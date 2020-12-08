The Port Lavaca Annual Food Rally will be held 2020 style this year.
Rather than a one day evening event, the rally will be held over three days allowing teams to shop at their convenience. All proceeds benefit the Calhoun County Community Ministries Food Bank.
"The Holiday Food Rally in the past has brought in 800 to 1000 pounds of food," said Calhoun County Community Ministries Director Amy Jordan. "Hopefully, the food will help supplement for the next six months and not just during the holiday season. We separate and sort the food from the food drive into bags to make the most meals to hand out."
Teams should register in advance and may do so online at www.portlavacachambeer.org. Details on the rules will be online, as well. Questions on the Food Rally can be directed to Cathy Buehring at 361-552-2959 or Tania French at 361-920-9788.