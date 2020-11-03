The Port Lavaca Clinic will host its 11th annual Hard Hats for Little Heads giveaway pandemic style.
This year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, youngsters are being fitted for a helmet while at the clinic for a wellness check-up appointment.
“Due to COVID-19, we are unable to hold our annual event as we have in the past so we knew we would have to make some big changes. With everyone we come in contact with needing to be screened, we thought the safest way would be to have an appointment. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, patients have isolated themselves to avoid exposure,” said PL Clinic associate Jennifer O’Riley. “One result is that parents have canceled pediatric check-ups and immunization levels for vaccine-preventable diseases have sharply declined. With that being said, we thought that it would be best for patients to get their Well-Checkup and be fit for a helmet while they are here for their visit, basically killing two birds with one stone. Get your checkup and get fitted for a helmet.”
Parents are encouraged to schedule a wellness exam to receive a free helmet, but it is not mandatory. Most insurance plans fully cover wellness check-ups. A wellness exam visit allows for a comprehensive assessment of a child and the opportunity for further evaluation if abnormalities are detected. A complete history during the well-child visit includes information about birth, the history of prior screenings, diet, sleep, dental care, medical, surgical, family, and social histories. A head-to-toe exam will be performed if age appropriate including a review of growth. Immunizations will be reviewed and updated as appropriate. Parents can schedule an appointment by calling 361-552-6721 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 6. However, an appointment is not necessary to just be fitted for a free helmet.
Every child fitted will be entered into a drawing to win a free bicycle. Last year, local children received more than 75 free helmets, and the goal is to pass out 100 this year.
“With the safety of our patients, staff, and community being our top priority, we knew changes would have to be made this year. To help stop the spread of COVID-19 we reviewed the CDC’s Readiness and Planning Tool to ensure that we were prepared to promote healthy behaviors and a healthy environment that reduce the spread of COVID-19 as it is our responsibility as healthcare professional to help,” said O’Riley.