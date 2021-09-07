It’s good to be out.
That’s what several attendees had to say about the return of the Flip Flop Festival to Bayfront Peninsula Park Saturday.
The theme of this year’s festival was “A little bit different … a whole lotta fun.” The one-day festival was set up so that attendees could socially distance themselves to their comfort level.
People got to enjoy checking out vintage and new cars that were taking part in the 2021 Flip Flop Festival Car Show.
Larry Schroeder of Cape Carancahua had his gleaming Bel Air out replete with a drive-in meal on one window and a drive-in movie speaker on the other.
“I had one of these when I was in high school,” he said. “When I retired, I wanted to get another one. I found this one in Spokane, Washington, and brought it back here.”
Even though the weather was hot, Billy Raab, who had a blue 1984 Chevrolet C10 in the competition, said it was good to get out.
Joe Costilla, who entered his shiny green 1932 Ford Roadster in the competition, echoed the sentiment. “It’s good to be here,” he said, noting he had the car for five years.
Attendees also enjoyed food and drink as well as a bit of shopping.
And the perennial Fling Flong Contest made its triumphant return.
John Cardona let fly with a 52-foot fling in the Adult Division.
Eli Burke, 7, was not far off that mark in the Youth Division. He got off a 46-footer for the win.
Out of Clay Design offered painting on arms and faces.
The music topped off the night with performances by Blaze of Glory: The Bon Jovi Experience, Double Vision: Foreigner Experience, High N’ Fidelity: Tribute to REO Speedwagon. Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift and Miss Fortune, a southern/classic rock band.
The Flip Flop Car Show winners are as follows:
Race car - first place - Wesley Martinez, second place - Danny McVay
Hot Rod – first place, Eddie Aragon, second place - Joe Costilla, third place - Michael Reyes
Rat Rod - first place - Ismael Reyes, second place - Jeremy Taylor
Classic Car - first place - Larry Schroeder, second place - Ed Hynes, third place - Debra Almond
Classic truck – first place - David Brogger, second place - Juan Cobos, third place - Lorenzo Buitron
Street car - first place - BJ Cardona, second place - Rick Dudley, third place - Kelly Stanford
Street truck - first place - Travis Williamson, second place - Lorenzo Buitron, third place - Luis Salinas
Lowrider - first place - Lencho Ramos, second place - Christopher Perez, third place - J. Perez
Lifted - first place - James Parr, second place - Frank Sharon, third place - Jory Stevens
Import - first place - Henry Martinez, second place – Adan, third place - Justin Medellin
Motorcycle - first place - Jorge Hysquierdo, second place - Kirby Garza Sr.
Jeep - first place - Levi Jackson
Mini truck - first place - RN Gutierrez
Most registered club members - Klean Cut Kustoms
People's Choice Winner - Eddie Aragon