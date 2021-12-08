Fluffy Mutt Grooming Spa and Boutique will continue to spread cheer to the older generation through its “Adopt a Grandparent” program. The program aims to provide Christmas gifts to senior citizens in local senior living facilities.
Owner Callie Shackelford decided to begin the program when her dad was put in a nursing home five years ago.
“I would go visit him. I would visit with a lot of the other residents, and almost 50 percent of them hardly had family or visitors,” said Fluffy Mutt owner Callie Shackelford. “So I wanted to make sure during the holidays they felt a sort of love and happiness and give them something to look forward to. That’s why I do it every year.”
Shackelford said they are accepting cash or check donations instead of gifts because they are purchasing the specific item, so all residents receive the same. Community members who would like to donate can stop by Fluffy Mutt, located at 121 W. Railroad St. in Port Lavaca, or send payments through Cash App at $callieshackelford1 with a message in the note section of what the gift card should read.
“We are hoping to receive enough funds to provide for 180 grandparents,” said Shackelford. “This year, they are getting: a warm blanket, tumbler cup with straw, coloring books, crossword puzzle books, and we are stuffing it all in a Christmas drawstring backpack. This year, because of Covid, they aren’t allowing a lot of people to come in and help out delivering presents.”
Shackelford said donations are due no later than Monday, Dec. 20, to have the gifts ready at Christmas.
“This is our fourth year doing it. It’s always been a wonderful turnout,” she said. “The residents look forward to this every year.”
For more information, call 361-660-9017.