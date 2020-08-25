Calhoun High School Friday Night Lights is getting a slight facelift due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Not only will Sandcrab Nation be affected by limiting fans to family members, but halftime and sideline activities will be modified throughout the season in order to keep students and the general public as safe as possible.
Ashleigh Wood, Calhoun High School Cheer and Sandette dance team director said both teams have been practicing at home due to cancellations of out of town camps.
“Sandettes started practicing with a home camp with Marching Auxiliaries Dance Camp. Cheer was scheduled to start July 1, but our NCA camp at Galveston Moody Gardens was canceled. We began Aug. 3, a little over a month later than normal,” she said. “All members wear masks when inside the building or when we cannot practice social distancing. We have moved our practices outside to the tennis courts so that the teams can spread out and socially distance. Outside practices are not new for Cheer, but Sandettes usually practice in their studio. With our increase in numbers from the previous years and current regulations, I felt it was in their best interest to move outside as well.”
Wood said the heat has been a factor and adding masks to stunt practices is new, and she is avidly monitoring for safety hazards, such as blocking vision.
“The girls are eager to stunt, so they have done a really good job of keeping them on and in place,” Wood said. “For Sandettes, we have had to work on getting the girls heat acclimated. They have had to transition from an air-conditioned studio to the Texas heat. Both groups have been really excited to be back. They understand the risks involved and have followed all of the practices put in place to keep them safe.”
Wood said there would be noticeable differences, but their overall performances should not be affected dramatically.
“You will mostly notice more space between the girls while in formations and the possibility of masks. Both groups will still be able to perform their duties on Friday nights. Both groups have been really excited to be back. They understand the risks involved and have followed all of the practices put in place to keep them safe,” she said. “Their enthusiasm to be back on the sidelines, stands, and half time performances has really helped with enforcing safety protocols. I think both groups just really want a football season and will do whatever it takes as far as following guidelines to get there.”
CHS Head Band Director Jaime Vela said the drumline and band leadership has been practicing since the beginning of August. The band has also been utilizing the CHS auditorium to space out players and the line of sight where instruments are pointed, so there is no direct contact with anyone.
“No instruments were used until procedures were performed correctly and gave directors guidance on how practice with an instrument can happen,” he said. “We are in the process of ordering bell covers for instruments. They muffle the sound and can change tuning but will be considered for when students are in close contact.”
Due to band uniform sizing and the close quarters they will be in on buses or in the uniform room, disinfecting is close to impossible.
“Uniforms get dirty and sweaty. It is the perfect combination for infection. We will use a band polo shirt. Due to the money that it takes to invest in putting a show together and the constant news of bands stopping rehearsals for outbreaks, it would be a shame to pretend and hope when the reality of that is very possible,” said Vela.
For the most part, the band will be performing stand music while spaced accordingly during the football games. Vela said his students understand that the virus is serious, and they must be logical in the procedures and practice to make everyone safe.
“For some (students), they have gone through the virus hitting home and others not so much. Understanding is key,” he said. “We all wish that we could do what we have always done, and I believe it will come back. These times are not easy. I hope that because of this, we will be even more grateful for the livelihood we are blessed with. They just wanted to see each other again. Band is a family.”
As of now, it is unclear how much the three teams will travel to out of town games. The plan is to be there as much as the district or visiting teams will allow and still promote safety. Each week will be monitored and the student’s safety evaluated.