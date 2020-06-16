The Calhoun County ISD School board held its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, June 8 in the CCISD boardroom.
One of the big items approved was moving the first day of school from August 19 to August 11, along with revising the 2020-21 academic calendar.
The board discussed the changes in the academic calendar in the last school board meeting and the possibility of starting school early.
“The commissioner of education has suggested that we add instructional days in case there is a COVID interruption,” CCISD Superintendent Larry Nichols said.
According to Assistant Superintendent Maggie Hernandez, they wanted to frontload the calendar so that “the students would be able to come to school with face-to-face instruction” with their teachers with the summer heat keeping COVID-19 away.
“What we did is move our starting day to August 11, so it gave us an additional six days in August where our teachers could actually work with students trying to find out where the gaps are,” Hernandez said.
The board reviewed the academic calendar, and Hernandez discussed COVID days listed in the second semester of the calendar.
The district has the COVID days listed on March 12 and 26, and April 23 and 30. According to Hernandez, COVID days are similar to bad weather days.
“If, for some reason, something happens and we need to take a break from school [due to COVID-19],” Hernandez said. “Those days can be roaming days. We can pull them any time when we need them.”
Hernandez added if the district doesn’t use the COVID days, they become holidays for teachers and students in March and April.
The district can also use those days as “intervention days” for teachers to help students for the STAAR testing, Hernandez said.
“This gives us a lot more flexibility, and it basically helps us to prepare in case we have to shut down because of COVID,” Hernandez said.
The district did not change the end date and, according to Hernandez, the school year will end Thursday, May 27 with an early release, and graduation will be held Friday, May 28.
In other CCISD news, Marcus Martinez, the technology director of CCISD, discussed the technology department’s report on remote learning.
Martinez gave an overview of what his department did with online learning and what they did throughout the years.
“During this COVID outbreak, not everyone was prepared to take off and teach online,” Martinez said. “But here at CCISD, we did have the fortune to have one-to-one at the high school, middle school, so they were a step ahead.”
According to Martinez, 1,192 Chromebooks were issued during the COVID-19 pandemic and added that the high school didn’t have many devices checked out since some were already previously assigned.
At Hope High School, 22 devices were issued; Travis Middle School 640, Seadrift School 97, HJM 112, JR 230, and POC Elementary 41.
Martinez talked about the programs that were used during remote learning: Google Classroom, Google Meet, Zoom, Classlink, G Suite Apps, Online Textbooks, Teacher GoGuardian, and Parent Gradebook Portal.
“Our Elementary school teachers didn’t have experience with this [Teacher GoGuardian] because this was mainly used for the one-to-one campuses,” Martinez said.
Martinez added GoGuardian allows the teacher to remote each session and monitor the student’s screen.
According to Martinez, the district has been using this program for a few years, and they had success with it in the past.
Martinez said the department has a goal to reach out to the elementary schools and get teachers trained to use the GoGuardian platform.
One of the things Martinez pointed out is that CCISD Teachers want more training from the feedback they have received, and he added that the teachers want more training in technology.
“In order to improve on the remote learning and the online digital platform, I think online training is the key,” Martinez said.
Martinez said the goal is to “always strive and improve ways to keep students safe and secure online and aligning our district technology needs and purposes with instructional led standards.”
The board approved the following items from Monday’s meeting:
--An agreement with Rawley McCoy and Associates Architect, PLLC for the Calhoun High School Re-Roof project
--The replacement HJM canopy, replacement sewer line Port O’Connor Elementary, and renovation of four rooms in Harrison for a cost not to exceed $207,429
--The CHS welding shop ventilation upgrade and installation of a concrete drive near the vocational building at a cost not to exceed $224,000 to be paid with CTE funds