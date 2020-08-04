The causeway rehabilitation project will force a 24-hour lane closure from Aug. 3 through Aug. 13.
The project started in June 2016, and the estimated completion date is Aug. 13.
“SCR Civil Construction, LLC, will be closing the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound direction as they install the permanent center median barrier. The lane closure will be in place through the weekend during this time,” said Lucea’n Kuykendall-Herring with Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Office in a press release.
“Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to the barricades, traffic controls, signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones,” the press release said.
• Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
• Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
• Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra
minutes to slow down for a work zone.