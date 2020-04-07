Calhoun County Independent School District kicked off its remote learning last week. Students will continue remote learning until Monday, May 4, due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Sherry Phillips said she is very proud of her staff for preparing materials and assisting with the massive distribution of student materials to the children.
“The teachers have worked hard to learn how to create Google classrooms, in which the children enroll and are able to participate and easily communicate with their teacher,” said Phillips. “All grade levels, from Pre-K to fifth, have Google classrooms set up with online activities, videos and more. The teachers provided their in-class workbooks and more to maintain consistency. The teachers are being creative in assessing the students. Pictures of work, interviews, online work within programs and more are being used to see student progress.”
Internet access has been a challenge, and Wavenet has helped by providing hotspots.
“Sometimes, our little ones still have trouble gaining access. Another challenge has been the need for devices for some students,” said Phillips. “We are trying to make sure children have what is needed to successfully access instruction.”
Phillips said her teachers are prepared to continue with remote learning until allowed to reopen the doors safely.
“We deeply miss our children and their smiling faces. They are the reason we come to school,” said Phillips. “Huge thanks to my incredible teachers and staff who have far exceeded my expectations. The teachers are assessing. Of course, we are learning this process together, also. Our goal is to provide a continuance of instruction and help our children successfully learn.”
Delia Kolar said her six-year-old twins, Emmalynn and Iveelynn Kolar, are in favor of remote learning because they are able to spend more time with her. “I have been very open with them about it, COVID-19, and they understand what’s going on. They are happy because they like spending time with me,” said Delia. “They miss their friends.”
The twins are kindergarten students at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School. Delia said the school was very good at explaining what was going on, practicing handwashing, and keeping them safe from spreading germs while school was still in session. She is happy with the workload given to her daughters because it is age-appropriate, and she wants them to continue doing as much work at home as they did at school.
“I always felt that OLG pushed them more because they know they are capable,” said Delia. “And they have really grown and know a lot of stuff. My favorite part is knowing they are here for us and having us log on to have class, while still having religion class.”
Delia said the girls were given “remote lockers”, which were paper boxes filled with everything they needed to continue learning, including iPads.
“Pick up was so easy. I know we don’t have as many students as public schools, but we drove up, opened the truck, and they loaded everything for us,” said Delia. “They were very careful in handling all items and kept their distance. We had no wait time.”
Delia said she has a great boss who allows her to bring her children to work with her. She has even set up a classroom for them. They have been watching live videos from the zoos and also had some Zoom videos with a friend from Austin who reads to them.
The sisters are taking field trips where they can continue to maintain social distancing. They took a trip to Bayfront Peninsula Park and picked up trash. They are also participating in fun activities, such as having dance parties at home and playing learning games as well.
Travis Middle School seventh-grade student Owen Mitchell, 12, likes remote learning because he can go at his own pace.
“I would rather be at school, but I’m okay with it,” Owen said. His mother, Sabrina Mitchell, said Owen is an advanced student and is passionate about his schoolwork.
Owen’s brother, Landon Beau, 10, is a fourth-grade student at HJM Elementary School.
“It takes a few hours to complete his work mainly because of reading and writing,” said Sabrina. “He has dyslexia and struggles in reading, but his teacher has been great anytime I have a question to help him better.”
Sabrina said teachers at both schools are great about letting them know when assignments are due.
“HJM staff had everything together in a bag that the kids would need, including a folder that had user names and passwords for certain websites,” she said. “They have also been great about answering any and all questions the best they can. This is new to everyone, and so far, the teachers have been great about doing what they can from home this week.”
In addition to their schoolwork, the Mitchell boys play in the back yard, watch movies together or play in their bedrooms. For the month of April, they have decided to participate in a LEGO challenge. Both boys said however, they would rather be learning in school.
HJM Elementary School Principal Tiffany O’Donnell said the remote learning process has been somewhat overwhelming, but her staff has handled it with grace and loads of patience.
“The biggest challenge for our teachers has been missing that emotional connection with their students,” O’Donnell said. “Everything else is falling into place. We are all learning innovative techniques in order to meet the needs of our students and families.”
HJM teachers distributed materials to families, including resources that did not require students to always get online.
Additionally, journals were distributed to students in order to continue writing at home.
“We are also encouraging students to read daily. There are many resources available for students so that reading can continue at home,” said O’Donnell. “Our teachers are working hard to develop fun and innovative ways to reinforce learning while teaching from a distance. Hands-on activities, virtual field trips, and online learning platforms are a few examples of the types of lessons our students are receiving. We also have provided hard copies of assignments for those with limited internet access. Lesson plans are available on the CCISD website, and some grade levels are using Google classroom, while others are sending assignments via text message and email.
Grade levels across the district are meeting virtually and planning together. This type of planning and collaboration will continue as long as necessary. Schoolwork will be graded, and those guidelines have been posted on the district website.