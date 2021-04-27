The Outpost Resale Shop,which opened its doors more than 20 years ago, is still going strong.
The shop provides the general public a variety of items at highly discounted prices while, at the same time, providing proceeds from sales to help defray the operational costs for programs provided by Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association, Inc.
The resale shop is 100 percent funded by sales and donations provided by the community.
“Without the proceeds of the resale shop, The Heritage Center simply would not survive,” said The Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association, Inc. and The Heritage Center Executive Director Rebecca Jernigan. “The Outpost is the sole consistent source of income for the CCSCA which continues to allow seniors the opportunity to continue to thrive by providing a means of independence this group of our community may not otherwise have.”
The Outpost accepts lightly used clothing, shoes, and accessories, as well as kitchen and housewares, toys, books, and a menagerie of miscellaneous items including, but not limited to, small exercise equipment and medical equipment, linens, tools, picture frames, school and office supplies, crafting supplies; pretty much any day-to-day items. It also offers seasonal items such as prom dresses, costumes, and holiday decorations. Donations must be in good, clean condition. The Outpost is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, donations are accepted until 4 p.m. daily. The resale shop does not accept furniture, large appliances, paint or any items that may contain lead-based paint, such as baby toys, cribs, strollers, walkers, etc., mattresses or mattress pads, pillows, couches, cleansers, fuels or chemicals of any kind, and household garbage.
“We ask that customers pull toward the back of the building where a sign can be seen. Our staff will then assist in unloading lighter items and immediately begin processing them for sale,” said The Outpost Manager and Head of Operations Rita Keathley. “Unfortunately, we have had issues with dumping. We need people to understand that we are not a county entity with the means to haul things off. We are a privately owned, non-profit organization with the sole purpose of providing our seniors with a refuge and assist them in maintaining a level of independence they may not otherwise have without the CCSCA.”
Keathley said the shop asks the community to examine items before bringing them to donate to the resale shop.
‘We ask for people to consider, ‘Is this something that I would buy at a resale shop?’ If the answer is ‘no’ or ‘probably not’, we do not want it,” she said. “Basically, if we can’t sell it, we have to pay to dispose of it. Needless to say, this defeats our purpose.”
Keathley warned that security cameras are in place and monitored regularly to help control dumping.
“We also have the driveway chained off after hours, but some people disregard and dump anyway. When this happens, we will usually try to identify and make contact with the individuals before contacting authorities,” she said. “We want to give people the opportunity to take responsibility and return to retrieve whatever has been dumped. In the event that this cannot be remedied, we proceed with contacting the authorities and file charges for both trespassing and dumping on private property. We take this matter very seriously.”
The Outpost is always in need of volunteers when there are overwhelming donations at times due to special events or sales.
“The process for volunteering is simple. Simply come to the shop and fill out a short form. We will then perform a required background check and, upon completion, put you either on the schedule or put you on “stand-by” so to speak, to be contacted when needed,” said Keathley.
The Outpost is currently seeking a local, licensed electrician willing to assist with upgrading some of its existing light fixtures to LED.
“We would purchase the supplies, of course,” she said. “We are just looking for someone or a company willing to donate their time and skill to help us improve the processing area.”
The Outpost Resale Shop is located at 2110 W. Austin St. next to The Heritage Center in Port Lavaca.
For more information, call 361-553-6276 or visit The Outpost Resale Shop’s Facebook page.