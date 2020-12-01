Hearts filled with love encased in fur atop four legs; that’s what you can find any day at the Calhoun County Humane Society, and the dogs and cats need a heart filled with love atop two legs to adopt, foster, or volunteer.
One of the greatest needs is people to help out, said board President Janice Holladay.
“To save lives, we cannot do it alone. Everyone at the shelter volunteers because we love animals so passionately. Do you want a dog or cat to live? Then volunteer to help that happen,” she said.
Contact the society by phone at 361-553-8916 or leave a message on Facebook messenger. “Commit just a few hours each month to a precious and deserving animal by volunteering,” said Holladay. “Purina dog and puppy food, Purina cat and kitten food, non-clumping cat litter, monthly flea preventative such as NexGard, Advantage II or Frontline Plus are welcome too,” Holladay said.
Debbie Summey has been volunteering at the shelter for 10 years off and on “but steady for the past two years.”
The worst part is seeing the shape the animals are often in when they come to the shelter – covered with fleas, having bad skin problems, and scared.
“The best thing is to see them come out of their shell, trusting that they are safe, sometimes for the very first time in their life. Then seeing them walk out of this place into a forever home,” said Summey.
“If all you can give is two to three hours a week, the dogs and cats need the humane touch from a human. “They need and want that - to be around people and other dogs,” she said.
“Come and play with them, or take them for a walk. It’s not always about money although that would be a very welcome thing,” said Summey. “We only have three people to do dogs – two ladies are retired and one has a regular job. By the time we clean and feed, it doesn’t leave any time to give them the attention the dogs and cats need. The more different people they see and interact with the other dogs or cats, the better success it is for adoption.”
In answer to the age-old response of “I don’t think I could do it because I would want to take them all home,” Summey noted, “I say think of this as your home with 30-plus dogs. After coming a few times, you start to think, ‘Why didn’t I do this earlier?’ The satisfaction of gaining a dog’s trust and love is the greatest feeling of all.”
The society only takes animals from the Port Lavaca Animal Shelter and places them up for adoption. About 20 percent of cats are adopted locally, and the rest head to PetSmart to find new homes. The shelter has partnered with PetSmart for 13 years.
“Our goal is to operate an animal shelter in a humane way, rescue as many animals as possible and to find suitable forever homes for them,” said Holladay. “By spaying and neutering all of the animals that pass through our facility, we hope the rate of reproduction of the animals in the county would be reduced. We are dedicated to saving as many homeless animals as possible and to find a lifelong home for each animal rescued.”
A NEW HOME
The society recently built a new home and moved in June, but due to COVID-19, had to postpone any grand opening ceremonies. The new home has 30 dog kennels with spaces for them to run free as well as 20 cat cages and two areas where they can be free to be cats.
Operation Save Our Tails, as the new building fundraiser was titled, was funded by community support through donations, fundraisers, and grants.
“The Lewis R. and Juaniece Madden Foundation was our largest contributor. Juaniece volunteered for years cleaning cat cages, organizing, transporting animals to and from the veterinarian and PetSmart, and anything else that needed to be done. She was also on our board of directors,” said Holladay. “Naomi Albrecht also generously donated over $100,000. Rexco built and donated the parking lot. There are many others that made “Operation Save Our Tails” a success.”
COVID-19 also halted fundraisers, “creating a tremendous need for financial donations,” noted Holladay.
Also, the pandemic has kept the shelter doors locked most of the time, and a lack of volunteers has kept it from being fully operational since its opening.
Holladay said they drew up the design for the shelter and “then passed them among volunteers making changes and improvements for almost two years. The only needed changes on the official plans were an adjustment on the width of the hallway.”
Donors and volunteers are key to keeping the shelter running and the lives of the dogs and cats that pass through it better.
To volunteer, visit www.calhouncountyhumanesociety.org, or the society’s Facebook page. Call the shelter phone at 361-553-8916.