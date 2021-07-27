The Harbor Children’s Alliance and Victims Center is teaming up with the Port Lavaca H-E-B store to help provide school supplies to students in need and enrolled in the Calhoun County Independent School District.
“With the loss of wages, some parents are still not able to provide their children with the school essentials that are needed to have a successful and stress-free year,” said Maria Walton, The Harbor Executive Director. “It will help alleviate the stress and burden for parents that are not able to financially provide for their children, and we keep kids from being embarrassed because they do not have or cannot get all the items that they are asked to bring to school.”
The drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 1, at H-E-B. School supplies can be purchased and dropped off in the store during this time. Funds can also be donated at each register by purchasing a $1, $3, or $7 bar code or by visiting www.heb.com/supplydrive.
H-E-B store leader Mario Chavana said they hope to provide supplies to more than 500 students.
“In partnership with the Harbor, we want to make sure every student in CCISD starts the year off right with the proper supplies needed to be successful in school,” he said.
School supplies can also be dropped off during office hours at The Harbor, located at 215 W. Railroad St. in Port Lavaca, before Wednesday, Aug. 4. Monetary donations can be mailed to The Harbor, dropped off, or made by visiting the website at www.harboradvocacycenter.org and clicking the donate button.
Walton said The Harbor has had numerous school supply drives in the past but discontinued after other organizations stepped in. Last year, CCISD provided supplies to all students, so the need was no longer there.
“This year, H-E-B approached us and asked if we wanted to coordinate a school drive, and they would provide a space to hold the drive and collect supplies, and they would also sponsor by making a store donation and collecting monetary donations at the register with tear slips,” said Walton. “We contacted the school district, and they were not going to be giving supplies this year, and we knew that there would be a need considering all the events that have happened the first half of this year; Covid-19, the winter storm, and current flooding.”
Walton said alleviating the financial burden of purchasing school supplies will help minimize the stress for parents that are not able to financially provide for their children.
To receive supplies, a student must reside in and attend school in Calhoun County. Request forms will be available at H-E-B and The Harbor during the drive.
“We thank Calhoun County for always coming through and helping the children in our community and helping us make Calhoun County a great place to live,” said Walton.
Supplies will be distributed on Aug. 5, Aug. 6, and Aug. 9 at The Harbor.