Port Lavaca
Police Department
With the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Texas and the United States, it is crucial that many, including doctors, nurses, and law enforcement personnel, continue their work on the front lines of the pandemic.
The Port Lavaca Police Department is making sure that all officers are protected while on duty during this crisis.
PLPD Chief Colin Rangnow spoke to Wave via email interview and talked about protecting the community, his officers, and staying up to date regarding COVID-19.
“The Command staff has stayed abreast of the latest updates provided by the federal and state governments,” Rangnow said. “Information is passed on during daily “pass down” meetings at shift change.”
During this time, Rangnow said that the health and safety of all first responders are vital. In times of pandemics, disasters, emergency situations, etc., they are the front line, he added.
Rangnow said it is “imperative” that all his first responders stay healthy in order to “combat the situation at hand.”
Rangnow has been reiterating the Center for Disease Control (CDC) suggestions to his officers on how to protect and prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes washing hands, social distancing, etc.
Gloves have been available for PLPD officers to use on duty, Rangnow said.
“First responders are often faced with health-compromising situations, so gloves and other items of protection are made available,” Rangnow said.
Rangnow talked about the safety of the community of Port Lavaca, and he said it is the “number one” priority for all city departments.
This is part one of multiple stories regarding law enforcement and how they are handling COVID-19. Please stay tuned for stories on the Seadrift Police Department, Point Comfort Police Department, and Calhoun County Sheriffs Office.
Seadrift
Police Department
The second part of the Calhoun County Law Enforcement series continues with the city of Seadrift.
This series talks about cities’ law enforcement agencies in Calhoun County and how they are protecting themselves from COVID-19.
Seadrift Police Chief Leonard Bermea spoke to the Wave via email interview and addressed how he is protecting the health and safety of his officers and efforts to protect the city.
“It is of the utmost importance: without law, there is no order. In times of uncertainty, order is what will pull us through,” Bermea said.
According to Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest, the city secretary has ordered extra gloves and masks for SPD officers.
Bermea has been informing his officers about the COVID-19 situation and talked about the measures they must follow to protect themselves.
“The main thing is patrol; we must be seen as a preventive measure,” Bermea said. “Keep contacts to a minimum. Keep hand sanitizer and disinfectants in all units.”
SPD and the city of Seadrift have been working on the same page, Bermea said, to help to protect the residents of Seadrift.
“We are working and communicating with all city workers and staff,” Bermea said.
After completion of the interview, DeForest issued an executive order proclaiming a state of emergency/disaster and issued two additional executive orders as of March 17, due to COVID-19.