As part of the ongoing Calhoun County State Highway 35 causeway rehabilitation project being constructed by SCR Civil Construction, LLC, a 24-hour lane closure will be required between Monday, June 22 through Thursday, July 2.
SCR construction will be closing the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound direction as they install the permanent center median barrier. The lane closure will be in place through the weekend during this time.
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone, and should keep the following tips in mind:
• Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
• Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
• Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra
minutes to slow down for a work zone