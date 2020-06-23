The causeway rehabilitation project will force a 24-hour lane closure from July 6 through July 16.
The project started in June 2016, and the estimated completion date is July 16.
“SCR Civil Construction, LLC, will be closing the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound direction as they install the permanent center median barrier. The lane closure will be in place through the weekend during this time,” said Lucea’n Kuykendall-Herring with Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Office in a press release.
• Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
• Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
• Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.