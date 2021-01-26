The Lavaca Bay Foundation came back under a different format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting was held at the Bauer Exhibit Building this past Thursday, with people attending the meeting practicing social distancing and some participating through Zoom.
The LBF last held a regular meeting in February 2020, a month before the first cases of the virus hit the United States.
Raymond Butler, LBF secretary, said a lot has happened since their last meeting.
“Well, a lot has happened since the last time we met was about six months ago,” Butler said. “But things continue to move slowly with the bay, and it is a treasure that we’ve got to protect. We are gonna watch over it. Nobody else will if we don’t.”
The foundation had two guest speakers on Thursday. Precinct 1 Commissioner David Hall and Port Lavaca City Engineer Jody Weaver talked about what projects they are working on in their respective areas.
Hall talked about the different projects that the county is undertaking, including new boat ramps at Magnolia Beach, Chocolate Bayou, Six Mile, and much more.
Erosion protection was one of the big topics, and Butler said Hall gave updates on the erosion protection efforts at Magnolia Beach and Alamo Beach.
“I was really impressed with the amount of grant money that he has gathered and his proactive stance towards applying for grants and getting them,” Butler said. “He’s done a whole world of good for us out there and with very little county money being spent.”
Weaver spoke next after Hall talking about the Port Lavaca City Projects, and that includes keeping the public involved in the current projects with the website, www.cleargov.com.
Weaver talked to the Wave by email about the website and updating current projects.
“We will keep these pages updated as the various projects progress,” Weaver said. “Once completed, the project is archived but still available for review under the Completed Projects Tab.”
“The city is near completion of building the Financial Transparency section of the website,” Weaver said. Once that is complete, the city will include a link to ClearGov on its website and “begin actively promoting it on Facebook and in the paper.”
“The Projects page is live now by going to www.cleargov.com and typing in Port Lavaca, TX and then clicking on Projects,” Weaver said.
The list of projects on the map includes the Lighthouse Beach Fishing Pier Project, City Harbor Low Docks, Lighthouse Beach Boat ramp improvements, and much more.
Weaver also talked about erosion prevention, and Butler stressed the importance of getting these issues fixed, especially Harbor of Refuge.
“It’s extremely important, and it sneaks up on you…it slowly occurs year after year, and all of sudden, in that particular case, we’ve lost 11 of 17 acres. It’s over halfway gone,” Butler said. “And if we do not protect it, we’re about one hurricane away from losing the Harbor of Refuge.”
The Harbor of Refuge was built as a safe haven for fishing boats and vessels to seek refuge in time of a hurricane, Butler said, and he added they were close to losing it.
Butler talked about Weaver’s other projects and praised her hard work on getting them going.
He said Weaver has been dogging these recreational projects for fishing piers, protecting lighthouse beach, restoring areas at Peninsula Park, and looking ahead into the future.
“We got a real asset in Jody Weaver. She’s been here quite a while, and she’s done a great job,” Butler said.