Port Lavaca and Calhoun County are recovering from the damages from the arctic storm that hit Texas.
Many stores around the county were in low supply of essential items, including milk, eggs, bread, and more.
One local restaurant wanted to help the community that was affected by the storm.
Linnville Grind and Churn Restaurant, 468 SH-35 S, posted on its official Facebook page an offer to help residents of Port Lavaca who needed essential items that stores did not have.
Linnville owner Kayla Elam offered milk, water, eggs, hamburger meat, chicken, bread, and other supplies.
“We have flour, we have rice, we have pinto beans, and we can get any kind of cleaning supplies, bleach, and sanitizer,” Elam said at the time.
Just like many businesses, Linnville was dealing with the aftermath of the storm as well.
“We have water leaks, and we’re trying to get them fixed. We want to be open just as much as our customers and guests want us to be open.” Elam said.
In the aftermath of the storm, Linnville has gotten overwhelming support from the community.
“It feels good to able to do something for the community and help out,” Elam said. “We love doing things for our community.”
The restaurant accepts food stamps so they can help everyone, Elam added.
“We do this in case the stores run out [of supplies], and in case the stores have limits on what you can and can’t buy. We’ve been doing it since the COVID stuff.” Elam said.
Other restaurants are seeing business return, but more slowly than anticipated.
Domino’s Pizza has been short on a specific item – desserts.
“So far, desserts have not been delivered,” said Cade Quirey, shift leader for the Port Lavaca Domino’s.
However, there was a “ton of cheese” to get the pizzas going, he said.
Business has been “normalish. It’s been steady but not as busy as we thought,” said Quirey.
Hunter Hammond with The Pantry said it is slowly but surely coming back, and they are good to go after the storm.
COVID-19 has left more of a mark. Hammond said it is a long process where people are confident enough to come in and not potentially catch COVID. “It’s hit restaurants in every way,” he said.
Over at Anchored In Love, things are going well, and a lack of water was the only issue the store faced, said Manager Maloni Bargas.
“Business is starting to pick back up,” she said.
Staff Writer DD Turner contributed to this report.