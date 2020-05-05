Bringing a new baby into the world is a happy time for all. However, with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, modifying lifestyles, peering through the nursery window at tiny fingers and tiny toes is no longer an option.
Memorial Medical Center Director of Inpatient Services Donn Stringo, BSN, RN, said seven infants were born since The City of Port Lavaca issued the Stay at Home order. Policies and Procedures were written specifically for Covid-19 Positive or Covid-19 suspected mothers and infants born to those mothers. MMC is not allowing families to see newborns until restrictions loosen.
“The visitation policy has been tightened throughout the hospital to minimize exposure to patients and healthcare workers. Everyone is being screened for Covid-19 signs and symptoms when entering the building,” said Stringo. “Cleaning and disinfection policies were revised and strengthened in the Obstetric and Nursery areas to include some Covid-19 specific processes.”
All visitors must be screened prior to entrance. MMC coordinated its labor and delivery visitation policy with the surrounding facility’s policies. Screening everyone entering the facility, including patients, visitors, employees, vendors, and contractors, is done at the designated entry point (front entrance) or the emergency room entrance. MMC has a universal mask policy for staff while in the facility.
Stringo said they do not currently test mothers for Covid-19 unless they meet the established testing criteria from the CDC.
“We screen all mothers at entry points. The patient then receives a complete RN assessment as part of the admission process,” she said. “Observation and assessment continue throughout the patients’ stay through to their discharge home.”
MMC handles newborns in the same way it always has if the mother is not known to be Covid-19 Positive or considered PUI.
“If the mother is known to be Covid-19 positive, we have policies in place to work with the family to decrease possible transmission risks while balancing the wishes of the mother,” she said.
Stringo said she feels the safety protocol has been hardest on the extended families.
“This is definitely a different process than it was two months ago in our department. None of these changes were made lightly,” she said.
MMC is dedicated to maintaining its labor and delivery area and will not place any maternity patients in an area that is not part of the labor and delivery, postpartum, and nursery population.
“The new mom’s and their families have been wonderful so far. I am sure the new normal isn’t how they originally thought this experience would be, but I haven’t heard any complaints,” said Stringo. “Our physicians and staff are dedicated to maintaining the best birthing experience possible for the given situation.”