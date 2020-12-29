It’s the end of 2020 as we know it – and that’s just fine
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19*:
• United States: 19,055,869
• Texas: 1,490,479
• Calhoun County: 1,105
Deaths from COVID-19*:
• United States: 332,246
• Texas: 26,521
• Calhoun County: 8
Coronavirus-19 has taken its toll on citizens’ well-being as well as the economy, and while vaccines are being distributed, it is not over yet.
The pandemic started in December 2019 in China and quickly spread across the world. It reached the United States in January when the first case was confirmed. It spread across the nation.
Texas cities and counties went into “shelter-at-home” mode in April when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to do so. Calhoun County Commissioner’s Court instituted a curfew aimed at keeping people inside while the community closed its doors.
Calhoun County ISD closed schools and instituted online learning. Graduation was trimmed down to family members only at the stadium. Spring sports were canceled. The schools re-opened in the fall with a mix of in-class and online learning.
Local restaurants struggled to survive and found ways to keep afloat by offering curbside service and drive-thru. Boutiques such as Rhinestone Pineapple and Southern Sass took to Facebook to reach their customers.
County offices, as well as the offices of the cities of Port Lavaca, Point Comfort, and Seadrift, closed during April.
The virus took away fun, too, as Iguana Fest and the Flip Flop Festival were canceled. The Calhoun County Fair was pared down to only the Livestock Show. Sporting events at the local, state and national levels were very different as virus protections were put in place.
At the end of the month, businesses and offices began a slow re-opening as directed by the state. It was fitful as the virus surged with indoor gatherings. Occupancy was still curtailed, and mask mandates were kept in place.
If that wasn’t bad enough, hurricanes dominated the summer with named storms making a dent in the Greek alphabet, the backup when all the chosen names are taken. Tropical Storm Beta visited Calhoun County but didn’t do much damage.
As a backdrop to all this, there were the protests of the killings of black citizens as well as armed groups protesting wearing a mask.
At long last, Pfizer and Moderna developed their vaccines, and both are being used across the country, giving some light at the end of what has been a long pandemic tunnel.
* All numbers as of Monday, December 28.