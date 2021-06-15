The recent heavy rains brought some unwanted guests into some areas of Calhoun County in May and early June.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Captain Chris Bird and Game Warden Jake McMahen talked about the sightings of alligators inside the county during this period.
In the past three weeks, TWPD reported 35 calls regarding alligators inside the county, according to McMahen, and the most commonly reported size was two to three feet.
Bird explained the protocols that county residents need to follow if they have an alligator on their property.
Bird said if the alligator is an immediate threat, residents must secure all children and pets inside their homes and contact the TWPS Communication dispatch at (512) 389-484.
“This phone number is answered around the clock 24/7 by our telecommunications operators that will dispatch Texas Game Wardens or Nuisance Control Hunters to the location, depending on the circumstances and department policies and guidelines,” Bird said.
Last week, the Wave received a call from a county resident asking why she couldn’t shoot the alligator on her property.
The American Alligator is a federally- and state-protected species, Bird explained, and he added the American Alligator is regulated by specific seasons, bag limits, and means and methods.
“During certain times of the year, it is legal to harvest an alligator in Texas if a person obtains the appropriate licenses, permits, and follows the prescribed regulations,” Bird said.
During the non-hunting season for alligators, it is illegal to catch, capture or kill without a proper license and permit in Texas, according to McMahen.
The penalties for not following regulations can range from a Class C to a Class A misdemeanor, according to Bird.
“All fines are assessed by judges, and the Class C will range from $25 -$500, with Class A misdemeanors carrying a punishment up to a year in jail with the potential for a fine of $4,000,” Bird said.
“Killing an alligator illegally also carries a civil restitution penalty, which is a separate penalty from the criminal charge and is the prescribed cost of replacing the specific wildlife resource illegally taken,” Bird added.
Bird gave examples of some safety tips for residents if there is an alligator on their property. He said residents should not go near an alligator of any size, attempt to capture or feed it, “appreciate the animals at a distance in their natural habitat,” and contact dispatch if they are not in their natural habitat.
“Alligators are wild animals. It is very common that they migrate and are commonly seen in public view after large amounts of rain and during the spring and summer months,” Bird said.