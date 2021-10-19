There will be thunder in the sky as airplanes of all varieties descend on the Calhoun County Airport for the Annual Fly-In Event on Saturday, weather, free of natural thunder, permitting, of course.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring warbirds such as the BT-13, T-6s, P-51s, and others. There will be barbecue and Texas 361 performing in the hanger.
“We’ve been trying to get a B-25, and we’re getting close,” said Lou Svetlik, who operates Gateway Flight Center at the airport and is putting on the show.
The fly-in had originally been scheduled for the spring, but bad weather forced its cancellation.
“If the weather cooperates, this will be about the fourth one that we’ve had. Each year, we meet more and more people and their acquaintances that enjoy coming here and participating,” he said. “My sons and their friends cook up the barbecue, and we have a full spread of barbecue.”
Svetlik said a variety of planes, from the warbirds and general aviation planes to the experimental or home-built ones that have become very popular, will be in attendance.
Scheduling has been difficult because many organizers are waiting until the last minute to schedule due to COVID-19. “Everyone waits to the last minute, and then there are two or three events on the same weekend.”
Remote-controlled planes will also be making an appearance, so “it will be fun for the whole family. There are different kinds of things,” he said. “We welcome everyone to come out.”
THE CENTER
The Gateway Flight Center offers ramp space for visitors, fuel, hangar space rentals, and maintenance, as well as a flight school.
“Probably the biggest business we offer is general aviation maintenance, where we do inspections and repairs,” Svetlik said. “So that keeps us pretty busy between the fuel sales, the flight school, and, if the weather is pretty good, we’re busy.”
The company has four full-time and four part-time employees and has been at the airport since 2017.
COVID had its impact, especially in the early stages when people were not traveling, he said. However, it evolved to where people who were tired of being locked down but were reluctant to use commercial air travel started using personal travel to come down to Port Lavaca to go fishing or just to do something different.
The freeze had a big impact on fishing as it killed a lot of fish.
“It’s not our primary business, but we do get charter aircraft in sometimes that will have eight to ten to twelve people in it to go fishing. It’s just one piece of the business that helps us survive in a challenging business,” he said.
Svetlik said he got into airplanes early as his father was a B-17 bombardier in World War II.
“Growing up, we watched all the war movies. Unfortunately, my dad died young when I was seven,” he said. “Mom happened to marry a commercial pilot. I grew up in Hallettsville and spent time at the airport. I got my first job there working on airplanes. It was something that interested me,” he said.
He attended mechanic school and learned to fly in San Antonio, where he met his wife Loretta when they were both working at a Piper dealership. He ran his maintenance shop in Victoria for many years before opening the center in Calhoun County.
“It’s one of those things where once it gets in the blood, it never gets out,” he said.
When the contract for airport manager became available, he applied and was awarded the job by the Calhoun County Commissioners Court.
“We’re basically bound by contract to provide a flight school, maintenance service, and stay open seven days a week, and we’re fulfilling our contract,” he said. “Calhoun County has been a good partner here.”
THE AIRPORT
Svetlik pointed out that more than $1 million in renovations to the parking area, taxiways, and runways had been completed through a Texas Department of Transportation grant and partnership with the county.
“It looks really nice,” he said.
The airport is part of the economic success and the future of the county, Svetlik said.
“There is a lot of activity. It not only draws people to get their airplanes worked on or to learn how to fly, but it draws people to go fishing and hunting,” he said. “We get several flights a year of people interested in buying real estate. An airport is vital, and having the length of runway and excellent facilities in the runway and taxiway is an asset for any county.”