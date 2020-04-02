H-E-B in Port Lavaca continues to be passionate about slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. In addition to curbside pickup, H-E-B has launched doorstep delivery for all home delivery orders.
In partnership with Favor, the delivery program will kick off Friday, April 3. According to H-E-B Newsroom, delivery drivers will now leave all home delivery orders at the customer’s doorstep, eliminating close personal interaction. When their deliveries arrive, customers will be contacted and reminded to promptly refrigerate perishable food items. As an added precaution, it is no longer necessary for curbside and home delivery customers to touch the mobile device screen to acknowledge the receipt of their order.
“Favor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of H-E-B that offers on-demand delivery services, is quickly expanding to support all H-E-B stores by April 3,” said H-E-B Store Leader Mario Chavana. “As part of this expansion, our Senior Support Program will also become available in all H-E-B communities, including Port Lavaca.”
In addition to partnering with Favor for home delivery, Chavana said the Senior Support Program is expanding its service that allows seniors to place delivery orders through Favor for grocery essentials shopped from H-E-B.
“The service is available to seniors age 60 and older. Orders are for same-day delivery and can be placed through the Favor app or favordelivery.com/seniors or by phone at the dedicated Senior Support Line at 1-833-397-0080.”
Any customers reaching out to the Senior Support phone line that are unable to pay for their groceries will be immediately connected with United Way’s 211 helpline to connect with social services resources in their area, Chavana said.
“This one-of-a-kind personal senior shopping service does not charge delivery and service fees for the first 30 days, and orders only include a $10 tip for the Favor Runner to cover their time to shop and deliver the order,” Chavana said. “When the ordering window opens after 11 a.m., Favor Runners will be given priority access to quickly enter if the store is still metering access. H-E-B worked diligently to come up with an affordable, simple, and safe solution to serve our seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak. Based on recommendations from health officials and the CDC, we concluded that the best support is to deliver a program that makes it easier for seniors to shop from the safety of their own homes.”
Daily ordering windows are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors will be able to select items from a curated list of generic products, such as milk, eggs, and bread, as well as add custom items to their order. There is currently a 25-item limit per order. In addition, substitutions may be offered based on product availability, according to H-E-B Newsroom.
All drivers must provide insurance, and a background check is run on each applicant to increase safety measures.
For more information, visit https://favordelivery.com/seniors or https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-curbside-and-home-delivery/.