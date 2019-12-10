Filing for the 2020 General Election ended Monday with no new hats tossed into the ring with Primary Elections set for Tuesday, March 3.
Local positions up for election:
Calhoun County Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Bobby Vickery has filed for re-election.
Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 1: Incumbent David Hall has filed for re-election on the Republican ticket.
Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 3: Incumbent Clyde Syma has filed for re-election on the Republican ticket. Also filing to run for the seat are Wesley Abraham, Joel Behrens, and Edward Grazeson, all on the Republican ticket.
Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector: So far, Kerri Jean Boyd, Republican, has filed to run. Tax Assessor-Collector Gloria A. Ochoa has retired from the position.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 1: Dan Miller and Plavis Harris, both Republicans have filed to run.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 2: Incumbent William “Billy” Billings has filed for re-election on the Democratic ticket.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 3: Adam Vickery, Republican, has filed to run.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4: Incumbent Kevin Koliba has filed for re-election. Louis Warren and Lee Jordan have filed to run against him on the Republican ticket.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 5: Incumbent Dave Thomas, Republican, has filed for re-election.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, February 3, 2020, with early voting starting Feb. 18, 2020.
Visit www.calhouncoelections.org for more information.
UPDATE: Dan Miller has withdrawn from the Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 2, race. Plavis Harris is the only candidate for the race on the Republican ticket.