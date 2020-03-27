No current employees or contract workers at Formosa Plastics in Point Comfort has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to an email sent by Formosa’s Director of Communications Steve Marwitz, one temporary contract employee has tested positive for COVID-19 but not in the U.S.A.
“This temporary contract employee recently tested positive after leaving our facility two weeks ago, March 13, as the contracted work was complete. The temporary contract employee tested positive for COVID-19 only after returning to their country of origin, Taiwan, and had been in Taiwan for more than a week before testing positive. The temporary contract employee is in Taiwan currently and with no plans to return to the Point Comfort job site since the job assignment was complete,” Marwitz explained in the email.
Formosa has sent home over 70 employees for various medical reasons as a precaution, Marwitz said.
“Our medical department routinely evaluates employees and may, at any point in time, send employees home for a variety of health conditions. This practice is not unique to the COVID-19 pandemic but generally has increased the rate of occurrence due to an abundance of caution, Marwitz continued.
In addition, the EG2 plant is considered a non-essential construction work stoppage as a precautionary measure due to federal and state social distancing guidelines. The email sent by Marwitz said the action will be reevaluated following federal and state guidelines.
As of March 24, Formosa’s production remains consistent as it was before COVID-19.
“We are managing our production to meet the requirements and needs of our customers to fulfill our duties as a CISA manufacturer. As a manufacturer of plastic resins and chlor-alkali products, Formosa’s operations have been identified as critical infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS),” the email said. “Polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride resins are used to manufacture many different types of medical and personal protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, aprons, and respirators. In addition, our bleach is used to disinfect surfaces, equipment, and clothing to prevent the spread of illness.”