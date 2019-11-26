More than 624 bags of groceries worth $35,000 have been given out in the first 11 months of 2019 at the Calhoun Food Pantry to assist more than 1,500 residents of Calhoun County.
As we head into the 12th month, the food bank needs donations as the holidays are always a busy time at the pantry.
“With the holidays approaching, we will be giving out food to an extra 60 families to help assist them with everything that is needed to make a holiday meal. The holidays are a busy time of year here assisting families, and we are currently running very low on food,” noted Amy Jordan, administrator for Calhoun County Community Ministries.
Recently, PCL Industrial Construction at Formosa Plastics Expansion Projects in Point Comfort donated canned goods to help fill the shelves at the pantry.
The company’s employees “embrace the opportunity to give back to the communities in which they work,” according to a press release, “that helps them live up to the company’s motto: Building A Better Future, Together.”
The pantry, founded in 1982, is open 9 a.m. to noon Monday – Friday.
The following is a list of food items needed at the pantry.
Canned vegetables such as:
Corn
Green beans
Peas
Mixed vegetables
Other Food Items:
Cereal
Peanut butter
Jelly
jello/pudding mix
Cake mix
Containers of icing
Cornbread mix
Gravy mix
Crackers
Hamburger helper
Cans of pasta sauce
Canned pasta such as SpaghettiOs
Canned fruit
Canned chili
Canned diced tomatoes
Instant potatoes
Cans of chicken
Cans of tuna
Vienna sausage
Dry noodles
Bags of rice
Macaroni and cheese
Cans of soup
Beef stew
Bags of beans
Cans of beans, any variety
Powdered milk
Non-food necessities:
Bars of soap