The Annual David Heard Memorial Hardhead Derby Fishing Tournament has been canceled for the second year in a row due to concern for the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Calhoun County.
The Hardhead Derby Committee met Saturday to discuss concerns of hosting the 19th annual free children’s fishing tournament, which was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bayfront Peninsula Park. Director James Maikoetter said the committee came to the decision to cancel the tournament once again.
“It was decided that the risks of holding the tournament this year were too high in light of the growing number of cases of COVID in this area,” said Maikoetter. “We have always held this tournament to help kids in the community, targeting kids ages 3-15 and their families. With school starting the week following the tournament the chance of having a super exposure event was not what we wanted. Due to those concerns, we have decided to cancel the Hardhead Derby this year.”
Using a lower risk format, the Hardhead Derby committee is sponsoring a drive-thru registration process from 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bayfront Peninsula Park in place of the tournament. The registration is to continue to benefit the children of Calhoun County in the spirit of the tournament. All door prizes and other items scheduled to be passed out during the tournament will be handed out using the registration process. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles.
The first 300 participants to register will be given a door prize and be entered into in a drawing for additional prizes. The drawing will be held at the conclusion of registration. Winners will be notified by phone to drive through and pick up their prizes at later that morning.
“We plan to hand out the door prizes we normally give at the tournament,” said Maikoetter. “We are still working through the details and will announce this time window for picking up prizes at registration.”
This year would have marked the 19th anniversary of fishing tournament at Bayfront Peninsula Park. The Hardhead Derby is known to be one of the biggest free events in Calhoun County for children and their families and attracts young anglers from all over.
The tournament all started with a conversation between two friends, Calvin Anderle and David Heard, more than 20 years ago after they attended a Texas Parks and Wildlife convention and learned how communities got children involved in local activities. The pair had already discussed wanting to do something for the children of the Calhoun County as well but it was not until several years later they put their heads together and decided on a fishing tournament that would soon become a household name in Calhoun County.
The first event was brought to life in August of 2002 with approximately 50 participants. Anderle said he had known Heard for 25 years before he passed in March of 2007 and claims they were as close as brothers. After his passing, The Hardhead Derby’s name was officially changed to The David Heard Memorial Hardhead Derby.
Since then the event has grown bigger and bigger each year with as many as 400 participants one year. Anderle said he remembers so many stories from The Hardhead Derby over the years, one being that of a family that flies their grandkids from another state every year for the event. However, there is one youngster in particular that stands out in Anderle’s memory. He recalled a boy about eight years old who happened to show up on his bicycle with a rod and reel and asked what they were doing.
“I told him it was a fishing tournament and I told him to get in line to register. With a sad look on his face, he said he couldn’t because he had no money,” said Anderle. “I again told him he did not have to pay for anything and told him to get him some breakfast. Again, the young man said, ‘I have no money.’ I told him again that it was all free, the breakfast, the lunch, the snow cones, it was all free. He took off to throw his pole in the water and I will never forget how excited he was when he came running up to the weigh station with sweat running down his face with a little croaker on his line. I told him to get him a drink and had to remind him again that it did not cost anything.”
Anderle said the event is strictly a community project headed by a devoted 35-member committee. According to The Hardhead Derby description, its mission is simple: to provide kids in the community an opportunity to learn to fish, to come out and enjoy a friendly competition at no cost.