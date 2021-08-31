“A little bit different … a whole lotta fun.”
That’s the theme for the Flip Flop Festival that makes its 2021 return Saturday after the coronavirus took it out of commission in 2020.
It will be a one-day event packed with tribute bands, contests, shopping, and a car show at Bayfront Peninsula Park. Gates open at 10 a.m. This year’s event is free.
“This year’s Flip Flop Festival will be different from any other Flip Flop in the past and any in the future,” said Tania French, events coordinator for the city of Port Lavaca.
This year, attendees can bring a cooler of drinks, as beer will not be sold at the festival to allow for social distancing for COVID-19.
“Bring a cooler but no glass bottles please,” said French.
The one-day festival is a way to let people “come out and enjoy live music in a setting that allows them to social distance at a level they are comfortable with,” said French.
There will be shopping with a variety of vendors coming.
If you need something to go with your cold drink, there will be several food vendors from which to choose.
And if that isn’t enough, there will be contests to challenge your flip flop skills.
An array of musical stylings will satisfy your musical desires.
One of those is Blaze of Glory: The Bon Jovi Experience.
According to the group’s website, the group was formed in January 2007 and features the vocal talents of Trae Doss, channeling the larger-than-life showmanship of Jon Bon Jovi. Completing the harmony pairing of Jon and Richie is guitarist Roy Lee Nelson, who delivers the soulful guitar and vocal styling of Richie Sambora.
On keyboards is Boris Korol recreating the textural artistry of Dave Bryan. Bassist Dave Harvey produces the low-end tones made famous by Hugh McDonald. Drummer Wayne Stokely brings to life the hard-hitting solid rhythm and energetic playing style of drummer Tico Torres.
Blaze of Glory members all have years of live performance experience among them, and they are all very dedicated to recreating the feeling and sound of Bon Jovi.
Double Vision: Foreigner Experience boasts some of New York City’s top professional rock musicians delivering the highest level of integrity and technical prowess to bring you all the hits from the band that you’ve come to love while honoring Foreigner and its audience with a show second to none, according to its website.
Sarah Jessica will be performing a Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.
While enjoying the sounds, you can check out the entries in the 2021 Flip Flop Festival Car Show.
The entry fee is $20 with setup from 9 to 11 a.m., with the car show immediately following.
Categories include Race Car, Hot Rod, Rat Rod, Classic Car, Classic Truck, Street Car, Street Truck, Lowrider, Lifted, Import, Motorcycle, Jeep, and Mini-Truck.
Trophies will be awarded for first, second, and third place, and a People’s Choice Award will be presented to the vehicle with the most votes.