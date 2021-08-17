Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.
That’s the key to surviving this season’s heat, which is compounded by the humidity.
“Hydrate, have a cooling area to use, spray yourself with cold water, dress appropriately, avoid alcohol and caffeine,” is the advice Dr. Jeannine Griffin with Port Lavaca Clinic Associates has for residents wanting to avoid a bad sunburn or heatstroke.
The added humidity is something residents need to be more aware of as the heat “disrupts the body’s ability to control its own temperature,” she explained.
Heatstroke and heat exhaustion are two symptoms of having too much sun exposure.
Griffin explained that people suffering from heat exhaustion display the following symptoms: sweatiness, a high pulse rate, vomiting, and dizziness. On the other hand, someone suffering heatstroke will have those same symptoms as well as confusion, seizures, altered mental status, and dry (not sweaty) skin, she said.
Mild dehydration and muscle cramps are a forewarning of a little too much sun exposure.
If you have to be out in the sun, “pay attention to the weather and those around you who have to work outside. Offer cooling stations,” said Griffin.
COUNTERACTING THE HEAT
Stay hydrated with water: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
Replace Salt and Minerals: Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.
Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks—these cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks because they can cause stomach cramps.
When working outside in the heat, it’s important to take breaks under a shaded area.
Extreme heat can occur quickly and without warning.
Older adults, children, and sick or overweight individuals are at greater risk from extreme heat.
Humidity increases the feeling of heat as measured by a heat index.
Never leave people or pets in a closed car.
Avoid hot and heavy meals: They add heat to your body!
HEAT CRAMPS
Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms, or legs.
Actions: Go to a cooler location. Remove excess clothing. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if cramps last more than an hour.
HEAT EXHAUSTION
Signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting.
Actions: Go to an air-conditioned place and lie down. Loosen or remove clothing. Take a cool bath. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.
HEAT STROKE
Signs: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees).
• Red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat.
• Rapid, strong pulse.
• Dizziness, confusion, or unconsciousness.
Actions: Call 9-1-1 or get to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives.
SOURCE: Memorial Medical Center