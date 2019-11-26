More than 624 bags of groceries worth $35,000 have been given out in the first 11 months of 2019 at the Calhoun Food Pantry to assist more than 1,500 residents of Calhoun County.

As we head into the 12th month, the food bank needs donations as the holidays are always a busy time at the pantry.

“With the holidays approaching, we will be giving out food to an extra 60 families to help assist them with everything that is needed to make a holiday meal. The holidays are a busy time of year here assisting families, and we are currently running very low on food,” noted Amy Jordan, administrator for Calhoun County Community Ministries.

Recently, PCL Industrial Construction at Formosa Plastics Expansion Projects in Point Comfort donated canned goods to help fill the shelves at the pantry.

The company’s employees “embrace the opportunity to give back to the communities in which they work,” according to a press release, “that helps them live up to the company’s motto: Building A Better Future, Together.”

The pantry, founded in 1982, is open 9 a.m. to noon Monday – Friday.

The following is a list of food items needed at the pantry.

Canned vegetables such as:

Corn

Green beans

Peas

Mixed vegetables

Other Food Items:

Cereal

Peanut butter

Jelly

jello/pudding mix

Cake mix

Containers of icing

Cornbread mix

Gravy mix

Crackers

Hamburger helper

Cans of pasta sauce

Canned pasta such as SpaghettiOs

Canned fruit

Canned chili

Canned diced tomatoes

Instant potatoes

Cans of chicken

Cans of tuna

Vienna sausage

Dry noodles

Bags of rice

Macaroni and cheese

Cans of soup

Beef stew

Bags of beans

Cans of beans, any variety

Powdered milk

Non-food necessities:

Bars of soap

