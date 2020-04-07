Community members are quickly coming up with ideas to keep cabin fever at bay and families entertained in the midst of the stay-at-home order due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Within the last few days, an invasion of bears has taken over the county. The community bear hunt has been harmless, of course, with the purpose of creating a safe and fun diversion while social distancing. Families have been driving around in vehicles in search of bears and other animals.
Sighted have been paper bears, colorful, bears, stuffed bears, chalk bears and even inflatable bears that have been placed in plain sight around the community. Some bears are hidden in plain sight and some are camouflaged for the more challenging “bear hunters.”
Briley Sutherland has three children, ages 9, 6 and 2, that participated in the bear hunt for several days.
“We found 98 bears and lots of other unique animals,” said Sutherland. “My children would shout out to be the first to find them. They really felt like they were going on a bear hunt and a trip to the zoo. Lots of smiles and laughter.”
Sutherland said that being a family on the go, activities like the bear hunts have helped to ease the transition from participating in school and extracurricular activities to social distancing.
“It is nice to see people waving from their yards, too,” she said.” Until we are told otherwise, we will continue our little trips.”
Sutherland reflected that it is hard to explain the dire situation to young children.
“I told them that life is a little different right now, so we need to take care of ourselves and other people. I talked to them about Coronavirus and explained how it can make people very sick, so we have to distance ourselves, wash our hands often, and pray,” she said. “As a mother, I keep them busy and do not dwell on the problem. We try to find the positives in all of this change. We have found joy in the simplest things. I think this is an eye-opener for us all.”
The Sutherland family also has three bears in their yard in the Lynn Haven subdivision, one bear for each child.
Joyce Aguilar has one son still in school, who is a senior. She saw the bear hunt posts, and we found her daughter’s extra-large bear and sat it in a rocker on the porch.
“I thought about when my kids were young, and they would have loved it,” Aguilar said. “I also thought this could be good for older kids as well. I hope the purpose of the Easter eggs during our beloved Easter season is to give us hope.”
According to several local social media pages, members of the community are placing decorated eggs in plain sight for an egg hunt this week to help keep families and children occupied while social distancing.
As for the Sutherland children, their mother said they are already decorating Easter eggs to place in the yard for the next hunt.