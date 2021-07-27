H-E-B representatives, from left, Mario Chavana, Randall Pohl and Michelle Hernandez stand near the back-to-school aisle in preparation of the school supply drive scheduled Friday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 1. H-E-B. is partnering with The Harbor Children’s Alliance and Victims Center to provide school supplies to Calhoun County Independent School District students in need. (Jared Van Epps/Wave photo)