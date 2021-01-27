Tri-Wholesale has built a business taking care of the county’s vehicles for 55 years
Tri-Wholesale has been serving the auto needs of Calhoun County since 1966.
The company began its humble beginnings in the back of a van. Their founder, “Melvin F. Garrett was able to save up while working in the oil fields, and their co-founder Marjorie supported the family by working at Alcoa’s bauxite plant,” the company press release said.
In those days, they didn’t have a store for Port Lavacans to visit. With no margin for failure, no budget for advertising, and a severely limited parts selection due to the square footage of the van, it was a miracle that Tri-Wholesale made it, but thanks to the customers in Port Lavaca they are still here.
Back then, Tri-Wholesale went door-to-door in the hardest-working neighborhoods of Port Lavaca letting every weekend mechanic who gave them a chance know that they sold the best quality parts at affordable prices or even on credit.
Tri-Wholesale is known for its hydraulic hoses and other auto equipment needs.
They have welding equipment, safety equipment, towing equipment, batteries, gauges, ramps, clamps, jacks, engine cleaners, transmission filters, sealants, fillers, windshield repair kits, wipers, and much more.
They offer expertise, integrity, and quality parts at affordable prices and a business model that remains simple.
The company’s secret weapon was Melvin E. Garrett, the current C.E.O. and the son of the company’s founder; the hardest-hearted customer had trouble closing the door on the 16-year-old.
Today, Garrett be can still be found manning the counters with the help of his Office Manager, Lynette King, who’s been with the company for over 35 years.
Tri-Wholesale is thankful to be standing today, and customers can trust them with quality parts, guaranteed.
One of their current customers, Bernal Trucking, started conducting business with them more than 40 years ago, and they are honored that they continue doing business with Tri-Wholesale today.
Over the decades, the customers gave Tri-Wholesale a chance, and now they have been in business for 55 years, and they are hat-in-hand grateful that customers are still with them.
Tri-Wholesale continues to show excellent work ethics and hard work to their customers.
Their employees proudly represent the excellence and service they have been striving to achieve for decades, and they’re always looking to hire anyone local with a commitment to integrity and a hard work ethic that matches theirs.
Tri-Wholesale would like to thank the customers that have supported their business for all these years, and they added they like to encourage other businesses to be “independent” like theirs and make sure there’s local competition in the community.
Tri-Wholesale hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.