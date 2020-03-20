LIVINGSTON, NJ - Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A. (“Formosa”) is actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and taking steps to address this situation based on guidance from federal, state and local authorities, according to a press release sent March 20.
“In evaluating and adjusting our operations, the health and safety of our employees, contractors, customers and the members of our community continues to be our highest priority. We have implemented comprehensive procedures to reduce the spread of the illness at our sites including enhanced guidelines for hygiene, social distancing, work scheduling and travel restriction,” the release stated.
The press release states, as a manufacturer of plastic resins and chlor-alkali products, Formosa’s operations have been identified as critical infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride resins are used to manufacture many different types of medical and personal protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, aprons and respirators. In addition, our bleach is used to disinfect surfaces, equipment and clothing to prevent the spread of illness.
“As noted above, our manufacturing operations have not experienced delays or reduced capacity. Our supply chain is intact including strong relationships with our primary suppliers. In the event that any of our primary suppliers’ experience difficulties, arrangements are in place with backup suppliers to ensure the continuity of our raw materials. We are also working with our distribution partners to ensure that our products continue to be delivered on-time,” the release said. “Formosa is committed to doing our part to combat the spread of this illness.”
