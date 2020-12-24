Letters to Santa brought to you by Port Lavaca Clinic Associates, www.portlavacaclinic.com.
Dear Santa,
I need a pink jacket. I want an LOL doll.
Love, Kynslee
Dear Santa,
I need a jacket. I want a yo-yo.
Love, Kai
Dear Santa,
I need pants. I want a book.
Love, Dilan
Dear Santa,
I need new sandals. I want a stuffed animal cat.
Love, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I need new tennis shoes. I want a stuffed flamingo.
Love, Reagan
Dear Santa,
I need shoes. I want a mermaid toy.
Love, Nierah
Dear Santa,
I need a bathing suit beckus I dont have enuf. I want a blue toy car to play with.
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I need long sleeve shirts. I want a toy car.
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
I need boots becuz I onle have two pr. I want a babe strolr so I can put my babes in it.
Love, Josie
Dear Santa,
I need new hitops bcuss I grew out of them. I want a Brbe so I can play with it at bedtime.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
I need a sweater. I want a Barbie.
Love, Lilly
Christmas Wish List: Saydi
Shoes
Remote Control Car
Clothes
Cat Stuffed Animal
Christmas Wish List: Kolton
Bike
Phone
Ipad
Ps5
Remote control truck
8 ball
Nerf gun sniper
Nintendo switch
Christmas Wish List : Cora
Apple watch
Doll, Junie B book
Remote control jet
Stuffed cheetah
Christmas Wish List: Mia
Grinch Plush
Apple Phone
Toy car that I can drive
Remote control truck
Junie B book
Nintendo switch
Stuffed jaguar
Christmas Wish List: Samantha
Doll
Hair bows
Watch
Car, Book
Christmas Wish List: Kevin
Remote control truck
PS5
Watch
Legos, Toy car
Book
Christmas Wish List: Tate
Remote control car
Nintendo switch
Toy dinosaur
Christmas Wish List: Brantley
Apple watch
Remote control jet
Nerf gun
Nintendo switch
Legos, Tiger
Dear Santa,
How is Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixon, Comit, Cupid, Rudolph, Donor, Blitzen and the elves doing? What I want for Christmas is a science kit, an iphone, an ipad, slime, make up, a cute diary with a lock on it, a cute watch and an apple watch. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Thank you for getting us presents.
Love, Aliza
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing today? I love you, Santa. How are you doing tonight? I want a LOL doll, a bike, a bucket of slime for my family. I also would like a diary with a lock and keys! I am thankful for the school.
Love, Mercedes
How are the reindeer in the North Pole? How is Mrs. Claus? How are you? Is it cold in the North Pole? I have been good. I bring my homework ever day for Mrs. Haynes to grade. For Christmas, I want slime, science kit, cursive writing book, art supplies, a cute diary with a lock, fingernail polish and a LOL doll. Thank you for all the presents you bring me.
Love, Brynlen
Dear Santa,
How are the rendeer? Is Rudolphís nose still glowing red? Is Mrs. Claus making you cookies and milk? I was being good in Mrs. Haynesís class! I listen well. For Christmas I want slime and a teddy bear and also a science kit, books, iPad, I phone, and colored pencils. Thank you for the presents.Love Abigail
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us presents for Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus doing at the North Pole? Santa can I please have a PS5 and a X-box, please!!! I want a golden Gucci sweat shirt please!! I hope you donít have Covid19.
Sincerely, Paxon
Dear Santa,
How is the reindeer and the elves? Is it cold in the North Pole? Also is your sleigh big? I like your belt and shirt. What kind of cookies does Mrs. Claus make? I am a good boy! I listen to my teacher and do my chores. I want a big stuffed animal giraffe, a VR head set, golden fidget spinner, PS5, a race car corvette, Ferraris, lanborghini, 50 dollar gift card, Alexa, golden Gucci neckless, nindo switch, books and a big stuffed dinosaur.
Sincerely, Grant
Dear Santa,
I hope Dasher, Dancer, prance, Vixon, Comit, Cupid, Doner, Blitzen and Rudolph donít have Covid 19, but this is what I want: a teddy bear, ball, books, slime, colored pencils, Ipad, slinky, toy stove, and a science kit. Thank you for giving everyone in the world presents.
Charlie
Dear Santa,
Do you have a cat? How is Mrs. Claus today? Why do you like cookies? For Christmas, I want Call of Duty, X-Box, PS 5, Halo, tabs and a VR headset. Thank you for the presents you bring every year.
Jameson
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Is Rudolph nose still red? How is Mrs. Claus? Is she getting you cookies and milk? And for my Christmas list, I want a X-box, Nintendo, iphone, slime, ball, colored pencils and a diary.
Sincerely, Torunn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I tried to be good this year, I know it hasnít been the best year, but Iíve tried to be good. I want a new video game, and proof that you arenít real because if you where real there would be more missing people in the North Pole. I need a new pair of shoes and a new pair of jeans.
Isaiah
Dear Santa,
How are you? I almost shot a deer. Two things I would like are a pack of 243 bullets for my deer rifle. Another thing is a new suit for Elfy. Two things I need a pair of new vans and a shirt and a pair of long johns. Have a happy Christmas.
Sincerely, Kolt
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a dirt bike and a new rifle. I need new shoes and some help finding the elf on the shelf.
Reid
Dear Santa,
How are you? I tried to be on my best behavior. I would like a ipone12 and Nintendo. I really need new shoes and a hat. Take care of Mrs. Claus.
Blaklei
Dear Santa,
How are you? I tried to be on my best behavior. I would like a PS5 and iphone12. I really need boots and jacket.
Fidel
Dear Santa,
I hope you have good elves. Take care of Mrs. Claus. I really want a PS 5. I also want a iphone 12 pro max. I really need a new pare of shoes and new jacket. I really love Christmas. You always make me happy whean it comes to Christmas.
Camren
Dear Santa,
How are you? I tried to be nice to my sister. I would like blade blade and IPhone12 and I need shoes and a elf. I have not had one for a long time, please.
Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
Can I have a big Beany boo, a friend for mny elf on the shelf, a dragon stuft animal, a game set for my brother when he gets home. There wil bee milk and cookies.
Sincerely, Avery
Dear Santa,
I would really like an apple watch for Christmas. Thank you for what you have gave me ever year. You are the best!! Person on earth. You help everybody ever year.
Addi
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a new bike, a hover board, new Adidas tene shoes, jeans that have holes in it, a picture of my dog Zuca, new simpley southern 5-shirts, pretty jackets, water bottles, big graphic novel books, earings, new iphone 11 pro max phone case. But what I really want the most is my own horse thatís black named Raven. One more thing Santa, Iím going to leave the raindeer carrots and you milk and cookies. Sincerely, Riley
Dear Santa, What I WANT FOR Christmas is a new girl elf on the shelf, Victor robot, some of those minecraft figures for my clection, and for my elfs to come early. Do you have to whear a mask in my house? If you do your more gladly to not because you have to eat my amazing cookies and drink your milk. Sincerely, Brylee
Dear Santa,
Do you have to wear a mask when you come to my house? What I want for Christmas is a Nintendo Switch. Me and my family will leave you cookies and milk in case you get hungry. You can take the cookies with you, but you cannot take the plate. Iíll try my best to be good. Stay safe! Sincerely, Clara
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Bugha setup and a xbox series S/S. As well as a PC with 300 fps, led lights and a 40 inch tv.
Sincerely, Skyler. I was good this year
Dear Santa,
Can I have a bike, a tv, xbox, a stuffed elf, drum, a watch, a new phone, a blanket, toys.
Sincerely, Haiden
Dear Santa,
I want a bike, a gaming keyboard, a gaming mouse, a house for my Mom, a thousand dollars to help out homeless. Do you have to wear a mask when you go in houses?
Sincerely, Jakob
Dear Santa,
I have some questions. First, do you have to wear a mask when you come to my house? Second is my elf Charlie going to come back to my house? Third, what do you want when you come to my house and youíre putting our presents under the Christmas tree? Do you want cookies and milk or something else? And what I want for Christmas is a Nintendo switch, a bycle and a remote car.
Sincerely, Marcos
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a 110 Honda dirt bike and a play station 5. If you could fit a BMX bike in there too that would be amazing. I will leave you some cookies and milk and some carats for the raindear.
Sincerely, Madden
Dear Santa,
Christmas is the best time of the year. When it gets cold I can drink hot chocolate and it wonít be hot all the time. For Christmas I really donít need a lot of things, itís mostly just jackets and shoes. Iím happy with just reading books or drawing.Sincerely, Christian
Dear Santa,
For Christmas may I have a parakeet plush. I may also have an art kit, mini tree, earphone and a computer.
Sincerely, Kailey
Dear Santa,
I wanted to thank you for all you have given me every year. I hope youíre having a great time preparing for christmas! This year I have really been wanting LED lights to put around my room! There are a few reasons I may want LED lights. One,I heard that they make you fall asleep better. Two,it can change into many different colors. I actually donít want that much this year! Thank you for reading this. Tell your elfs I said hi!
Love, Abygail
Dear Santa,
I am thankful for any gift I receive from you. But may I get two hundred dollars under the tree this year but if it is just a dollar that is fine too. The only thing I really want for christmas is for my grandma to get well and stay out of the hospital. The last one is all I want. I am already satisfied with life. I have everything in life I need. You can tell that I am not pikey.
Sincerely, Caiden
Dear Santa,
May I have a rod holder for fishing poles,a maroon bean bag chair,a rod and reel,and a nintendo switch.
I donít want much this year at all and this is really all wanted.
Sincerely, Bradley
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs.Claus doing? I hope yíall are doing well. I was wondering if I couldplease just have a horse thatís all I want.I would be very satisfied with just that.Thank You.
Sincerely, Pryncess
Dear Santa,
I would like to thank you for all the presents under my tree each year. There is only one thing that I really want for christmas. May I have a tiny baby turtle for christmas. Turtles bring me joy and happiness. That would be a dream come true if I got a tiny baby turtle.
Love, Vanessa
Dear Santa,
May I have a Nerf grenade for Christmas ,and that is all because I have asked for enough this Christmas.
Sincerely, Remington
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all you have given me throughout the years. I do not want toys. I just want 2 presents and give the rest to kids who do not have any. Those 2 things are, the book all summer long by hope larson, and a computer. May I please have these 2 things.
Love, Saige
Dear santa,
May I have a four wheeler for my family. It is hard to get through the lawn at my grampa¥s house. It is really muddy and wet so we always get stuck. That is all I want for christmas.
Sincerely, Waylon
Dear Santa,
May I have new clothes and new shoes because I am growing out of mine. May I have a medium wood octopus for my mom because she loves them. May I also have a new phone because mine is not working.
Sincerely, Lexi
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I donít want anything. I will still cherish everything you give me. I understand you are very busy and you have taken time out of your busy schedule.My only request is for my family to be here for Christmas. I understand if you canít grant this request. Thank you for giving joy to all the kids in the world.
Sincerely, Laela
Dear Santa,
I would like some new clothes and this necklace that has the hidden leaf symbol on it. I would also like a skateboard too. I really donít have that much to add anymore because iím satisfied with what I have.
Sincerely,
Kaleb
Dear Santa,
How are you? My Christmas list includes a skateboard, led light, and a drawing ipad. Also, may please have a new iphone because mine canít make calls. My list is not very long because I donít want very much. Thank you for taking your time to read this!
Sincerely,
Audrey
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? My name is Brigitte and i am 6 years old. I like chocolates, marshmallows and candy canes. My favorite color is pink and purple. I have been a very good girl this year. I have been wearing my mask everytime i go to the store, helping my little sister, my mom and dad. I have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas and I would like
1. A Elsa doll.
2.The Mighty pups from paw patrol.
3.For last i would like to get a Tablet.
I am very excited for your visit.
I will leave out some cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeers. Take care, donít forget to wear a face mask because there is coronavirus here.
With love
Brigitte.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a new shiny ring, a dress,a big bow, and a L.o.L doll .
From, Karla Serna
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a new TV, a nrf gun, a bo and arow, and the new x-box. Thank you, I love you. From, Ethan Soliz.
Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like a new X Box new christmas bear, bike, and skate board.Thank you. From; Marcus Wilson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a trampoline, a real cat, a notebook, and more toys.
From, Chloe.
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Hero goo jit zu the Hydra one, Imagenx Bat sub, Nike clothes and red black Jordan shoes.
From,
Logan Stone
p.s...I have been a real
good boy
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want presit pet. Next, I want minmis. Then, I want runuyos falv. Last, I want bed. Thank you for all of my gifts last year.
Love,
Ava Nichols
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want baby yod. Next, I want o.m.g. Dol. Then I want pepplg houes. Last, I want Lol Mirkfon. Thank you for all of my gifts last year.
Love,
Maddison Kalisek
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want a lol houes. Next, I want a dig me ouf. Then, I want a dog. Last, I want a boos. Thank you for all of my gifts last year.
Love,
Adelyn Matula
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want LOL. Next, I want slim pink. Then, I want RYANís. Last, I want Care Bears. Thank you for my gifts last year.
Love,
Aylin Garza
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want a Grouch Couch. Next, I want a Mini brand. Last, I want a Ryan World tov. Thank you for my gifts last year.
Love,
Drelynn Firova
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want. Next, I want IDIG Monsters. Last, I want 5 Mini Brands. Thank you for my gifts last year.
Love,
Lizeth Mercado
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want a dinosaur. Next, I want bbq. Then, I want a fish cooker. Last I want a dinosaur pillow. Thank you for my gifts last year.
Love,
Carlos Baez
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want a huvr bard and a mack up set. Next, I want a Barebe car. Then, I want a play doh kitchen. Last, I want a kid sckoodr pink and my Mom to not hav to whrek. Thank you for my gifts from last year.
Love,
Lillie Peterson
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want all the nenrxf guns. Next, I want a tv. Then, I want rowshoc. Last, I want 2 dogs.
Thank you for my gifts last year.
Love,
Parker Wehmeyer
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I what poppy. Next, I what a care bear. Then, I what a baby Alive. Last, I what a fall fix. Thank you for gifts last year.
Love,
Aybreigh Longoria
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want waevwer. Next, I want Nasnw. Then, I want xo. Last, I want bakug. Thank you for my gifts last year.
Love,
Blake Rouse
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want book. Next, I want chips. Then, I want cat. Last, I want dog.
Love, Bablu Doh
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want Lol dol. Next, I want fon. Then, I want esu cat. Affr, I want yownnn. Thank you for all my gifts last year.I
Love,
Vidarely Malvaez
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want Roblox mose wanted. Next, I want kinetic sand. Then, I want play-doh kitchen. Last, I want a Nerf gun. Thank you for the gifts last year.
Love,
Lorenzo Gomez
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want lol. Next, I want polly. Then, I want grouch wdcouch. Last, I want Bavewie. Thank you for the gifts from last year.
Love, Claire Thay
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want a I phone and a trampulin. Next, I was a nerf gun and a slime set. Then, I want a wonderlab and a camra. Last, I want a chawkbord. Thank you for the gifts from last year.
Love,
Shikha Kasarla
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want Rivm. Next, I want Niwbo switch. Then, I want X box. Last, I want anima. Thank you for all the gifts from last year.
Love,
Nolan Carey
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want a Xbox. Then, I want a play stainon 5. Last, I want a Lagos. Thank you for all of my gifts last year.
Love,
Josiah Bernal
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing? First, I want a rele bunny and rele horse. Next, I want a L.o.L. sprise. Then, I want a rele rabit. Last, I want a rele puppy and a rele kity and a barbie dream house. Thank you for all of my gifts last year.
Love,
Ellie Roeben
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good. I would really like to have a big box of aliens for Christmas.
Thank you for my gifts.
Love,
Zachary Padron
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Thank you for my presents last year. I have been good. I would really like a drone for Christmas. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Nikolai Rangel
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I have been nice. I would really like to have a dr bic (dirt bike). Thank you for my presents.
Love,
Hunter Tatom
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves and reindeer? I have been good. I would really like to have my Popo. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Jayla Ramirez
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good. I would really like to have Legos and a toy robot. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Mason Amejorado
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I have been good. I would like to have a drone. Thank you for everything.
Love,
Andy Hso
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good. I would really like to have a prises (princess) doll and LOL doll.
Love, Vayda White
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus the elves and reindeer? I have been good. I would really like to have a wosh (watch) please. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Annabella
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I have been kinda good. I would really like to have presents pets and a pup. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Christina Lu
Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeer? I have been kind. I would really like to have a dog jumping and a bag of books. Thank you for being nice.
Love,
Boston Blank
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa, good? I have been good. I would really like to have a Fortnite toy and a Minecraft toy and a LEGO table and a Fortnite table.
Love,
Austin Gregory
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I have been good Santa. I would really like to have an arcade machine. Thank you for making me happy.
Love,
Benjamin Guerrero
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been nice. I would really like to have a hoverboard. Thank you for the presents last year.
Love,
Falisha Mendoza
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs.Claus and the reindeer and elves? I have been good. I would really like to have a hoverboard and shoes. I am thankful for you.
Love,
Briley Stricklin
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves and the reindeer? I have been good. I would really like to have a hoverboard and a Chromebook. Thank you for my dirt bike.
Love,
Kaisley Sutherland
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves and the reindeer? I have been good. I would really like to have a hoverboard and Apple phone and dirt bike. Thank you for presents.
Love,
Lakelynn Gilbert
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good. I would really like to have a green remote control robot. Thank you for my presents.
Love,
Brennan Falcon
Cars, I want. I like you. I do just want cars. Thats it Jesus
Bring me a spiderman. I been a little bit good. I want a Popie with a pink name. Kenneth
I want a Toy Hows bceuse it is so fun bceuse I want it Santa. OK? Sophia
I will get a truck and I do open my toys. Will it snow? I open the toy too. Wyatt
You always bring cool presents. I like you. Thank you for the things in my sock. I do want a nerf gun. Peter
I want makeup and I want a shaman and a little shopping cart. I love Santa! Makayla
I will get a Sonic I like. He is fat. He is cool. He like me I like me becos He is fats. I do not no he is. We do no becus he cid Sonic. Julian
I want a toys, toy house, toy fish, toy dinosaurs. I will give you cookey and milk. Jordan
Please bring me a car.i was good. I would like more food and clothes. Can I have a race car. Kyle
I like you. I give you cookies and milk. Bring me a monster truck. I like your reindeer. Can I have a ride? Liner
Im gonna get a new drone, a robot and a telescope. You can buy it. Ashton
I want a blow toy. I have been a good girl. Mickey mouse club house topys because I lost mine. Abigail
I want a toy sonic toy. Isaac
I want slime, legos and playdo. It will be fun too. Can I get a ball. Ill give you cookies and milk. Janelle
I wish I had a new bike. A car ran over mine and broke it. I wish I had a new little tree. Karina
Dear Santa, How are you? For Christmas I really would like a toy car and other toys. Thank you, Gabriel
Dear Santa, For Christmas I really would like a Benby toy, and a Lego set, and a Lego fishing rod, and a Lego Benby. Thank you, Binson
Dear Santa, For Christmas I really would like a real kitty and a bowl for it. Also a real horse, and I would really like a Barbie House. Thank you, Ariana
Dear Santa, For Christmas I really would like a Ninja Kidz, and a dinosaur, and a dog. Thanks Santa, Iker
Dear Santa, For Christmas I really would like some books please, and a play kitchen set, and a play calendar. Thank you, Bella
Dear Santa, How are you doing? Santa please give me a bike, and a skateboard, and a scooter. Thank you, Troy
Dear Santa, For Christmas I really would like a Barbie Dream House. For Christmas I really would like a toy puppy, and a toy kitty. Thank you, Sadie
Dear Santa, How are you today? I am good today. I really want 2 real hedgehogs. I want a toy shot gun. I want a toy bow and arrow. Thank you, Hunter
Dear Santa, How are you doing? I want a Barbie House please. Thank you Santa, Elida
Dear Santa, For Christmas I really would like a teddy bear, and a toy bunny, and a toy hedgehog. Thank you, Avalynn
Dear Santa, How are you doing? Dear Santa please give me a computer. Please give me an RC car. Please give me a christmas light. Thank you, Stiles
Dear Santa, How are you? I have been good. Can I please have a toy kitty, and a real puppy, and give Abby a toy bear. Thank you, Kelly
Dear Santa, Please can I have a dolly, and a tablet, and books, and a bunny, and a tea set, and a Lol doll, and a toy car. Thank you, Natalie
Dear Santa, How are your elves? I want a present. I want a dog. Thank you, Roberto
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa, How are you doing? Please give me a Lego set. Give me a bicycle. Give me a mask. Give me a book. Give me a car. Thank you. Todd
Dear Santa, For Christmas I really would like a Bindy toy. I really would like a Lego Bindy set. Thank you, David
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Ryanís Big Red Egg, Spiderman, Paw Patrol, and Combo Panda.
From, Matt Bergeron
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a bunny, LED lits, ben bag char, and 20 V buks kards.
From, Dallas Calzada
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a new bike with a helmet, a tablet, some pokemon, and a Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage.
From, Jace Cole
Dear santa,
I am wishing for a wolverine costume, bike, and wolverine toyís , and a car.
From, Izayah Desoto
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a big monster truck to drive on the mud. A new tablet to play games on. A new paw patrol watch so I can tell time. And last I want a drone to fly around outside in the sky. Thank you.
From: Adam Garcia
DEAR SANTA,
FOR CHRISTMAS THIS YEAR MY WISH IS THAT JESUS WILL GIVE US A CURE FOR THE CORONA VIRUS. I ALSO WANT TO WISH JESUS A HAPPY BIRTHDAY. I WOULD ALSO LIKE A NEW KINDLE PAD, AN LOL BIG SURPRISE, CLOTHES AND NEW SLIPPERS. THANK YOU AND I WILL BE LEAVING YOU MILK AND HOMEMADE COOKIES ON CHRISTMAS EVE. OH, AND DONíT FORGET TO WEAR YOUR MASK.
LOVE, JUDE GARCIA
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like, LOL dolls, snow, a baby sister, and some play make-up
From, Laykenn Green
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Peppa Pig house, a swim ring, a ball and a Peppa Pig book.
From Zoey Lee.
Dear Santa,
My name is Christopher. I am 6 years old. I have been good this year! I read a lot of books and I love Math. My teacher Mrs. Ivy said I did a great job for my handwriting. Please bring a new bicycle for Christmas.
Thank you!
Love, Christopher
Dear Santa,
I was good in Second Grade. Santa I would like to have an ipad and some presents and slime and hot chocolate. Then I would like paper and a baby deer. Next I like to have glittery cookies. Last I would like a fishtank with lots of pretty fish.
Your friend,Renata
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old and I am in the second grade. I am writing this becus I have been good. Can you please get me a phon and a xbox and sunglasses and a white fluffy dog. I also would want 3 cages for my dogs. I want some white and black vans. I got good grades. My mom and dad are proud of me. How is Mrs. Claus? Can you bring me a dollie because I get scard at night whin the lite is off.
Your friend,
Janisa
Dear Santa,
My name is Brylend. How is the elfs doing Santa. How are you doing in the north pole. If you want to know my sisters name her name is kenlee. She was born in January 1, 2019. She is 1 years old. And how is Mrs. Clause doing? I think that I was a good boy this year. How is Rudolf doing. It is very nice in Port Lavaca Texas and if you do not know where I live it is in Victoria Texas. When you drop of the presents I will try to give you cookies and milk. Can you think about giving me a xbox and a gaming chair and a big fluffy teddy bear.
Your friend,
Brylend
Dear Santa,
How is the north pole. I been good in second grade. I work hard in second grade. Can you get me a halogame and a xbox for Christmas. And can you get me a fortnight toy. I am 8. I also want a lego toy for Christmas.
Your friend,
Noel
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a journal with some markers. Iím 8 years old and in the second grade. And I am making good grads in school. Can you pleas get a Nintendo-switch. You do not have to get me all the toys. I want a little bit of slime. Thank you for the toys you get me. By the way it dose not snow in port Lavaca. I hope you have a good time comeing over here. Thank you so much.
Your friend,
Sierra
Dear Santa,
Iím 7 and have a twin. He is also 7. How are you Santa? How is mrs. Claus? How is your favorite deer? I have 4 brothers. How many brothers do you have? How do you grow your beard? How is Rudolf and your elf? Santa I want a skate board and a treasure x.
Your friend,
Forrest.
Dear Santa,
I am 7. My name is Lee. You probably know me from the past. I will be good. I moved to a home. Is Rudolf happy? I love your elfs. I am in the second grade. I love cats. I will give you cookies and milk. I want a ps5.
Your friend,
Lee
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Julia. I am seven. How are the elfs. I am in the second grade. When it gets cold I drink some hot chocolate. How is Mrs. Claus is she good today? I go to school and work. I am at school already and writing dear santa letters. How is red nose Rudolf. Is he ready for the trip. I have been good. Can you get me a teddy bear.
Your friend,
Julia
Dear Santa and mrs claus,
Hi my name is Jaden M. How are you today? Are you great today, yes or no. Are the elfs doing good. Is he getting ready to go. I want a ps5 and thousand v bucks from fortnite. Fortnite is about fishing.
Your friend,
Jaden
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Malorie. One day it was close to Christmas so me and my mom went to the dollar tree and we got 21 clear balls and we got paper and we went to H.E.B. We got a Christmas tree and some glittery balls then we went home and set it up. We went back to the dollar tree and got a star for the tree. Santa I want a dog.
Your Friend,
Malorie
Dear Santa,
I am Kylie. I am in second grade. I make good grades. Iím good. I hope you have a good Christmas. I hope you are good Santa and the elfs help you. I will give you cookies. I like you Santa. Santa I would like a phone and more dogs and clothes and dolls.
Your friend,
Kylie
Dear Santa how are the elves? Are they good or bad? How is Mrs. Claus? Is she ok? How are you? I hope you are having a good day. I am having a good day and my sister too. Santa I want a iphone for Christmas and a bike.
Your friend,
Katelina
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa how are you? My name is Mahika. How is mrs. Claus doing? I am in second grade. What are the elfs doing? I hope they are grate. How are the reindeer doing? I love Christmas. I love to have toys please.
Your friend,
Mahika
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Ariana C. I am in the second grade. I am seven years old. How have you been up in the North Pole. I hope the elfs are getting ready to make the toys for the girls and boys. How is Mrs. Claus up there. I hope sheís great an is she going to come with you? Howís Rudolf? Is he getting ready too? I know itís going to be a long trip. It has been really warm in Port Lavaca. If you donít know where it is it is on the coast. I hope I been a good girl. I try to work very hard and I have a wonderful family. I will try to put some cookies and milk for you to snack on. I really hope I get presents. I will try my best every day. Can you think about getting me a bunny. I can sleep with it I really get scared at night. Can I please get a playhouse and some slime. Can I please have a toy car.
Your Friend, Ariana
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are ok. Can you please get me an xbox and a dog and a drone.
Your friend,
Christian.
Dear Santa,
How is the elves? I hope they are good. Well I hope you have a great time at the north pole. Santa is it cold there? I hope itís not too cold there. Santa stay warm and cozey and comfortable. Santa I want a iphone and a ginapig. I am your friend and I love you Santa.
Your friend,
Catherine.
Dear Santa,
Iím in the second grade and Iím 8 years old. I hope your doing good up in the north poul and I hope the elves are doing good. How is mrs. Claus doing. Iíll try to get you some cookies and some milk because I know your going to be hungry when your on your big trip. Is Rudolf doing good. I hope there doing good. Iím going to leave you some hot coco with marshmellows. I hope you have the presents that I want. The presents that I really want is a scooter for Christmas and thank you for everything.
Your friend,
Jacqueline C.
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Dylan. I am 7 seven years old and in the second grade. I have a big brother and his name is Matthew. I cannot wait till Christmas. I will leave you some kookies and milk. Santa I would like a drone for Christmas to spy on my cousins.
Your friend,
Dylan.
Dear Santa,
Hi. How are you and my name is Olivia and I am 7 years old. How are you and Mrs. Claus. How are the elves and raindeer. I Hope you are not in quarantine and hope the elves are not in quarantine. Iv been good this week. I blessed you. Have a Merry Christmas.
Merry Christmas!!
Love, Olivia Arriaga
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Rebecca Lin. I am 8 years old.How are you and Mrs. Claus? Are you ready to deliver presents to keds all over the world? Are your rainders ready to fly? Are the elfs hard at work? How old are you? How many rainders are there? How many presents are you delivering? May I please have some scrunchies and some christmas tattoos. Thank you!
Merry Christmas
Love, Rebecca Lin
Dear Santa,
I woan¥t a elve for christmas and my bruter woan¥t a phoane for christmas to you santa and tell Rudolph I Love him so moch my name is Mike and Iḿ 7 years old I woan¥t my elf bake home please Iḿ so sad I woan¥t mikes elf please maeby he woan¥t me so much tell him he woan¥t to go home please thank you so mush.
Merry christmas to you
From Mike Bailey-Guettler
Dear Santa, How are you doing in the Northpole? How is Mrs. Claus to? I am Jorge and I am y years old. How os Ridp;[j amd the other raom deer doing? Can you give me two things please. Number 1 ps5. Number 2 iphone 12. That is it for presents now I want to ask you have you ever been in quarantine? Remember if you give me or my dad a present if it my dads put big Jorge but if it me just put Jorge. Hope you have fun.
Merry Christmas
Love, Jorge Romero
Dear Santa, Hi how are you doing. My name is Jett I 7 years old how is you e wife doing is Kevin working how are the rain deer are they taining. Iíve been very good. I want a blue lobster and bakergan. See you on chistmis.Merry chistmis.
Love Jett Bailey
Dear Santa,
Hi How are you Doing today my name is Tate. I am seven years old. are the elves doing What There sopost to. Can I have one of your sleigh bells. are the reindeer pracktes. I was good This year. I want a computer for Christmas. are the wolves working on The Prasints. How is Mrs. claus doing. Is an elf in quarantine. Mary christmas love,
Tate Amerson
Deer Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? And my name is Gabriela. How are your elfś doing are they making lotś of toys? And I am 7 years old. Is your reindeer prackthising the sled so he can go? Well I will like tow things and I will want a slime and a blue note book.
Very christmas
Love, Gabriela Chacon-Chinchila
Dear Santa, Hi my name is Aria. Do any of yall have Coronavires? Did yall have to be quarantine? How are the elves? Tell Rudolph I said hi. Am I on the nautgty list or nice list? How are the reindeer? How are you and Mrs. Claus felling? Will you give me coal or a present. Can I get Minecraft for my Nintendo switch and a pet frog. Have a holly Jolly Christmas! Love, Aria
Dear Santa, Hi santa how are you doing. Have you ben beze? and how has the elves ben doing? are you in quarantine. I want a Xbox siresx on may I have one Santa. I love you and the elves. and may I have a Shotgun how are they reindeer doing?
Mrey chistmis love, Luke Franklin
Dear Santa: Hi my name is Lorenzo and how are you today How are the elves are wrok hard How is Mis. Claws do I wonted a remote control racing car for christmas Happ christmas.
Mary christmas
Love from Lorenzo Gonzalez
Dear Santa Hi
How are you and Mrs. claus. Dear Santa we oal love you I will giv this to you and Mrs.claus Santa can you can give me a Barbies and a computer. I alles woted a computer sin I wus a littl girl mere crism santa.
Love
by Naileah Gorham
Dear Santa,
How are you doing. Hi my name is Grant and I wold like to hae a nintendo and a shotgun. are you and mrs. claus. are your reindeer pratsig.
Merry christmas
Love Grant Hartl
Dear Santa
How are you? I am Bentley I am 8 wen is my elf going to cumbak.
I wuht a Nintendo and I ehut a sharektouth necklace.
Love Bentley Hisquiredo
Dear Sunto,
Hiye my name is Abigail. I wut a teleber. I wut a nos show.
Merry christmas!
Love, Abigail Jimenez-Reyes
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs Claus doing and the rideers. are the levels working hrde. Can I have a Anerican girl doll. Can I have a barbie grem house
Meri christmis Love Layla Peppers
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clous? and How is Rudolph? I wot is Barbies and LOLS. and I am 7 years old.
Melry Christmas Love,
Nayeli Solis
Dear Santa My name is Treston. I want a Hoverboard a scooter and a many dirt bike and a samsun tablit charger. I want a tablit to also I want a big plastiek corv that can go rille rille fast. I want one more thing it is 4 shells. I love you.
Marry christmas
From Treston Taylor
Dear Santa, How are the elves dowing. How are you and Mrs. Claus dowing at the North Pole. Dos my elves have quarenting. Are the elves training the reindeer. Are you having a grate Christmas. Is my elve having a grate Christmas. Is the reindeer having a grte Crhistmas. I wut a x box six. I wut a fidow.
Merry Christmas.
Love, Isaac Sanchez
Dear Santa, hi I Ayea, I am 8 year old. We love Christmas. We prast Santa praper. I love my mom give me american girl doll. I found fish necklace. My mom give me preat. We love christmas so much. I love prast santa paper. We make Santa. I love American girl doll. I love christmas. love,Ayea
Dear Santg, How and arrd you and I am 7 ers ond and my name is stpehanie the rrgrne doll and a gese and iw ut. You to me evade to be happy ad you and I love you to be santg. and i wut you to be ard santg for evru and you ard my favat santg and more is stephanie and my last name is Perez. I wut you to have a rat day I wut you to have a gif for you.
Mamg christmais!
Love stephanie Perez
Dear Santa
How are you dowing please tell m.rs class hi for me and cupid plieas and my name is Braxten and I am y yea.s old can I be the frist one to get Presints this year and I Promis I¥v been good this year but if I am on the good list can I have a swordfish necklace and a bell from your sleigh Pliease.
Merrychismas
Love, Braxten Koenning
Dear Santa,
I have been perfect this year. I hope you have had a grat year! Can I ples have a new tablit, new shos, and a new phone. Do you have a favrit cookie? I love you! From Brenleigh Green
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I hope you and Mrs. Santa had a good year. I would love to have a American doll with a lot of American doll clothing and American doll shous. How have the raindear been? I love you and Mrs. Santa. I hope you have a great flight on Christmas eve. From Andrea Vazquez
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year. I hope you have had a good year. I rile want an ipad, Amairican girl doll, and Amairican girl doll cloths. How are you doing with the raindears? I love you bunches! Hope you have a good flight around the wolid.
From Janesa Banda
Dear Santa,
I have been riley good this year. Santa, I need a new toy for Bow, Brbe dreem hows, and a car. I love you. And Mrs. Clos, what kind of breakfast do you cook for Santa?
From Keeley Brumfield
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year. I hope you have had a good year. I would like to have one baby reaborn doll, and accessories. And I will like to have a diary for Christmas. How is Rodof doing? Is he doing good or bad? I love you a lot. From Avalynne Sternadel
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year. I hope you had a rele rele good year. Mae I plees have a computer, a vr hedset and plees can I have an iphone. I hope you and Mrs. Clos are good. I think you gise are cool!
From Jovian Elsbury
Dear Santa, I have been pretty good this year. I hope you have had a good year. I wode like a new notbook, a dog, toy four Samy, and a Baribdoll. How are the rander doing. I love you!!! Hope you have a grat flight on Crimas Eve.
From Brooke Franklin
Dear Santa, I have been pretty bad and good this year. I like to have a four weller, a dorone with a camra, and a iPad. How is Mrs. Clals doing? Love you and Mrs. Claus.
From Korben Rasmussen
Dear Santa, I have been pretty good this year. I hope you have had a great year. I hope my grandmother does not get sick. I would want a kitten. I want a fortnite battle bus. I would like to have both Santa. How is Rudolph. I hope you have a great Christmas. I hope you donít get sick.
From Landyn Banda
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I hope you and Mrs. Clause are getting ready for Christmas. I want an Iphone x, computer and headphones, and a toy baby dog. I love you both. What kind of food do you like when Mrs. Clause cook for you? From Yarexziol Anzaldua
Dear Santa, I have been kind of good this year. How has your year been? I would like to have a new fortnite toy, bukugon, and pokemon cards. How have you and Mrs. Clos been? I love you bunches! From Kole Goode
Dear Santa, I have been pretty good this year. I hope you have had a good year. I wish that I get a kitten for Charm. I osoe wish for a noe fone. Which kinde uv cookie do you like? I love you bunches! Hope you have a great flight on Christmas. From Haley Hall
Dear Santa, I have ben good thise year. How has yer year ben? I want nerf guns, Lagos, and a football. Whatís yer favert song? Hope you have a safe trip. I love you, Santa. From Brady Treumer
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. How is your year going? What is your favorite meal? What is your favorite pie? I want a Shopkins dog and a Cenetic sand. I love you! From Sophia Huerta
Dear Santa, I want a scotr. I want a jele frot. I want a forwlr. Love, Lannam
Dear Santa, I want a BeyBLADE. I wat a preset for me. Love, Zayne
Dear Santa, I want a hula A hoop. I want A boc. Love, Violet
Dear Santa, I wanta unicor ring. I wanta hapby napr. I wanta str boly. Love, Ciara
Dear Santa, I want candy. I want a baby Dol. I want a family Dol. I want a Dol like prinses. I want a srpris.. I want magnits. I want 2 bxs of crayun. Love, Krystal
Dear Santa, I want a Santa lollipop. I want a mebm truc. Love, Harrison
Dear Santa, I want a bayblad. I want a brbe. I want a trampoline. I want a rander. I want a trtol. Love, Iílla
Dear Santa, I want a dog. I want crayons. I want a IPad. Love, Mackenzie
Dear Santa, I want a candy. I went pumpkin. I wan a lot of toys. Love, Eh K Lu
Dear Santa, I wnt a ntdo switch. I wnt a score. I wnt a srpris. Love, Curtis
Dear Santa, I want a lago. I want a blocks. I want a new pensls. Love, Jovani
Dear Santa, i wnt cupgacs. i will giv cupcac. i wil gib u firwrks. Love, Jayston
Dear Santa, I like yor hat. I am gud. I wut a LOL dol. I wut a breb dol. I wut a fon. Love, Emma
Dear Santa, I wnt a blu presnt. I wnt a grenn Presnt. I wnt a Sonic. Love, Xiomar
Dear Santa, I warnt a blu prgsaint. Love, Jereziah
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Nintendo switch. My brother broke it not me.Santa thank you for the ps4.
How is the North Pole.can you get me the PS5 please.How rudolph is he good.how your girlfriend is she good or not. Am I on the good boy list or the bad boy list?Iím going to leave
Cookies and milk for you.
Your friend,
Enrique Hernandez
Dear Santa,
What is Rudolphís last name? How is the North pole? Can elf for Christmas and a pair of airpods please.Does Mrs.claus have any elves?Rudolph the red nosed reindeer had a very shiny nose.
Your friend,
Levi Gibson
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is an art kit with paint,markers,paint brushes,and boards to paint.And a WWE 2k19 video game for my ps4 please.And how are you at the north pole with Ms.claus,the reindeers,elves.Have a merry Christmas
Your friend,
Parker Garcia.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a horse because horses are my favorite animal ever but if you canít that is ok because i would like a bow and arrow and that is all I would like.Santa do u like cupcakes or chocolate Strawberry.And why do you use reindeer I know they are used for the cold but there are horses that are used for the cold to.Santa I have a question for you on Christmas eve can you get me a special present for my dad can you get a whole
fishing cit because he loves fishing.
Love,
Jaycee Hammond
Dear Santa,
This year i have been really good i am so happy for Christmas my mom is going to leave you cookies and milk i would like you to bring roudlf the red nose reindeer for this Christmas can i have a big present from you because i would like to share it with my siblings and i still have your elf on the shelf sprinkles she made a snow angel with flower it was a big mess i hope you and Mrs.Clases are having a great time in the North Pole i really want you to come this year and fill up our stalking above the fire place like you did last year today we are going to set up our Christmas tree after school we are going to put color full lights and ornamts. Can you bring my baby sister jaelianie a present so she can play with something so she doesnt have to take or break our stuff because you gave it to us and we do not want her to break it. Can you bring me a rainbow hover board? My sister amariah has really been wanting a doll house with dolls can you please bring her one? My big sister leah needs new air pods and she paid 200 dollars for them and they are almost broken can you bring her some. I hope you are having a great time in the North Pole sprinkles will report back to you if we have been good or naughty we have been really good this year because we have been wanting you to come this year we have been waiting a really long time for you to come.
Love,
Raelynn Reyes
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard that glos for Christmas and a pool.How are the reindeer eating? How are the elves? I hope that they are ok. How are you doing at the North poll? How is Mrs. Clos? What do you feed the reindeer?What do the evles eat?
You friend,
Ethan Grimaold
Dear Santa,
Do Mrs. Claus cookies taste good? I want a yoyo for Christmas.How are the reindeer and the elfs. Is it cold at the north pole? I want a toy gun. I want a new bike.how is Rudolph the rednosed reindeer.thank u for the presents.How i Mrs.Claus.
You friend, Rome Marin
Dear santa.
For christmas i well like a drone so i can fly it in the air and i even wode like cool things and i wish i could hear the bells ringing on my roof with your reindeer and rudolf i would like to see the north pole and i would like a xbox so i can play a lot of games with my sisters and my baby brother one more thing i would like for christmas is clothing so i can put it on.
Your friend,
Mauricio Perez
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs Claus doing?I left some cookies and milk for you to eat! Oh and some carrots for the reindeers to eat too! How are the elves doing out there? What I want for Christmas is some new pair of shoes,new clothes that are cozy so I can feel comfortable,and socks too! I hope it snows at my place because i can play but right now itís not gonna snow since it is thanksgiving.
I hope you are doing great out there Santa,hope you see this letter so I can make my dream come true!
Your friend,
Kaw Tha Wah
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I have been a good boy this year. For this Christmas I will want a laker jersey that is Kobeís number. I also want some shoes like the off whites and i also want a supreme hoodie or a champion hoodie.The most thing i want is a lot of laker jerseys.I do not mean a lot tho. I just want like 7 all in one box. And if i do not get it . It will be ok.I mean it is not like the end of the world.How are you doing in the north pole?I hope the elfs are doing well.Oh and follow up question how are the reindeer at the north pole?I will give them some carrots and desert some candy canes. If I get some. I probably will give them like 9.You will get a surprise so i can not tell you.Well that is all my thighs iI want for christmas this year.I am older so i am not telling you for toys.
Your friend,
Oscar Hernandez
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs,claws, is she doing good? and how are you doing? What about the reindeers?
Can you get me a new phone and my brothers to and a new tablet also some new
Toys for my brothers too and a new backpack.also how cold is the North Pole?
Also get me new headphones I really need some,a new haver bored.Are you having
Trouble with the reindeer tell me to take care of them. Jingle bells jingles bells.
Love,
Daylen Ybarra
Dear Santa,
Santa you are the best friend i ever had i my live you get me present and some time you so nice that is the and the reindeer.are the best the i want a cool rc car and iím so happy that your the best and my next present is a big drift car and it will go fast like the flash. and i wish i can see you today. your so cool that is y you rind the sla i like you win you say hooooo.and the last day of the day.
Your friend,
David Campos
Dear santa,
My name is lillian grace cervantes for christmas I would love a new and improved electric scooter along with a new calhoun county cheer suit also,I would like a new baby doll along with clothes with it santa,and misses clause when yall get too my house i hope yall like my cookies talk all of the elfs and reindeers i said hi i hope that when it is close to christmas yall all give me a good little nice elf for my house how are the elfs doing Ö.. Ooo that is good i can not wait for all of yall to come and visit.
Your friend,
Lillian Cervantes
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to have a light up pink hoverboard that plays bluetooth,slime,and a bike.How are you Santa and your Reindeers?What is Rudolphís last name?îSay hi to Mrs.Clausî.
Love,
Ellianna Alvarado
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer and elves santa? Iíd really love it to snow this year, I know I didnít get good grades on my report card but my grades are going up now, for Christmas iíd really love a blue hoverboard, a teddy bear, and an xbox. I also heard that your elves are great team and that theyíre great at building toys I hope that your elves can build the toys that I want so I can play with them after I do all of my chores iíll make sure to make cookies with my mom and a ton so me and my family can eat them and weíll save some for you santa.
Your friend,
Maxlynn Barrera
Dear Santa,
How are you today? Do you like where you live so can you tell me why? This Christmas I really want a pet baby horse named Lala and a baby panda named Mimi. I wish I also had a tone of LOL surprises and this baby egg that comes out and its eyes light up also it can stretch its neck. Santa have you ever had a silly mistake in your li because I have. Yesterday we came back from school and I were waiting for our dad to pick us up and when I got in the car I asked my dad where was my baby sister and he said that he had to drop them off at home because my baby sister needed to go to the restroom bad then when we were home I took my shoe off and then my baby sister came out of the bathroom and started screaming where her Nerds were chased me and the she went on the couch and found it.
Your friend,
Naw Htoo
Dear Santa,
How is the north pole? What is your favorite food?My elf Antonio put toilet paper on my Christmas tree!How are the elfs? Are you and the elfs freezing yalls butts off?What is your favorite game? Did you know that we couldnít find Antonio because he was on a tall shelf with all the fragel things. One day I saw my elf on my sink and washed his hands.How old are you?
The thing is I want a new jacket.
Love,
Rori Gutman
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? I hope they are doing great.This year for Christmas I want a playstation 5, new spiderman game, animal crossing on the Nintendo switch, and gamecube controller for the Nintendo switch. On Christmas I woke up late and everyone else was awake. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Can I ride your sled one day?
Your friend,
Marcos Fortanel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Playstation 5 with a dvd player and a bluetooth keyboard also a 10 inch monitor and a computer chair. Just wondering if the elves doing good there hands are prolly exhausted from making all those toys .Santa when you are in the sky are you ever scared of being like a 100 to 500 feet from the ground . By the way is Rudolph doing ok just so the other reindeer donít get mad and tell them that I said hi.All most for got about the last thing I want is an Iphone 12 . One last question are you even real or are you fake cause I feel like your fake cause when I told my mom and dad I want a Playstation 4 and I did not tell Santa they got me it they said Santa brote it but I never told him.
Your friend ,
Jordan Martinez
Dear Santa,
How do u fly around the whole world in one day that is impossible.I would want a lot of presents like a new phone,or a laptop,new clothes or shoes or a board game.This year is my favorite time of year because i can spend time with my family.Why is the north pole so cold.Is your sleid really fast or is it your reindeers?
Your friend,
Roy Baldera
Dear Santa,
Santa I hope you have a Merry Christmas! I am so happy I get to write a letter to you this year. Are the reindeers doing good this year? Is it true you go all around the world giving out presents and how do you do that? For Christmas this year Iím gonna get to go to San Antonio this year! I canít wait to visit my cousins this christmas! Itís Going to be really cold this year! BUURR! What I want for christmas is...Some roller skates,a dirt bike,an Iphone xs,some new clothes,shoes,and socks! My mom is going to bake some delicious chocolate chip cookies tonight! Also tell Mrs. Claus and the reindeers I said hi!
Your friend,
Briley Doh
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are the reindeers doing good? Is Rudolph being a good leader with his nose being bright so you can deliver the presents to the kids? When youíre at the North Pole is it cozy and warm there because I want to visit the North Pole as well. I want to see the reindeers and pet them. I also want to ride them as well. For Christmas I would like a dirt bike,iphone 12,ps5 and also my family want presents.When you give presents to the kids do you be quiet and be sneaky.Is Mrs.Claus cooking some cookies for you to eat if she is doing well please let me know.I really want to ride your sled and take a good view in the sky.I hope your doing well hope you have a great Christmas!!!! Tell Mrs.Claus i said Merry Christmas!!
Your friend,
Sa Phan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a new dirt bike and a bike and a ps5 ? I want you to give my step dad flours for Christmas and plese give my little brothers a good presents?And can you give my sister a American girl doll? And can you give my mom and dad a good presents. And can you tell me how you get all around the world and can you give rudolph the red nose rader a carit and I will put a carrot on the plate and this time. I will bake cookies for you ? So when you eat thome they wonít be brount? And tell Mrs.Claus I said Merry Chistmas.
Ps answer my questions?
You friend,
Cameron murphy
Dear Santa,
how are you doing?I hope you have a merry Christmas,and I also hope you are taking care of the elves, and the reindeer.I donít want presents this year because the meaning of Christmas is to be thankful for what you have.Santa are you still bringing presents all over the world?If you are, Iím happy for you,because you are making all of us happy.THANK YOU SANTA.
Your friend,
Wei-Chen Chang
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? My family and I live in the United States of America people say its a bad place but they are wrong. One time my elf Buddy lost my dog then I saw my dog in the garage in a box. By the way, is blue Santa your brother? Also what I want for Christmas is an izuku Midoriya, Bakugou, Shigaraki, Himiko Toga, figurine.
Your friend,
Aliyah Garza
Dear Santa,
I am so happy for you to come to our town to give us our presents that we wanted.I want for Christmas is a toy apple, a skateboard, a Stress ball.How is Mrs.clause ok. I wonder what you are doing.I hope the raindeer are ok.I have a elf that left a bounch of open candy.I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.
Your friend,
XZANDER VENECIA
Dear Santa,
What do you like to do on christmas? I was going to San Antonio to go to the mall and spend the night in a hotel but the car was not working. Last Christmas I got a etf and he was with my sister in their room and destroyed it and then he was in my room with me and he is a bad boy.
Your friend,
Jacob Perez
Dear Santa,
I am so happy for christmas. There is a lot of stuff I want for Christmas like slime,books,and makeup.I could tell you all the other stuff I want but you would lose your mind. I hope you got everybodyís letter so that they get what they asked for like me.Can you tell the elfs I said hi. But donít spend all your time delivering everybodyís present, spend your Christmas time fun like we do.But tell your reindeers not to waste all their breath.
Your friend,
Lainxstin Trevino
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want make up and I want a p.s four.I also want slime , and I also want a puppy for Christmas. I want a lot of stuff for Christmas. I want to get better in basketball. I want to get Christmas books and I want unicorn L.E.D lights for my room.I want Christmas to be a cupcake maker so me and my mom can make cupcakes for my brotherís birthday and for my sisterís birthday and my baby sisterís birthday.I also want for Christmas is a big t.v for my room. I want a new tablet for Christmas.
Your friend,
Makayla Connor
Dear Santa,
Can I please talk to you about how you fly around everywhere in one night? How do you deliver all those presents in just one night when you live at the North Pole? This Christmas I would like a stress ball, some family games, and new clothes. Also I want the new video game. I hope you are having one of the best days ever because this year was kind of not that good.
Your friend,
Carlos Castro
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want an Elsa bike, scooter, skateboard, a new car for me to ride in, and a purple car for my sister.
Love,
Dakoda Haden
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like wipes for my brother, a toy horse, a rocking horse, a fluffy lady bug, color paper for crafts, pencils, markers, crayons, pens, a fluffy unicorn, and a big chicken that goes ìbock bockî.
Love,
Alexandria Sanchez
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll, a butterfly, and a bike.
Love,
Frances Odell
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want a tractor, a new fishing game, and a submarine toy.
Love,
Zane Henning
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a really cool wrecking ball that I can build, play on, and control.
Love,
Cody Brumfield
5 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want L.O.L.ís in my stocking, a candy pop, pencils, and a brown box for my L.O.L.ís.
Love,
Peyton Blevins
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a Barbie doll, a Chelsey doll, and a Barbie Camper.
Love,
Jakelynn Tovar
5 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, blow up balloon, and a motorcycle.
Love,
Kohen Cookson
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want a dinosaur, motorcycle, and a skateboard.
Love,
Christopher Heath
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a dinosaur, dragon, gorilla, and all the superheroes.
Love,
Justus Hall
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want stickers, two dinosaurs, and lots of Sonic and Mario toys.
Love,
Liam Morales
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I want a doll, a little cuddly bear, a night light, L.O.L. doll, a phone that works, a real elf and reindeer.
Love,
Zailyn Rasmussen
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want a toy car, a fish tank, and a fish.
Love,
Xaelyn Banda
4 years old
Pre-K Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas what I want is a playdough set with molds, a unicorn makeup set, a hairbrush, makeup, a Spirit Riding Free Playset, a real unicorn, and a real horse. Love,
Jolee Wooldridge
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want L.O.L.ís, Spirit, a reindeer, a notebook, a lunch kit, and playdough.
Love,
Irma-Janeth Claros
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want a motorcycle.
Love, Elijah Velazquez
4 years old
Pre-K
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
I want a american grl dol. Please snd me a Lol dol. Do You like cookes?
Love, Aveigh Casey
Dear Santa,
I want gray slime. Plaease breing me a nutrition swich. I luve you.
Love, Connor Gibson
Dear Santa,
I want a blue cr. I want a nrfgun.
Love, Francisco Mercado
Dear Santa,
I want a babe alive dol. I want a dog robot. I luv you,
Love Brielle Vela
Dear Santa,
I want a babe yod jago set. I want a gam. how is The wethr Santa?
Love, Daniel Gonzales
Dear Santa,
I want prpl slim. Please breg a baby alive dol. how are yr radr doowen.
Love, Lila Lopez
Dear Santa,
I want a red robot. I want ntendo. I luv you.
Love, Holt Deckard
Dear Santa,
I want a nutindo swich. I want a big babee dol.
Love, Nicole Sandberg
Dear Santa,
I want a intindo switch. Please breg ma a nrfgun. How are your ragder.
Love, Connor Hartl
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL dol. I want prpl slim. I luv you.
Love Kamryn Love
Dear Santa,
I want a babe yod
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer? How is Rudolph the red nosed reindeer? Are the elves making presents? Can I please have a go cart and a Nintendo Swich? I would also like a phone. Thank you. Have a merry Christmas.
Sincerely,
Joel Arredondo
Dear Santa Clause,
How are the elvas doing? What kind of cookies do you want? How is Mirs Clause doing? Is she ok? Santa can I please have a Motorcycle? Thank you and Merry Chistmas.
Sincerely,
ZaíCoby Connor
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs. Claus duwing? How are the rinedeer duwing to. How are the elves duwing good. Can I pleas have Pokmon and skatboard for Crismas and have a Merry Crismas.
Sincerely,
Emmanuel Rodriguez-Mora
Dear Santa Claus,
How are Rudolph and the other reindeer doing? What are the elves doing? May I have a Teddy Bear and Legos. Thank you and have happy Merry Christmas.
Sincerely,
Ezra Hernandez
Dear Santa Claus,
Do the elves make toys everyday. Are you and Mrs. Claws doing good. Can I please have a hoverboard and a puppy and a happy Christmas please? Merry Christmas.
Sincerely,
Abriella Fontenot
Dear Santa Claus,
Merry Crismas! How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the raindeer and frosty the snowman doing? Are you giving out candy canes. I have a fuw gifts I want to ask for. May I have new roller skates, a pocket nife, Bebe gun, and the most thing I want is a new I phone 11
pro. I have been good have a holly jolly Cristmas!
Sincerely,
Brooklyn Hunt
Dear Santa Claus,
How are youír raindíerse doing. How are youír elfsee doing. How are you doing. How is Mrs.
Claus is doing. Can I have a tea sete please. Can I have a toy car please. Happy Merry Crismis Santa.
Sincerely, Jealia Smith
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Rodof. How is the elfs douing. How is Froste the snowman douing. How is Mrs. Clos
doing. Can I please have a nintendo swich.
Sincerely,
Tiki Perez
Dear Santa Claus,
Can I place have a candy and a phone and video games and candy cane and hot cocoa and
cookies and Frosty the Snowman and gingerbread house. Thank you have a Merry Cristmas.
Sincerely,
Maria
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Jonathan Melendez and I am 7 years old. I live in
Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Goldem Scar
#2 Skateboard
#3 Donate to homeless shelters
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you
and your reindeer.
Love,
Jonathan Melendez
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is MaryLee Long and I am 6 years old. I live in Port
Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would
like for Christmas.
#1 colthes
#2 LOL Doll
#3 Bakugan
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you
and your reindeer.
Love,
MaryLee Long
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Gannon Grasse and I am 6 years old. I live in Port
Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would
like for Christmas.
#1 Bakugan
#2 Nerf gun
#3 brothers and sisters toys
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you
and your reindeer.
Love,
Gannon Grasse
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Martin Villa and I am 7 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would
like for Christmas.
#1 Dolphinís Jersey
#2 Golden Scar
#3 something for my mom and dad I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Martin Villa
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Mason Laviolettte and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 clothes
#2 Bike
#3 Jordan shoes
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Mason Laviolette
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Kori Ward and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 air phones
#2 Jacket
#3 gift card
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you
and your reindeer.
Love,
Kori Ward
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Jackson Riske and I am 6 years old. I live in Port
Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would
like for Christmas.
#1 hoverboard
#2 Golden Scar
#3 Jordan Shoes
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you
and your reindeer.
Love,
Jackson Riske
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Rylan Basaldua and I am 6 years old. I live in Port
Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Scar
#2 Jordan shoes
#3 RPG
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Rylan Basaldua
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is JoAverii Arevalo and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Barbie Doll house
#2 LOL dolls
#3 Clothes
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, JoAverii Arevalo
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Genesis Valles and I am 6 years old. I live in Port
Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 hoverboard
#2 trampoline
#3 Barbie doll hose
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Genesis Valles
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Alayna Ambriz and I am 7 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would
like for Christmas.
#1 Trampoline
#2 LoL doll
#3 baby doll
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you
and your reindeer.
Love, Alayna Ambriz
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Jazminn Reyes and I am 7 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would
like for Christmas.
#1 Barbie
#2 Bike
#3 Barbie doll house
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Jazminn Reyes
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Lane Carabajal and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would
like for Christmas.
#1 Flying Bike
#2 Golden Axe
#3 Nerf gun
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Lane Carabajal
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Darren Torres and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would
like for Christmas.
#1 Nerf gun
#2 video games
#3 Bakugan
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Darren Torres
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Arielle Chambers and I am 7 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Bike
#2 barbie
#3 Clothes
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Arielle Chambers
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Colby Carreon and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Bike
#2 Jordan shoes
#3 nerf gun
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Colby Carreon
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Jaycee Cuellar and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would
like for Christmas.
#1 bike
#2 nerf gun
#3 games
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Jaycee Cuellar
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Lyric Griffith and I am 6 years old. I live in Port
Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 new baby
#2 drivable car
#3 barbie house
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Lyric
Griffith
to: santa
Dear. Santa, I wish you a Merry christmas. This is my christmas list I want some art stuff, Dog clothes and Dog toys, some gray and white decorations for my room? Please wish my family a great christmas and we will wish you a good one to.
Dear. Santa
My name is Jennifer. I would like to have a ps5, a xbox36, some lego, a Iphone, a tablet, a computer, some cloths, a stuff animal, a Harry porter book, lotís of monopoly, a tv that has nexflex, and a google card.
from: Jennifer
Seadrift School, 3rd Grade
to: Santa
Dear Santa, What I want for christmas is, a dress, a elf, a bow, pamjamus, 2 chater books, a play locker for me, silly stealing, paint, paint brush, paint book, and a jacket. From Symone Seadrift School
3rd Grade
Dear santa
A 22 rifle
A drte bike
irne man sute
A giry shel
A xbox
A tv
A iphone
Anada cat
From Zane
Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santu. I wish for a Ipad and a Appal pin for crismas and I wold like a huvr bood and a pant, cavis, LOL dalls, a bodegame, dess, croptops, ripyes, shos, bathingsoos, Ifonelevin, more seft amals, more make up, slime. from. Brileig
Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa I want a ps5 and a Reel dirt bike and fishing gear. From Grayson
Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa, can you please get me a 1,000 Aomgn us pulse imask with Aomgnus on it. Can you get school splies with Aomgnus on it and a phone. Love Jacob
Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa, I would like some blending markers and a art kit and A SNAKE or a HAMSTER sorry for big letters but I really want one and send Jingles a friend plz also a dictionary and desk. Me and my sister have ben good. Merry Christmas Love Sophia
Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear, Santa I like Christmas I am a sited to get out uv shoocl I like my frins I got a song for Santa I am a bnana I am a bnana I am a bnana I am a bnana I am a bnana I am a bnana I am a bnana I am a bnana frum Coltin Austin Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa, I want a male matece sichue Dog, and I want a Dall house. And a pet uncorn. Please can I get a non poess snake. Please and a elfe. Love gilliana Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I donít want much but I want a hamster, and a new blanket covers Iím accided for me food and seeing family I hope you give other kids what they want to make them happy and tell Mrs. Claus I said hello and MERRy CHRISTMAS! Love, Memphis Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
IOVE you for the preseís but you canît thank itíis all about prazi. Itís about jesus to love, Daniel Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa I would like a couple of things first i want a among us pillow and a new PC then I want candy and iím really excited cause we get out of school and it might snow so I can go play in the snow because school is out. Love John
Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa - Santa I would love to have art things! Even though I have some, iíd still like some. Iíd also like decorations for my room. A among us us plushie, and some new clothes. Love, Ryan Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa, I want a lot of things. Love, Jordan
Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa, I want a PS5. I want a new phone. I want new games for my Nintendo and thatís about all. Love, Randy
Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa, Can I please have a computer and speakers, an IKEA desk that flips down, keyboard and mouse, and Farming Simulator 2021 and if they donít have it for a computer, for a PS4? Some treats for the dogs too. They hardly ever get any anymore because they are fat. Love, Flynn Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa - I want for chrismas this year is a new bike, a PS5, and Xbox1, a spongebob tedy bear, army toys, dogman books, a gucci jaket. Love, Tanner
Seadrift School 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been nice all year long, I am so excited that you are coming to my home. All I want for Christmas is a hoverboard, a new phone, and a Chromebook that is pink, and a charger with the crumbool that I found at wogrings. A charger if there is a charger with the hoverboard.
From, Ady
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy light saber like Kylo Ren. Itís slidelike a bike. From, Izaiah
Dear Santa,
I have been nice all year long. I am so excited that you are coming to my home. All I want for Christmas is an X-Box, aPS4, and a PS5, a tourn house, a bike, and a mouse. Say Hi to Dasher.
From, Davian Martinez
Dear Santa,
I have been nice all year long. I am so excited that you are coming to my home. All I want for Christmas is a hoverboard and a set setard. Please tell Rudolph hello for me and have a safe flight.
From, Braylee
Dear Santa,
I have been nice all year long. I am so excited that you are coming to my home. All I want for Christmas is a Chromebook, an iPhone 5 pro mac, and a computer.
From, Gianna
Dear Santa,
I want ads and an Xbox 5 a a playstation. I have been nice. I want a dirt bike, an elf on the shelf named Buddy the Elf.
From, Adrian
Dear Santa,
I have been nice all year long. I am so excited that you are coming to my home and all I want for Christmas is cole and a light saber. And please tell Rudolph hello and tell him to be safe and you are a great Santa.
From, Lucas
Dear Santa,
I have been nice all year long. I am so excited that you are Crist is? Have you been nice?
From, Dominic
Dear Santa,
I have been nice all year long. I am so excited that you are coming to my home. All I want for Christmas is a phone and a computer and slime stuff and BabyZ clothes, doll, and dogs. Only 5 please, Santa.
From, Kambrie
Dear Santa,
I have been nice all youar long. I am so excited that you are coming to my home. All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth, and vebox, and a go far. And I want to be an elf, like Buddy the Elf.
From, Brooklyn F.
Dear Santa,
I have been nice all year long. I am so excited that you are coming to my home. All I want for Christmas is a book, a Chromebook, and my mom to feel better. I love you Santa.
From, Brooklyn G.
Dear Santa,
I have been nice all year long. I am happy that you will come to my home. All I want for Christmas is a dirt bike, a hoverboard, and a phone, and toys for my pets, please. Hopefully you have a good trip to my home. Tell Blitzen I said Hi.
From, Austin
Dear Santa, Is it cold at the North Pole? I have been good this year by helping my mom. I would
like a barbie house and heelys for Christmas. I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well. Love, Karisma
Atkinson
Dear Santa, How was your year? I have been good this year by helping my family and my dog.For Christmas I want police fire fighter toys. I hope you are safe on your sleigh. From, Noah
Carrera
Dear Santa, How was your year? I have been good this year by doing chores. I would really like Santa toy for Christmas please. Have a good evening on Christmas! Your friend, Miguel Castro
Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been very good this year by helping my mom dad with cleaning. I would like a new barbie doll. From, Marlee Garcia
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I really want a Valt beyblade. I will have cookies for
you. From, Zavien Garcia
Dear Santa, Can you please bring me a cat toy. I have been good this year by helping my mom. I would really like a unicorn pillow and a unicorn bed for Christmas please. I hope you are safe traveling. From, Crystalline Garner
Dear Santa, How are your elves doing? I have been good and bad this year. I have been good by
doing my homework. I would like a flying fairy for Christmas please. I hope you have a great trip around the world. Your friend, Nayeli Hamilton
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs Claus doing in South Pole. I have been good this year by
doing my homework and listening. I would really like slime, phone, baby doll, barbie, Ipad, lol, dress, earing, dog, bird. Love, Ashley
Dear Santa, Am I on the good list this year? I have been a good girl this year by helping my mom clean at home. I would really like a lot of LOLís and a unicorn toy for Christmas please. I wish you a Merry Christmas! Love, Analee Lopez
Dear Santa Clause, How do your reindeer fly? I have been good by doing my chores. Please, I would like a car I can drive. I hope you have the best Christmas! From, Luna Lopez
Dear Santa, How was your year? I have been good this year by helping others. For Christmas I would like a controller, a venom toy, a Zombe Z game and a cat. I hope you are safe traveling on Christmas! Your friend, Jayce Luera
Dear Santa, How are the elfs doing? I have been good by doing my school work. I would please like to have a toy elephant. I wish you a very Merry Christmas. Aaliyah Mendelzon
Dear Santa, Do you like milk and cookies? I have been good this year by listening to my parents and doing my chores. I would really like Nerf guns as a present. I hope you donít get tired of traveling. Stay safe Santa! Your friend, Jose Olvera
Dear Santa, How do your reindeer fly? I have been good this year by helping my mom and dad. I would really like a ornament with my family on it for Christmas please. I would like to thank you for the gifts last year. Love, Tegan Osborn
Dear Santa, I would like to have a blanket. A house for my new puppy. If I could get a necklace
with a unicorn. I would like to get a cross with Jesus and clothes. Thank you Santa, Jennifer
Dear Santa, How did you get the elves? I have been good this year by taking cara of my little sister. I would really like a horse and plushies this year for Christmas please. I hope you can bring me for what I ask and if you canít go out like us because of the pandemic it fine my mom left us at home so as not to get sick. Take care of yourself. Until later. Your friend, Kayleem Perez
Dear Santa, Where is your home? I have been good this year by listening my teacher. I would really like a toy car and a robot for Christmas please. I wish you have a great. From, Ryder Qin
Dear Santa, How have you been? I have been good this year by helping my mom when she needs me to. I would really like a watch and a daby doll for Christmas please. I hope you have a good Christmas and eat lots of yummy cookies. Merry Christmas, Kenzie
Dear Santa, How are you? I have been good this year by helping my Mimi clean. I would like a surprise for Christmas please. I hope you have a safe night. From, Torin Ruelas
Dear Santa, How have you been? I have been really good all year by taking care of my cat, Precious. I would like an xbox and a drone for Christmas. I hope you have a great trip from the North Pole. Your friend, Misael Sosa
Dear Santa, How do you got to the North Pole in time? I been good to my bruthr. A American doll and a toy clok Christmas please. I like you Santa From, Abby Striedel
Dear Santa, Do dogs get presents from Santa? I have been a good girl. I have been helping my mom. I would really like slime stuff and lol stuff for Christmas please. I hope I get to see you.
Your friend, Caylie
Dear Santa,
I_ _h_a_v_e_ _b_e_e_n_ _v_e_r_y_ _g_o_o_d_ _t_h_i_s_ _y_e_a_r_!_ _I_ _w_o_u_l_d_ _l_i_k_e_ _a_ _b_o_x_ _o_f_ _L_O_L_ís_ _a_n_d_ _B_l_o_o_m_ _B_a_b_i_e_s_ _f_o_r_ _C_h_r_i_s_t_m_a_s_._ _I_ _a_l_s_o_ _n_e_e_d_ _some new soap for my bathroom.
Love, Haleigh Janak
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a Pacman video game and Roblox. I also need some new socks for Christmas.
Love, Brayden Boone
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a really big gummy bear and a big dinosaur with people. I also need some healthy food to eat like carrots.
Love, Xavier Mercado
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a dirt bike with a pull starter and some sunflowers for our garden. I also need a new Avengers mask for Christmas.
Love, Ruben Torres
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year! I would like a pink phone and LOL dolls for Christmas. I also need a new belt buckle to wear.
Love, Paxtyn Ezzell
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like new headphones and a Superman toy. I also need healthy food to make me strong like my dad.
Love, Patrick Hosey
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a Mickey Mouse kitchen and a Barbie car for Christmas. I also need black shoes.
Love, Leilani Ambriz
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like some board games to play. There is one with the yellow guy that hides and his mommy catches him. I also need some red socks.
Love, Jayce Grimaldo
Dear Santa,
I_ _h_a_v_e_ _b_e_e_n_ _g_o_o_d_ _t_h_i_s_ _y_e_a_r_!_ _I_ _w_o_u_l_d_ _l_i_k_e_ _L_E_G_O_ís_ _a_n_d_ _l_o_t_s_ _o_f_ _d_i_n_o_s_a_u_r_s_ _f_o_r_ _C_h_r_i_s_t_m_a_s_._ _I_ _a_l_s_o_ _n_e_e_d_ _s_o_m_e_ _new clothes.
Love, Rhett Whitaker
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a PS4 and Super Mario Odyssey to play on it. I also need some Super Mario clothes for Christmas.
Love, Graysen Brulloths
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like some LOL dolls and new crayons for Christmas. I also need some LOL pajamas.
Love, Sophia Colvin
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like some a bike with lights on the wheels and a yoyo that lights up for Christmas. I also need some new masks.
Love, Cooper Boyd
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like some new crayons, markers, and Paw Patrol toys for Christmas. I also need some Paw Patrol pajamas.
Love, Leonardo Madera
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a monster truck and video games for Christmas. I also need some heart pajamas!
Love, Daleyza Garza
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like some makeup and slime for Christmas. I also need some new dresses.
Love, Abby Crabtree
First grade
Hi Santa, First I want a trampaline. Next I want a CPS, Then I want a book, After that I want a
swing Finally, I want a toys tedthe breary. I want two puppy,
Love, Brandon
Hi Santa, First I want a big blue dragon. Next I want a toy RTDL. Then I want a remote control. After that I want a pet trtle. Finally I want a surfboard. Thats not all.
love Casen
Hello Santa First I want a x-box. Next I wold l ike a drone. Then I wold l ike a New bike. After that
I wold l ike a three headid dragon Finally I wold l ike a remowt control car.
Love, Zach
Dear Santa,
Iíve been good this year. First I would l ike a Nintend swich Game. Next I would l ike a playstation Game. Then I would l ike a computer. After that I would l ike a tablet. Finally I would l ike a toy.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
Iíve been good this year. First I would want a i pad. Next I would want a cat doll. Then I would want a deer doll Finally I would want a Santa doll.
Love, Natalie
Dear Santa,
Iíve been good this year. First I want a barbies and a nutcraker. Next I want a dog for Christmas and a bicycle, Then I want a horse and a cat. After that I want a slime and a car Finally I want a
puppy.
Love, Elena
Dear Santa,
Iíve been good this year First I want a treehouse Next I want a new backpack Then I want a
baby Alive After that I want a American dall Finally I want pony for christmas.
Love, Ivee
Dear Santa,
Iíve been good this year. First I woud want a i pad. Next i woud want a cat doll. Then I woud
want a tiger doll. After that
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
First Iíve been good this year. I would l ike to have a bike. Next a babby alive doll and a
American girl doll. Then a Jojosiewa doll with a American Jojosiewa girl doll. Finally a tree house with a swing and a slide and a g.p.s.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
Iíve been good this year. First I want a American doll. Next I want a big toy bear. Then I want a LoL doll. After that I want a diary. Finally I want a toy kitten.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a very good Christmas. First I want a l ovely toy bunny. Next I want a American girl doll. Then I want a l ovely white toy dog. After that I want a bike. Finally I want a l ovely kitten.
Love, Hartley
Dear Santa,
Iíve been good this year. First I want a blakit Next I want a pillow Then I want a mat After that I want a swing Finally I want a dog.
Love, Suthern
Dear Santa,
How have you been this year? First I would l ike for Christmas a Nintendo Switch. Next a Xbox. Then I would l ike some robux. After that I would l ike a Play Station.
Love, Rylan
Hi Santa First I want a car taht can drive un arand taht can floot Next I want a car taht can do tricks i t l ooks l ike a monster truck. Then I want car taht can brine walls
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a very good Christmas! First I want a American girl kitchen. Next a l ol camper. Then a barbie car. After that a book. Finally I want some glow i n the pink
slime.
Love, Zia
secnd grade
Dear Santa,
How is the elves going my elf has not come yet when will he come. Can I have a lot of Vl buckist and a dog please. And a new skate bord. How are the rain deer going.
Sincerely yours,
Dalton
Dear Santa,
I want a million robux and a phone and a charger and a 100 hundred dollaras for my mom and dad and how is misses claus and how are the elfls going.
Sincerely yours,
Xander
Dear Santa,
How is Ms. Claus doing. I rolly want a drone becesce they can fly. I do you make all of the presens in time. Are your elef big or small. How do you not make any nose at night. Is dasher good. Wait before I right any thing els are you real. I watch videos that are bad. When I go to my house I am going to watch momo. I relly want to play ouleje boude. Can I have a brone I just want seven or eight.
Sincerely yours,
Jose
Dear Santa,
How is work going so far I bet itís busy because Christmas is very soon ?? how is Ms. Claus doing?? And can I have a IPhone please.
Sincerely yours,
Erinn
Dear Santa,
How is wock and your elves I hope you have a Merry Christmas, red, green, red, green I love Christmas and all I wish that I can have a Bible and pray to.
Sincerely yours, Navin
Dear Santa,
I Love my elf santa! Can I want a Apple whach Pleaes! I want bord Games, famly Games and lots of Game. And how is Mrs. Claus. Can I have Hatchamals cluctaMds.
Sincerely yours,Marivella
Dear Santa,
I might have a few things to tell you. But the main thing to tell you is I would like an elf to watch us. I wish you a merry Christmas! I would relly like to see you in the north pole! I would like some hatchamales.
Sincerely yours,Nova
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. C. doing? This is my wish list: A millon robux, IPhone, dog, harry Potter stuff, Cool room stuff and Cool stuff. I hope you liked my letter!
Sincerely yours,
Sophie
Dear Santa,
How are you? how is Mrs. Claus? Hope yall are good becaus I am great! are the toys ready? I hope you can see our play.. All I want are Legos and stuff like that and board games. I hope you have a merry christmas.
Sincerely yours,
Max
Rodrigo A . - H ello, S anta. T his i s w hat I w ant f or C hristmas; a N intendo, N erf g uns, a nd n ew c lothes. I s i t snowing a t t he N orth P ole y et?
H ave a M erry C hristmas.
Angel A . ñ Dear S anta, I w ant n ew g ames f or m y t ablet, a n ew t ablet f or m y l ittle s ister, a nd a n ew p hone f or my p arents, p lease. G et s ome r est. B ye.
Julian C . - D ear S anta, M erry C hristmas! P lease b ring m y p arents a n ew p hone a nd m e a n i Phone f or C hristmas My b rothers w ant d rones. T hank y ou, S anta.
Ella E . ñ D ear S anta, a re y ou h aving f un? I w ould l ike b locks a nd a B arbie d oll w ith a h ouse a nd c ar. M y brother w ants s ome n ew t oys, a lso. H ave a g ood C hristmas.
Elijah M . ñ H ello, S anta. H ave y ou b een b usy? I f y ou c an, p lease b ring m e d inosaur a nd s hark t oys, a r obot, and b locks. H ave a g reat C hristmas, S anta!
Braxton N . ñ M erry C hristmas, S anta! I w ould l ike a n X -box, a n ew d ress f or m y m om, a nd a N intendo f or m y dad. H ow i s M rs. C laus a nd y ou? H ave a v ery g ood C hristmas.
Olivia O . ñ D ear S anta, I w ant a n e ating f lamingo t oy, t wo N intendo S witches ( one f or m e a nd m y c ousin), a nd a s tuffed f ox w ith a s now g lobe, p lease!!! I w ould l ike m y m om t o h ave a d oorbell a nd m y d ad a p icture of h im, m y m om, a nd m e t ogether. M y b rother n eeds a n ew X -box. T hank y ou, S anta.
Kevin R . ñ D ear S anta, h ow a re y ou? I s i t c old t here? P lease b ring m e a d og, P ower R angers, a nd a n ew bicycle. M y s ister w ants b aby d olls. D ad w ants a s occer b all a nd M om a nd n ew d ress. B ye, S anta.
Isabella R . ñ D ear S anta, I w ant g lass s lippers, a t oe f ish, a f luffy b lanket, a nd a l ot o f c lothes. T hank y ou.
Xayla S . ñ D ear S anta, a re t he e lves h appy? I s M rs. C laus o kay? T his i s w hat I w ould l ike f or C hristmas; a c at robot a nd a B arbie d oll w ith i tems f or h er. M erry C hristmas, S anta.
DearSanta,
I want a mean one but nice to me dogs me pitbull and a mean one doberman pinscher and a mean one rottweiler From your friend Xavier 4th grade seadrift school.
Dear Santa,
How are you a mrs. Santa I am going to give you cookies and a side of milk . I want 1 million real dollars please please and thank you.
Sincerely Jaidyn Hernandez
4th Grade
Seadrift School
Dear Santa i wanted to know if on my tree is one a real elf and can i have ty and 800 or 400 or 80 robucks also i realy want a puppy and Chaile plush and gun pls its my dream and get Mr grigs a boat .
Your Bff
layla banda
4th grade Seadrift School
Dear santa,
What¥s up dog i wish i can have the new iphone12 for christmas and a Ps5 and a 12 gauge shot gun a dog and a 25 dollars and a tance and a .
Sincerely
Andrew garcia
4th grade Searift school
Dear Santa,
Hi santa.i want headphones and a computer and a 3 story house all to myself and a real 10 trillion dollars. And how do the reindeer fly.
Gavin
4 grade
Seadrift school
Dear Santa,
How are you doing in the north pole? I hope you can deliver presents this year since the covid. This Christmas I want a Force Hoverboard car Please. Iíve been really good this year. I also want A box of legos please.I hope you stay safe. Also is it Ture that reindeer like candy canes?
Your friend Phoenix
4th Grade
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
I want a Roblox card so i can get robux so i can be Like other people so i can have robux and i os
Holley mcgill
4th Griggs
Seadrifr School
Dear santa,
Hi santa, howís it going at the north pole? I bet itís doing good. Im brooke and i want a Skateboard for christmas, and i will write down a christmas list for you to get me. And i Want a fluffy pillow.
Your friend Brooke
4th grade
Seadrift school
Dear Santa,
I want a jurassic world toys and a new bead set that is also jurassic world and some toys for my rabbit because he want stop using me as a chew toy. And all the series of wings of fire books and wings of fire comics.I really want another gold fish for my pet gold fish goldie because sometimes he gets lonely.I have a wish list so i¥m going to say some stuff from my wish list.I want a among us poster if a among us poster does not existed then never mind. I really really want a baby yoda collection of mini figures and a new xbox game. I want my very own tablet.I want pokemon toys and cards.I my missing cat to come back please please please please iḿ crying every day when my mom picks me up thats how much I miss him. Your best friend,
Emalyna Pedrotti
4th grade
Seadrift school
Dear santa,
How are you? ForChristmas I want a Yeti in my spaghetti and a puppy.I also want a kitty.I also want a rudolph tety and a snowman tety.I also want a monopoly game.I also want a lot of books. I also want an elf tety.
Sincerely,janiee
4th grade
Seadrift shcool
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been thinking and I thought that I wanted a vest for my dog, maybe some pajamas. Can I also get a speaker,and a new basketball, a new jacket,and last could you try to get me a bralset with a fishing pole on it.Your Friend,
Emma Quintanilla
4th grade
Seadrift School
Dear santa,
How are you? Today the elfs are sitting in a Christmas mug.I really want a puppy For christmas.I have been pretty good this year. I am going to put out carrots for the reindeer. And milk and cookies for you.have a good christmas.
Your friend,
Payten Rivera
4th grade
Seadrift school
Dear Santa,
Can I PLEASE have 30 cardboard boxes ¥cause Aiden sometimes gets very crafty.So can I PLEASE have 30 cardboard boxes. And YES thatís actually what I want.
SINCERELY,
AIDEN
4th Grade
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
What I want for christmas is a cotton candy machine.i always wanted that!! also a puppy with everything included i want him to be a bull mastiff.and a cat. Because my cat died and I want another one please!!!!!!!!!!!also games because games are fun.i been good.in my stocking i want
Little stuff like slime and toys.Always wanted an apple because they are good :) :) :) :)
sincerelyBrooklyn
4th grade
Seadrift school
Dear Santa,
Hi I really donít really want anything for Christmas this year so the only thing I do want is to spend Christmas with my Mom this year because we have not really spent a lot of holidays with her. The longest we have been there is 1 week and 4 days and I really miss her. That is all I want for christmas this year.
Sincerely,Tyler saylors
4th grade
Seadrift school
Dear Sant,Hi Santa,this year for christmas I want unicorn stuff like a unicorn pillow,unicorn blanket and unicorn pajamas.Thank you for our school elf,we are enjoying him.Next I want doggy clothes for my puppy and a big trampoline.I am not always nice to Evelyn but i try to be and fyi my elf wont move but other than that i have been good.
Sincerely,Audrey Scroggins
4th Grade Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
I want a bike,tv for room,candy,hot cocoa,snake,pokemon cards,fishing pole and boat for mr. griggs for christmas.
Your friend
Victoria
4th grade
seadrift school.
Dear Santa,
Whatís up dog I need a pc For christmas and iphone 12. I need a new shotgun and I need a boat for buck hunting
Your friend
Lamar
4th grade
Seadrift school
Dear Santa,
I want a new fishing pole , A opal ring for my grandma , and a boat for Mr. Griggs.
Alliyah Williams
4th Grade
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Iím doing good. Can you please get me a ps5 and a fast rc car and a 4weller 110 and the world to be in peace and private island and a million dollars and a yhat .
Isaiah Flint
4th Grade
Seadrift School
Dear Santa,
How are you I have been nice this year I would like dog, xr, takl box bonifo for Christmas Please fly safely Merry Christmas
your friend,
Levi Barnes
Dear Santa,
Howare you? I have been good this year. I would seqwr Ion ble for Christmas. Please fly safely. Merry Christmas!
you friend,
Jase Delgado
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I would like barbie shomefal and unchrnd for christmas. please fly safely. Merry Christmas!
Your friends,
Ava Ellis
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been this year. I would like bab dog, cat, bobcat, bubble yum i love Santa and for christmas. Please fly safely. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Callie Flores
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year I would like and jel for my har and a mokey in my room I won¥t to be a good dasr for christmas. please fly safely merry christmas!
Your Friend
Alex Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I would like dodol boars speed shos and a ball for Christmas. please fly safely. Merry Chrismtas!
your friend,
Andrew Guajardo
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been doog this yeor I would ike a PS5, a dog, and a hubrbod for christmas. Please fly safely. Merry Christmas!
Your ff
Joel Morales
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I would like pup, ronot cthroe trak, xdox 4 for christmas. Please fly safely. Merry christmas!
Your friend,
Isaiah Longoria
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been cid good this year. I would like barbie hmas L.O.L. and fon for christmas Please fly safely merry christmas
You friend,
Giselle Lozano
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I would like a doll, a book, a ball for Christmas! Please fly safely. Merry Christmas!
Your friend
Aria Garcia
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year I would like pet and run soon for christnsas. Please fly safely. Merry Chrisrmas!
Your Friend.
Rilynce Green
Dear Santa,
How are your I have bi good this year I like LOL, Bab, cat Peae fly safely Merry Christmas!
Your friend, Joy Ortiz
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I would like a pet, a LOL, a pup for Christmas please fly safely. Merry christmas
Your friend, Justina Alaniz
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I would like scine marcrs, craos, and a bacpac for christmas. Please fly safely. Merry Christmas!
Your friend
Scarelett Euton
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been cinduv good this year. I would like play¥dow, princess doll lunch dox for christmas. Please fly safely Merry Christmas!
Your friend
Elaina Edwards
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been Good this year. I would like dosinez, all lago frends, chez for christmas. Please fly safely merry christmas
Your friend,
Mia Tapia
Dear Santa,
How are you? I Have beeN Good This year I would ie lages, hone, and quarter for christmas please fly safely Merry Christmas!
Your frieNd,
Jake Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I would like er, dog, and drde hos for christmas. Please fly safely. Merry christmas!
You friend,
Evelyn Castillo
Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want Sonic toys, Sonic shoes, and remote control games. Love, Brandon Padron
Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want roller skates, a bike, and a dinosaur toy. Love, Erick Ruiz Sierra
Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. This year for Christmas I want a rainbow toy, nail polish, and make-up. Love, Ximena Lara
Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want Sonic toys, a Happy Napper, and a remote control car. Love, Sebastian Guerrero
Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want a toy car, roller skates, and a dinosaur toy. Love, Brian Ruiz Sierra
Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want a toy car, toy play weapons, and a toy truck. Love, Justin Ruiz Mora
Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. This year for Christmas I want Frozen toys like Olaf, Polly Pockets, and some books. Love, Jimena Gonzalez
Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want big green bike, small toys, and a toy car. Love, Freddy Ruiz Silva
Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. This year for Christmas I want dolls, puzzles, and books. Love, Eva Natalie Guerrero
Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want fireman and policeman legos, lego blocks, and a toy boat. Love, Herbert Lira, Jr.
Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want Dinosaurs, legos, and race cars. Love, Daniel Guerrero-Ramirez
Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. This year for Christmas I want unicorn paints, a unicorn pillow, and a rainbow blanket. Love, Hailey Aguillon
Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. This year for Christmas I want shirts, a happy napper blanket, and girl legos. Love, Mia Alvarado Aguirre
Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want Spiderman watch, Spiderman web hand, and a robot. Love, Israel Lupercio-Velazquez
Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. This year for Christmas I want a Barbie house, a car, and a unicorn stuffed animal. Love, Estefanny Carrillo
Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. This year for Christmas I want a tablet, a mask, and a backpack. Love, Aurora Hernandez Hermosillo
Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. This year for Christmas I want skateboard, unicorn stuffed animal, and paint with paint brushes. Love, Denisse Lopez
Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want Paw Patrol toy, big car, and toys with little things. Love, Matthew Rodriguez
Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. This year for Christmas I want dolls, books to read and color, and a car for my dolls. Love, Alexa Velazquez Hernandez
Dear Santa,
How is rood of. How are you doing? I want new toys. I this need it. My name is River and I am 6 years old. I need a dog toys. Because my dog dustroyse stuff. I wod like to have worm pants. Because they are worm. I will pit rane deer food out. I wi pit a cookey out for you and melk.
Love,
River Darilek
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
Woh are yrr randes names? I want a now animal because min is getting to old. My name is Ella and I am 6 years old. I need a masx my masx are getting old. I would like to have a nod close but it is to icspisiv. Me and my mom cuc the cuces for you.
Love,
Ella Molina
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
Who make the toy? I want a dog my dog is lon. My name is Dillon and I am 6 years old. I need fonist I new fon12X. I would like to my so dog fun. Good food
Love,
Dillon Tedrow
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
The randeer have to et the carrots. I want dad I need him back. My name is Karleigh and I am 7 years old. I need a fon because I like a fon. I would like to have a drt bick its to expensive. I will put the food four the the randear.
Love,
K. D.
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
Can I rid on your sla? I want kids makeup. I do not have kids makeup. My name is Ava and I am 6 years old. I need a musog mushin my mom wuz not have a massage mushin. I wood like to have a tablet I donít have a tablet. You are my best friend.
Love, Ava Butler
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
How are your elfs. I want new clothes thay will ask look coot on you. My name is Jediah and I am 6 years old. I need a new haus is giting old. I would like to have a callch. I will leve you sum cuces.
Love,
Jediah Barrientez
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
I love to sit on your lap. I wot LOL hos pes. My name is Gracie and I am 6 years old. I need a how clasn. I would like to have a trip to Disewm. Rest well.
Love, Gracie Henderson
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
X Bos wob. I want a red nuf gun. My name is Josiah and I am 6 years old. I need a new massager. I woulk to have a tv. How are the randir dooing?
Love,
Josiah Lopez
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
Haw n a ne the elfs? I wunt a skateboard myne bok. My name is Ryder and I am 6 years old. I need a wan yose mine are old. I would like now mine is old. Happy Crimis.
Love, Ryder Drinkard
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
Do the dears like apple? I want no gams. I want to take it oof. My name is Manny and I am 6 years old. I need a mask. Mine gldeing wet! I would like to have a fish. I want a pet fish. I will give the dear a snak.
Love,
Manny Perez
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
Howe is the elf doing? I want a huvrbod. I like a huvrbod. My name is Paisley and I am 6 years old. I need now clothes my clothes are getting old. I would like to have a now kitchen I wod like it. I wel lev cokces all four you.
Love, Paisley Hadley
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
Are your elvs doing good? I want a dog I want it for Christ Mas dog. My name is Everly and I am 6 years old. I want cat I a cat for Christ Mas cat. I wot Mas like Bavie Bas it. Basit. Sanikos I will liev sum cuev and micu.
Love,
Everly Ramirez
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
What do you do at the north pl? I want a camra. I like tacking pictures. My name is Kourtney and I am 7 years old. I need love for my famle because they need me. I would like to have a dog. Because cot. I would giv you a gume.
Love,
Kourtney Bernal
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
Wah is Mrs. Clos? I want new ryan toys because they are lost. My name is Juan and I am 6 years old. I need a new love fum my female. Because I love my famlrle. I would like to have a family vacation go to Destin Florida. I would lev sum coos and meilk.
Love,
Juan Hernandez
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
How is Mis Clos bowen. I want a tach screw car my dad nes a now one. My name is Riley and I am 6 years old. I need foor for witr. I would like to go to Mishgin I love Mishgiin. I will giv you ckuces and milck.
Love, Riley Owaski
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
Ran. Frewi sptk. Two own waat nonr. My name is NIko and I am 7 years old. Need weattw eotk anep. I would ke clothes. Kid ran I
Love,
Niko Stovall
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa,
How do your reder fli? I want new clothes my noo clothes r litl. My name is Jaden and I am 6 years old. I need a robot vacuum. I not have 1. I would like to have a fish. My other fish died.
Love,
Jaden Garcia
1st grade
Mrs. Davis
Dear Santa, how is Frosty is he fin. I was ___ had at hoo_.
My name is Anthony Escobedo and I am 6 years old. I need soc
Luv, Anthony Escobedo
Dear Santa, Are the elfs make food for deers? I been good. My name is Justin watts and I am 7 years old. I need an arm pit. I would like santa a PS5. Good __ with frends
Love Justin Watts
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you doig? We are do we good. I wud like a pet. I want mis D to have a good Christmas. My name is Ariana Martinez And I am 7 years old. I need sum __ Arirezy. And I need ___ ___. Have a good Christmas
Love Ariana Martinez
Dear Santa, Dus roddph live with you? I want you to have a good christmas My name is Arissa Aguayo and I am 6 years old. Santa, I wile meed a mask and a jackit. I will like a toy and show and snow glod. marire chistmas
Love Arissa Aguayo
Dear Santa,
Are the __ dos wil good? I have bin good My name is Bradley Kelly and I am 7 years old. Santa __ __ __ I like you Santa
Love
Bradley Kelly
Dear Santa
How are you doing? I whnt you to be safe. My name is Jorge Ruiz I am 7 years old. Clos and shos and bots. A __ __ and spis for skoot. Mere crismis
Love Jorge Ruiz
Dear Santa,
Hi! Santa. How are your Elfs doings? Santa I have ben a good boy this yeaur. My name is Esteban Sandoval and I am 6 years old. Santa I need more close. I would like a book to reed and a scarf.
Love Esteban Sandoval
Dear Santa
How are the elfs? Are they makein toys? Santa this year is crazy. My name is Jillian Rubio and I am 6 years old. I need pujama. I would like a LOL OMG doll and a tablite I hope you have a good Christmas bye Jillian Rubio
Dear Santa, how are the raindeer? I make 100ís on my AR test! My name is Hayden and I am 6 years old. I need new poots. I would like a phone. Merry Christmas.
Love Hayden Campbell
Dear Santa, are the efl fiding food for the randeer? How are the randeer doing? I gave my mom a prs. My name is Abel and Iím 7 yere old. I need now socks. I want a PS5 and ntno swich
Love Abel Garcia
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrsitmas! Santa youíre the best. My name is Dominic and I am 6 years old. I rilly need star wars pajaumas and clows. I would also like star wars legos and toyís. I hope you have a good night.
Love Dominic Burke
Dear Santa,
Hi santa, I been good this year. I love you santa! My name is Maddyson Ochoa I am 7 years old. Santa I realy need a black puppy! I like a toy rainbow and a ipad.
Love Maddyson Ochoa
Dear Santa, Do you now elfs Necls fome Cresmus Cronecls 2? C you tel ms. D wen we get are repot cares? My name is Jordan Delgado and I am 7 years old. Santa I nede some shrts Santa I also wuat a ps5 and I woud like to met. Faze.
your frend Jordan Delgado
Dear Santa, not are you ___?
I ure rob four __ D. I neb a ho shots. I heb hat. I uot a cob car
Luv, Max Mendoza
Dear Santa,
Hi! Santa have the elfs ben good? I am happy for Chrismas! My name is Marley Navarro and I am six years old. I reley need dos I would like this c ntindo swich plesase and a ps4 with a hedset and a cothcholer plesase and a scuoder.
Love Marley Navarro
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are the eaf? Santa,I have bin good, my name is Alexander Gonzalez and I am 6 years old. Santa I ned shoes. I would like also a mine code and a sus and mdooo.
Love Alexander Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
How is roodoff doing? I have ben hord wokeing. My name is Emma Boedeker and I am 7 years old. Santa I rile need pajama and rane boots. I wood also like a chramptene and snowe. I wood like my mom and dad to have a grate day.
Your friend Emma Boedeker
Dear Santa,
How is frosty the snowman?
Dear Santa,
Hello santa how are you Mrs Claus and the reindeer doing? Iím doing fine. Two good things Iíve done this year are helping around the house and using my manners like ìyes maíamî ìno maíamî and ìyes sirî ìno sirî like Iím supposed to. I donít really need anything because I have clothes and shoes so I donít really need anything . I donít really want anything. All I want is for me and my family to have a good Christmas. I donít really want anything but that. I want Santa to take a whole lot of presents to my niece. I want my baby to have a good Christmas.
Sincerely, AnnMarie Castillo
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you doing today? How are the elves doing today? How are the reindeer doing today and I hope they want to fly on Christmas Eve. I help my sister paint the kitchen and take care of my niece . I need some shoes because I only have two pairs of shoes and I need socks because I have no more. I want a skateboard because when I am bored at my house I go outside to do something but I canít because when I go outside there is nothing to do. Can you get a baby doll for my niece? I will leave cookies and milk for you and some carrots for the reindeers.
Your friend,
Margarita Hernandez
Dear Santa Claus,
Hello Santa Claus, how are you? Are you ready to go to our houses putting presents under our Christmas tree and eating our cookies? Make sure the rain deer are ready on Christmas Eve and make sure you have an empty tummy for our cookies!
I have done many good things this year, but Iím only going to name two things because two good things are twice as nice as the first one. Once I help my mom out with the extra work she needed to do and take care of my siblings. Kids have needs and depend on Santa Claus to satisfy their needs. So can you grant my needs? I need clothes because I donít have that much and my sisters steal my clothes and comfortable shoes because the shoes I got are not comfortable for running or jumping. Christmas is one of the most loved holidays. Santa Claus grants almost every kidís wants and needs. So can you grant my two wants? My first want is a Nintendo switch and my second want is My Hero Academia backpack. Hey Santa Claus can you please get someone I appreciate a lot my babysitter a gift wanted by her, itís comfortable PJs. She wanted warm comfortable PJs so she can walk in the house feeling warm and comfy. Well Santa Claus I hope youíre ready because Christmas is coming up and kids are depending on you and elves to fill kids stockings and put presents under their tree.
Your friend, Milli Cortes
Ms.Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
How are you?Are you getting ready to deliver presents during the Covid-19 outbreak? How is your wife and the reindeer doing? How are the elves doing? Are you working out to get ready to eat a lot of cookies on Christmas eve? One good thing that Iíve been doing is keeping my grades up and paying close attention in class. Another good thing that Iíve been doing is helping babysit my little cousins. One thing that I need is more long sleeve shirts because I like being warm. Another thing that I need is more jeans because I have to look good on Christmas. One thing I want is a Nintendo switch because I like to play video games and itís time to switch. Another thing I want is a new Chromebook because I need something to do projects on. I am looking forward to seeing presents under the Christmas tree on Christmas Day.
Your friend, Matthew L. Mesa
Ms. Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
How have you been this year? I am going to tell you two things I did this year. Here is one thing I did as soon as I got home from school I cleaned my room and fed and watered my animals. Here is the other thing I did was help my mom clean the house. I need socks and shoes because I donít have a lot of socks and my shoes are too short or my dog chews them up. Also I want a bike so I wonít have to walk to my friends house. I could just ride there. I also want a pogo stick so when I get bored I could go to my friends house and have a challenge of who could jump the longest. One thing I want to bring my mom is a lava lamp and I hope you have a good Christmas.
Your friend,
Michael Moran
Ms. Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeer doing this year? I have been kind and helpful to my parents as much as I could. For Christmas I need a pair of blue jeans and a new pair of sperrys because mine are too small for me . Will you bring me new ear buds and a bike so I can ride with my friend? And will you bring my brother a new video game? Make sure you stop at my house.
Your friend Blane Oídonnell
Ms. Housworthís Class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? I hope the reindeer are ready to fly on Christmas eve. I will be waiting for you with my presents. Also I hope youíve had a wonderful year. Iíve helped my mom with chores around the house. Iíve also helped pick up trash outside because it looked very messy,and I wanted to make it look better. I would probably need hunting gear so i can go hunting over the weekend. I also want some clothes and shoes. I really want a 4wheeler to go mud riding. I hope i get an Iphone for Christmas because my other phone is too old. I really need Santa Clause to bring my friend a 4wheeler so she can come mud riding too. I will try to be even better next year.I hope youíll bring me all but itís okay if you donít bring me all. I probably wonít get all but itís okay. I will also make you some cookies with milk. Love, Jannete Perez
Ms.Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
Santa, how are you doing? I hope you are good and staying healthy. Mrs. Claus too right? Etheir way I always wanted to know what it is like in the North pole sometime can you tell me how it is there.
Santa I have 2 things that I have done this year I am going to tell you what they are. First thing is I clean the whole house. The second thing is I help my parents out alot. Santa I have 2 things I need this Cristmis. First thing is food because we run out of food a lot and my parents have to go and get food and run out of money to pay the bills. The second thing is medicine because of covid-19 and some other stuff too. Santa can get me 2 things I want for Christmas. First thing is a new dog because I can play with him all the time. Second thing is new glasses because I can not see and I might be in danger. Santa I have one more thing to ask can you get my mother something. My mom needs a heating blanket because it is always cold. Thank you Santa if you come here. Bye Santa have a good Christmas Eve.
Your friend Isaac Garza
Ms. Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elves? Iíve been good this year. 2 good things Iíve done this year is that I have good grades, and I help a round the house. 2 things i need is some pants because I donít have a lot and underwear because I donít have a lot also. 2 things i want is a PS5 because it has more quality than a Xbox series x and s but, it is rare because they donít make a lot and are expensive so i might not get it. And I want a headset. Please and thank you. 1 thing i want you bring is 500$ to charity. PleaseWell see you on Christmas! Try not to wake my bull dog!
Your friend RYAN Blevins
MS HOUSWORTH CLASS
Dear Santa,
Hey how are you and your reindeer? Am I on the nice or noughty list? What do the reindeer like to eat?I have been really nice to my brother and I did chores to help my mom like cleaning my room,dishes and taking care of the dogs.I do really need leggings to wear to school and to keep me warm. The two things I want are a four wheeler and a new Iphone. One thing I want you to bring Ms. Housworth is earrings. Make sure it is leopard print!! She likes that! Have fun making the toys!
Love, Ryleigh Gregory
Ms. Housworthís class
Dear Mr. Santa ,
How is your day going Santa?We had a very tough year in quarantine this year.I hope you are doing well with your buddies that work for you at Christmas eve.Since we had a hard year I hope you can still send some presents to us ! Iíve been pretty good this year.I have two schools I have to go to.I have extra homework every single day!I also do chores everyday for example: washing the dishes, taking out the trash, helping mowing the lawn with my family and even more! I hope you can bless my family and everyone to be safe,healthy and having a very good day. I need big jackets to keep me warm this Christmas because it is very cold outside this month and probably gonna snow.I have wanted a dog my whole life but my dad is allergic to furry things and dogs are furry.My mom had a dog and a monkey at our home in Taiwan before so, I know a dog will come to me someday! I also want a special robot that helps me with things that I command the robot to do, so I donít have to be so tired all day long. Can you surprise my family with some new things we needed past the years like plates and a very big fridge because our 2 fridges are about to explode since there are so many things in our fridge. That would help a lot ! Thank you so much for making Christmas special and awesome to everyone in the world !!! Well, I hope you have good luck sending everybodyís gifts, and Merry Christmas to you and everyone !!!
Love, Jonathan Lin
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you doing?Are the reindeer ready to fly off on Christmas Eve?Tell Mrs.Claus I said hi! A couple things I have done this year to deserve gifts are first I helped my mom do stuff while she is pregnant.One other thing I have done this year to deserve gifts is use my manors to grown ups,my parents,and other people I have talked to. A couple things I need are jeans or sweatpants because it has been getting cold latley and I only have a couple pairs.One other thing I need is a pair of sperrys because I got bleach on my other ones. A couple things I want are a necklace with a number 15,a football,and a cross on it,and I want it because number 15 is my lucky number and because I love god and football.One other thing I want is a phone case because my dog chewed up my one that I have right now. One thing I want for someone else is a happy life for my baby brother that is on the way. P.S. I will always be thankful for what I have.
Love, Trevor Taylor
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you and Ms.Claus? I hope the reindeer are ready to fly on Christmas Eve. One good thing I did this year was helping my mom and my grandparents out cause itís hard for them. I have also got aís and bís on my report card. One thing I need for Christmas are sweatpants and jackets because itís always cold in December. Another thing I need for Christmas are socks. I always have to steal my moms. What I want for Christmas is a camera to take photos of memories. Another thing that I want is the new playstation five. One thing I want you to bring my brother is also the new playstation five. I hope you got the presents ready for Christmas.I hope you have a spectacular Christmas.
Love, Danae Cruz
Ms.Housworths class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the Northpole? Are the reindeer doing good at the Northpole also? Iíve been good a little like I helped my mom feed the dogs. Also I did what I was told to do almost every day. Two things I need are socks and jeans because I am losing my socks every day and most of them have holes in them. The reason I need jeans is because they get too small for me to wear. I want a medium size trailer so I can put my dogs inside it so I can pull them around my house. Another thing that I want is a horse because I canít ride my other horse because he is too wild. I want you to bring Ms.Housworth a gift because she teaches us so much and is the best teacher of all. I canít wait till you show up at our house. I will be waiting for you.
Your friend, Canion Frankson
Ms.Housworth class
Dear Santa,
HI Santa, how are you and the reindeer doing this December. Anyway I would like to tell you about two good things Iíve done this year. I have been helping my grandpa with his business and I made good grades this year. I need new clothes because Iíve grown out my old ones and help with my mom because she cleans the house and feeds us every day and night. I need some extra help with my work because sometimes I donít understand. I may need some new shoes because I grew out my old ones. One more thing I would want you to give my mom money to pay the bills.
Your friend Romeo Delarosa
Ms Housworthís class
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you?Also are the reindeer ready to fly on Christmas Night? The workshop must be really busy with all these letters coming in, either way I hope you are doing well. This year I have been a very good boy, I have helped my parents do chores and all kinds of work. I have also made all Aís on my report cards and have tried very hard at school. Either way , this Christmas I have a few things on my list that I need. First of all, I need some more pants, these days the weather is getting way too cold to wear shorts anymore. Secondly, I need you to bring your magical snow on Christmas Day, Because I havenít even felt snow for 3 years! And when I did, it wasnít even on Christmas! I really need to experience a real Christmas. But, there are also some things that I want. On the top of my list it is a dog. These days my mom and dad are too busy at work, and my sisters barely even play and talk with me. I really need a friend at my house to play with me. I would also like to have a new computer to play games with my friends. But lastly, there is one more thing that I have to ask you. My teacher, Ms.Housworth, needs a diamond necklace to ìenhanceî her beauty. Either way, I hope you have a great day and that everything goes well on Christmas Night when you are delivering gifts around the world. P.S. I have gifts, cookies and milk, carrots, and other snacks and gifts for you, Ms.Claus, the reindeer, and the elves ready and waiting for yíall!
Your friend, Ryan Xu
Ms. Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
How are you?How are the reindeer doing? Are they being good? Are the elves still doing their work? One good thing I did was I had to watch my little sister a lot. Another thing was I helped my mom clean the house.,I really need socks because I lost all of them.I need jackets because it is going to be very cold this month. I want a ps5 for Christmas because I like to play video games.I want a new baseball bat to play baseball. Can you bring my mom a necklace for Christmas because she stresses a lot sometimes.She yells a lot because me and my sister donít behave. I hope you have an awesome day and tell the elves and the reindeers I said hi.
Love Aiden Baldera
Ms.Housworth class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Hope youíre doing really well as well as Mrs.Claus. Are the elves going to help you this year? Ihave been emptying out the dishwasher and cleaning up my room. This year I need something to wear for Christmas and a Nike outfit for the chilly days here. This year I want a lot of things. I want a Pennyboard, but what I want most of all is for my cousin Caydrie to come for Christmas. I havenít seen her in a long time now. I want you to bring Ms. Housworth a diamond and pearl necklace. It looks like she really wants them. I really hope you have a good trip on Christmas Eve. Goodbye for now.
Your friend, Zaylee Herrera
Ms.Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing in the North Pole with Mrs.Claus,the elves, and reindeer? This year I have been kind and helpful to my parents and others. For Christmas I need a new pair of blue jeans and socks. I would like a VR headset and controllers.May I also get guitar. It would be great if I could get one hundred dollars and donate it to the animal shelter. Thatís all I would want for Christmas this year.
Your Friend, Evan Carlock
Ms.Housworth class
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs doing? Are they working hard since Christmas is coming up? Here are some good things I have done. I have made all Aís on my report card and I have been working hard in school. Santa can you bring me some socks and shoes? I need some because I donít have that many socks and my shoes are getting too small. Also I want new nintendo controllers and a tablet because my controllers donít work well and my old tablet does not work any more. Can you bring my mom a new chromebook because hers does not work well. Hope you can get all those presents done before Christmas.
Sincerely, Kolton Harlan
Ms.Housworth¥s class
Dear Santa,
Whatís up? I hope you are ok, and the same for your reindeer, because I donít want any of you to be sick. Well, there are some things I want to tell you. To start, I have done many good things like doing 5 hours of homework and I have taken care of my little brother, so I think I deserve some gifts. I am pretty sure I need some clothes. I am starting to grow bigger, so I will need some shirts. Also, I need some school supplies like pencils. I am a little afraid that I might run out of school supplies in the middle of class one day! I want a Lego Architecture building to keep me company. I also want an I-Phone, since I donít have one. Finally, I want to give my friend Jonathan a fitbit since he has been very nice to me. He deserves it!
Well, this is what I wanted to tell you, and I hope you donít get stuck in our chimney in our house. Goodbye!
Sincerely, Lucas Lee
Ms. Housworthís class
Dear Santa Claus,
Hey Santa,how have you been? Have you been busy with this whole thing of Christmas coming up? How is it back there in the North Pole? Has it been a good year or a bad year? Have you been busy lately or not so busy? This year I have been good. Iíve helped out at home. Iíve also helped my mom catch up on her chores by doing them for her. Iíve done a lot more things than just that. I have been getting alot of good grades. I have been getting lots of Aís and Bís at school. Something I need is a big,soft, and warm blanket because I get cold easily in the night and have to use more than one blanket in the winter. I also need a leotard so I have some during the week and donít run out of clean ones when I have to let my sister use them on Monday. Something I want for Christmas is a hoverboard because Iíve been wanting one for a really long time. I also want a new skateboard because mine doesnít work that much anymore. One thing I want for my mom is happiness because she works very hard everyday to give us what we need and what we want and know that my dad doesnít live with us. She has to work extra to get enough money to buy anything we need, want and pay bills. In conclusion,I canít wait until Christmas eve. I will be waiting for you with cookies and milk.
Love Your Friend,
Kaylyn Resendiz
Ms. Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
How have you been?Are you ready to deliver all the presents?I hope all the reindeer are ready to travel all around the world. One good thing I have done is getting Aís and Bís on my report card.Another thing good I have done is that I kept my grades up, and that made me move on to 5th grade. I need new clothes for when it is really cold and I have to go to school.I also need some new hoodies for when it is cold. I want a PS5 because I like playing video games.Another thing I want is new Airpod Pros because I like listening to music but I donít think anyone wants to hear my music. One thing I want you to bring is a phone for my friend because he doesnít have a phone and I want to call him. I¥m looking forward to seeing presents under my tree from you.I will leave out some cookies and milk.
Your friend, Isaiah Mungia
Ms.Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa, how are you and your reindeer? I know you will be busy on Christmas Eve so I¥m writing early.I canít wait for you to to come.Iíll help my mom make cookies and clean so when you come it is all tighty.Also Iíve done a lot of good things I help with chores and I even help my neighbors clean because they are really old and canít see without their glasses.Me,my parents,and my sister help them get around and cook for them.Next,I need some new shoes Iíve out grown out of my other ones I only have four pairs that fit me.My clothes donít fit they are way to small. Two things I want are a new baseball bag because my other one is worn out and dirty.I also want a baby yoda plush because he is cuddly and cute.I want you to bring some toys for my sister because everyday after school she goes straight to her room to play with her dolls. I canít wait for you to come next year because when you come we¥ll have tons of cookies.
Sincerely, Jaziah R.B. perez
Ms.Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
Hello,how are you?When are you going to deliver the presents?Are the reindeer ready?Is it cold for you over there?Two good things I have done was make all Aís on my report card,and I helped my family clean the house,and they were proud of me.The things I need are clothes and pants because I need them for school and it is important to have them.Two things I want for Christmas is a minigun and the RPG for the game called airsoft,it is a game with fake weapons so it wonít be dangerous for anybody. I want you to bring something for the people who lost their job during the outbreak and the homeless people a present.
Your friend, Baw Doh
Ms.Housworthís class
Dear Santa Clause,
Hey Santa, how are you doing?This year has been crazy,but I am really excited and looking forward to Christmas! I hope that all of the reindeer are healthy and ready to fly on Christmas eve!How is Mrs.Claus doing?The elves have done a fabulous job making the childrenís toys! This year I have been doing good in school and trying to make progress each 9 weeks.I also made it through the grade spelling bee and Iím studying hard, but above school I have been helping around the house with chores. Some of my needs is a warm sweater to wear out in the cold and to wear at home to keep warm.Another accessory to go with the sweater are a pair of warm boots.Although it doesnít snow,the boots will keep my feet warm from the cold. For Christmas,I would like to get a new pair of roller skates.Although I did have them before,I gave them away because they didnít fit me anymore.I would also like a water bottle to bring to school. One thing I want for my mom is for her to have a good Christmas and to spend a happy time with me and my family. I hope that you will have a safe journey on Christmas eve!Everyone is looking forward to Christmas but I hope that we wonít forget the true meaning.
Love, Samantha Wah
Ms.Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? 2020 has been a bad year for me,but I hope you are having a good time in the North Pole with your elves and reindeers. The thing Iíve been doing was to not waste food,and have been cleaning my room. The things I need are a new pair of shoes from Footlocker because Iím getting tired of Walmart shoes. The things I want is a 4k TV and brand new Xbox series x because itís very enjoyable with family and friends. I would like to bring 1,000 dollars to the homeless shelter,so I can help out with their lives. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and till next time peace.
Your friend, Pho Bol
Ms. Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! How are you doing? Is it cold up there? How are the elves? How many elves do you have? How big is your house and your work shop? Two good things I have done are take care of my brother and my sister and help my mom clean the house. Two things I need are some more pants and shoes. I need more pants and shoes because I outgrew them. One thing I want is a camera because I can take pictures of my best moments in my life. I want you to bring something to help a homeless person.PLEASE! I hope you, the elves, and the raindeer like the treats and donít forget to share with Mrs.Claus. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Angel Hernandez
Mrs. Housworthís class
Dear Santa
Hi Santa,how are you doing? I hope everything is ok in the North Pole, the elves ,and reindeers for Christmas Eve. I hope nothing is wrong in there.I got a b honor all year even in third to fifth grade and Iím gettin better in reading to get a ninety in reading. Next thing Iím really trying to help make my lil brother smarter in reading because he is making a seventy in his grade and I really want to help him in reading. 2 things I need are a polo jacket and air force shoes because itís gonna be cold on Christmas Eve and I really donít have much shoes any more cause some of them donít fit me and I give to my little brother so he can have shoes. 2 things I really want is a mortal kombat and for the nintendo switch and a big pack of pokemons cause I really like them all.The pokemon I want the most is black mega charizard xy gx card because I really want it.One thing you should give pokemons cards for my little brother really deserve it. We really want expensive called black charizard xy gx card and he already has black charizard xy ex or any pokemon like mew or mewtwo or lapras and those cards not that expensive pokemon cards.I hope I see you on Christmas Eve and one more thing Merry Christmas Santa
Your friend, Juan Hernandez
Mrs.Housworth
Dear Santa,
Howís the north pole, is it cold? Texas is not that cold, and I donít like it. Itís been a pretty warm winter here. One good thing I have done is got all Aís on my report card, another good thing I have done is I havenít been asking my mom for things. The things I need are new clothes, and some new shoes and socks. I want the PS5 and a Miles Morales spider man game. Also, I want a new phone even though Iím getting it for Christmas. One thing I want you to bring for Christmas is a PS5 for my cousin because he would like it. I would really want the gifts I asked for this Christmas. I will leave some vegan cookies and fat free milk for you.
Your friend, Sebastian Webster
Ms.Housworth
Dear Claus,
How is going up there? How are the reindeers doing so they will fly in the sky for Christmas? How are you doing up there? A good thing that I did is to help my mom cook. Another good thing that i do is my homework all day.I need pants because I donít have some just a little bit.I need A new phone because mine broke.2 things I want is my phone and a christmas shirt one thing that I will give one from another person is my Mom a thing i want to give her is a watch. I canít wait so it can be Christmas everyone can have fun and some presents.
your friend paloma palomares
Dear Santa,
Santa I have been good this year because I have been working with my dad and cutting the yard, cleaning garage, and cleaning his truck. Also, I have been helping my mom and cleaning with my sisters and helping them with their room then mopping the house. I have been good this year. I need a new hat, new shoes, and new basketball. My dad wants a new hammer. Two things I want is a ps5 and a nintendo switch. My mom wants makeup.
Love, Selvin Nolasco
Dear Santa Claws,
Hi how are you and how are the rain dear? Oh how could I forget Mrs.Claws how is she? Are you ready to come on Christmas Day? I sure am ready for Christmas. I have been helping a lot around the house. I rearrange the ice box and I cook diner ounces. If you don¥t mind, I would like some new shoes of any kind and some ice cream. I really want a bag of chips. I actually like a bag of chips right now. The other thing I want is for my mom to be happy. I think the person that needs the most is my mom. She does so much for my brother and I and everyone.She is such an amazing person. I love her so much. In Fact she is the best Christmas gift I could ask for. I really hope that you have a good christmas. Merry Christmas Santa.
Your friend, Nora Rodriguez
Ms. Houswouthís class
Dear Santa,
Greeting Santa,
How have you been these past days its been tough this year I hope your doing well. These are the 2 good things I did this year. I have helped my mom with dishes and walking the dog and picking up trash. I helped my dad work on his truck and I even helped him set up the Christmas tree this year. He said I did an awesome job. I need a brand new desk. The thing that I want the most is a gaming computer,monitor,keyboard,mouse,and last of all a pc.
Aiden Johnson
Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeer doing? Hopefully you are social distancing and hand sanitizing. I have done a lot of good things this year but Iím only gonna list two.I always do what I am told at home and at school,and at home I always do my chores like laundry,clean up inside the house,and clean up outside of the house. I really need some new shoes because mine have holes in them and they are getting very small for me.I also want a new camouflage jacket for when me and my dad and brother go hunting. I want a new basketball because mine is five years old and itís flat,and a new football because again itís flat and has holes in it. Can you bring my dad a new rod and reel so he can go fishing with his buddies at the bay. Thank you Santa if you bring these to me and my family we would very much appreciate it , and just so you know Christmas is my favorite holiday.
Max Ondreas
Ms. Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you doing? By the way, how are the reindeer and Rudolph? Also, Frosty is he ok, hopefully he hasnõt melted yet! Tell Mrs. Claus to bake you some extra cookies and maybe bring me some. I did some good things this year like I helped put up Christmas lights and that was really fun. Also, we had a bake sale and I helped my mom bake cookies(8 dozens) and three cakes(red velvet,funfetti,yellow cakes). I need some shorts because I can wear them for one day and then they donõt fit anymore because I¥m so TALL! Also, some socks please because I lose them ALL the time! I will get some then the next day theyõre GONE. Then, I really want to have Rudolph as a pet! Can you make a clone of him so you still have a head reindeer? By the way, what do you feed him? Also, can he sleep in my room and if I need to I can make a little stall in my room where he can sleep. I really want to get something for my parents this year and I got them something at the Christmas store. So, you donõt have to worry about getting them something! Finally,get something for my good,kind,and pretty teachers! They really deserve it, they have been working for at least 20 years here at HJM! So, please get them something nice.
Your friend, Jianna Campos
Ms. Housworthís class
Dear Santa,
Hi! How is Mrs. Clause?How are the reindeer and elves?Most importantly,how are you? This year,I helped my mom and dad with their little projects to sorta better our home.I have also helped my family clean around the house.One thing I need are more comfortable clothes,because some of mine arenít that comfortable.Another thing I need are jackets,because I barely have any. One thing I want is a vr headset, because Iíve always wanted one.Another is a hoverboard, because theyíre so cool. One thing I want Santa to give to someone else is for my family to have a happy Christmas. Thank you Santa for making everybody have a happy jolly Christmas.
Your friend, Noah Sanchez
Ms Housworths class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Iíve been helping my mom clean and fold clothes. Then I help this lady take groceries from her car. I need some supplies so I can do my work and germex so I can stay safe .I want a ps5 so I can give it to my brother and a boxer for me because they are cute and playful. One more thing can you bring Mrs.Claus some chocolate and for you milk and cookies and for your reindeer some treats.
Amrie Sifuentes
Dear Santa, My name is Alexis Adams. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. I would like a life-sized princess carriage for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Lexi
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaiden Gallegos . I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy. I would like dinosaur toys for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jaiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxson Harger. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy . I would like a football and a tv for my mom for Christmas. Merry Christmas! Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
My name is Alyssa Loya . I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl . I would like a barbie and a LOL doll for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Allie
Dear Santa,
My name is David Martinez . I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. I would like an elf on the shelf for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, David
Dear Santa,
My name is Maleena Olachia. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I would like Barbie dream house with a barbie for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Maleena
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoey Richter. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I would like a little LOL doll for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
My name is Jase Rodriguez. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. I would like hot wheels with a big track and roads for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jase
Dear Santa,
My name is ALayna Sandoval. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I would like basketball set for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Alayna
Dear Santa,
My name is Ayden Trevino. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy . I would like a cleaning set so I can help my mom clean and a Guinea pig for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayden Wagner. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy . I would like the new XBox, some clothes, a fortnight scar and a lovebird for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Kayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Henry Wood. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. I would like train track for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
My name is Chevy Wright. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy. I would like big car toy set and 7 pet racoons and a guinea pig and a hamster and puppies with their mommy and daddy for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Chevy
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophia Garcia. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. I would like an elf on the roof, a LOL doll, and a dollhouse with 6 dolls for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Sophie
Dear Santa,
My name is Elsa Reyes. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I would like a dollhouse and a barbie and a barbie car for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Elsa
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is some anime stuff, like some jackets. In my opinion, Iíve been pretty good, except for some little problems. Then, I would want to get a Deku Plushie for my friend Peyton. Lastly, I need a new blanket for my bed.
Your Friend, Devin Chandler
Dear Santa,
How has it been? You must be busy because Christmas is coming up. Iíve been behaving all year so I get what I want , and that is a german shepard. I also need some basketball shorts because basketball is coming up.Also my sister wants a skateboard,and she would be very happy if she got one.Thank you for reading this.
Sincerely, Greyson Valenzuela
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is some money. The money is for Christmas presents. What i need is a bigger cage for my parakeets, so they have more room currently They have a pretty small cage, and I feel like they need a bit more space. I think my big brother would want a pc for gaming, and some clothes. Me, and my brother have been pretty good, but my brother on the weekend accidentally broke my momís favorite vase when running, but other than that heís been very good.
By: Christopher Fuqua
Dear Santa,
This year for christmas i really want a dog but not just any dog but a pug my next present is a hoverboard thatís all i want for christmas. Not less you can get me a third gift if you can then i want a parrot because i have a parrot but my parrot is name is pedro .But if i get a third parrot then iím going to name it chico thatís my uncle name thats why im going to name it that for my mom. She loves butterflies so i was thinking about what she wants for christmas and i finally thought of it and she been wanting a butterfly blanket itís supper soft .And sheís been wanting it for a long time now my sister i love her so much she is the best sister in the hole world she loves makeup so i was thinking and sheís been talking about this certain kind of makeup itís a james charles makeup palette and it comes with a lot of makeup in it then there is my dad he works very hard for his job and i love my whole family .For my dadís present is going to be a big tool box .Because heís been bugging me and my mom for a new tool box for a long time so if you can give him . A tool box then thatís what you can give him my dog i already got him something .I got him a cute outfit for christmas that all i want this year for christmas thank you Santa .
Sincerely, Destiny Soriano
Dear Santa,
I have been good and doing my best in school. I want an anime hoodie and some led lights and airpods. I really want a new phone and a dirt bike. I need some clothes,a speaker, some new shoes, hoodies and among us plush,and a tiktok hoodie, among us masks.
Your friend, Bentley Robinson
Dear Santa,
How are you?If youíre asking me the same question,i will say yes.I am going to tell you something so go get paper and a pen or maybe more!SoÖ. I donít really know what I want but I will tell you what I think of it.Want I want more Christmas presents is jeans. I really need those because I barely have jeans, also jewelry because I just want more,and a puppy because my dog is really evli,ask Mollie.
Thatís really all I want for Christmas,But I know who should get a lot of gifts like Mollie,Farrah,Mia,Bellah,Makenzie,and Courtlyn.Now what my siblings want like Aalyiah she wants a Ipad,Arianna wants Harry Potter toys or anything,Aubrey wants Jordan 1 denams and more.Thatís really all I have to say,so have a merry christmas!
Sincerely, Alissah Vazquez
Dear Santa,
I have been wanting an Oculus Quest 2 for a while now so I would like to have it for Christmas this year. Iíd also need new clothes because they are getting old. Also my mom would like a new makeup stand for all her pallets, lipstick and brushes.
Sincerely, Evan Barelas
Dear Santa,
This Year Christmas is coming soon. Before Christmas I will make sure I work hard on my assignments and at least try to get a good grade before the Christmas season. Sometimes I made a few mistakes, but I will make sure to be good. For Christmas I want my little brother to get a new blanket, and for myself all I want is blue clay. But most of all, is for my family to have a great holiday.
Merry Christmas, Michael So
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you and Mrs.Claus? How are the reindeer? I think I have been pretty good this year. This year for Christmas I would like some art supplies, I need some gymnastics equipment, and I would like for my friend Courtlyn to get some bath and Body works. Thank you for reading my letter. Merry Christmas!
Your friend, Mia Ovalle
Dear Santa
What I would like for Christmas is a skateboard because I have asked for one since last year. I also would hope for more pants because I grow out of them all the time. If possible please end covid IM GOING CRAZY!
Sincerely Emma Perez
Dear Santa,
How are you and Ms.Claus? How are the reindeer? This year I think I,ve been really good all year long! But thatís up to you not me. What I want for Christmas is makeup that way I can do my sisterís makeup! And what I need for Christmas this year is a good pair of fuzzy socks please.And what I want to get Mia Ovalle for Christmas is art supplies! And I hope you have a wonderful Christmas!!!!
Your Friend, Courtlyn Herren
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year, i have made a lot of people giggle and laugh and smile from my funnynes and my kindness.I really wanted a kitten this year but iím not allowed to have on because my dogs might eat it so all im asking for this year is some globbles,a pop it,and some new pjs.im wanting to get my mom a new jacket and a bracelet,for my dad i want to get him some tools because he is a mechanic and he wants this one ttol but i forgot what it was called.thatís all the things i want my parents always get me stuff, so its time for me to get them stuff.
Love, Farrah Garcia
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas i would like to have clothes, and some more hey dudes. Something that I need is some new shoes because I donít have any that fit me anymore. I also need some new clothes because I can never find any clothes even though I have so much!! I know that my big sister wants some more hey dudes, but I donít think she needs anymore because she already has 4 pairs.
I would like to have some new clothes.
Sincerely, Bellah Swope
Dear Santa,
Have I been good this year because I want a honda four wheeler so I can ride around my block and can i have the new ps5 so I can play with my friends.Also, I need a sweater so I donít get cold in the winter and some new a elf so he can see if I have been good this year.Finally, can I get a truck that is a remote control car so I can give it to my brother.
Sincerely, Joseph Cervantes
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to spend time with my family. Itís always fun to hang out with my family and I have a great time when Iím around them. Also if you could, can you please get my mom some D&D books that she doesnít have, and if you are wondering yes I have been good this year. I donít really have any reasons that I can remember right now, so you will just have to believe me. I canít wait till Christmas day. I love the rush of adrenaline when I wake up Christmas morning. I always dash to my momís room and shake her awake. Every year we open up presents together and she usually records my reactions to opening her gifts. Iím always happy when I see that smile on her face when she opens my gift to her. I hope youíre doing well. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Sincerely, Iris Boyd-Robertson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a hoverboard because they are really cool. I also need Dog Man books because they are so funny to read. I like to spell the misspelled words in the book. My brothers would love a new bed for Christmas. Buddy came and gave us a gingerbread house. How do you be so quiet eating cookies putting presents under the tree man you are so sneaky? How are yíall doing at the north pole? Must be cold up there but yall stay warm. This year we will make you the best cookies ever. Love you Santa have a great Christmas!!!
Sincerely, Bentley Flanagan
Dear Santa,
I think that I have been very good this year. All I want for christmas are some lego Ninjago sets. I only want two because I donít want to be greedy. I also need some new sneakers because I only have one pair. Finally for my mother I want her to be able to do her teacher study work to become a teacher. Say hi to everybody for me please.
Sincerely, Trevor Edwards
Dear Santa,
Did you have a fun break from Christmas? I have been a very kind and polite kid. I have been passing in school and I have been listening to my parents. All I want this Christmas is a dog to play with. You should give me this dog because I am responsible enough to take care of it , I will treat it like my own,and I will clean up the mess it makes. Something I have been needing for a while is new shoes to run in and play with my siblings and friends. I would like to give my big sister this book she has wanted for a very long time because she always has my back and takes care of me like a daughter. Have a good Christmas Santa!
Sincerely, Melody Dominguez
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas this year is fidget toys like a pop it,a tangle,and a stress ball for sure. I want some really nice clothes so I can wear them on special occasions. I really want my mom to have a good Christmas this year ,so I want to save my money and go half with my brother to get my mom a necklace. If I am good the rest of the month you give me what I want because I am giving you what you want which is being good. I am good but sometimes I get mad because my brother messes with me.
Sincerely, Jesmari Savala
Dear santa,
Hey santa how are you? Iíve been good for the most part. Iíve been thinking I really want an Ipad for Christmas, I have really been wanting the IpadI have wanted the Ipad for a long time now. What I need for Christmas is more shoes because mine are getting really old now and I need them for when we are running it P.E. What my mom needs for Christmas is a new car not too long ago my momís car broke down. And thats all i really want for christmas MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Sincerely Miley pina
Dear Santa,
How have you been? All I want for Christmas is led light, a big blanket, a dog well another one but i want a pet bull dog. I donít know why people are so afraid of them just because they look mean does not mean that they are mean I might get one tho and iím excited. I donít want a lot and a trampoline but for all of my family. But what I need is maybe a pair of shoes and clothes and my dog needs toys to keep him and to me this is something that i think I need a baby sister well I do want one tho. And my brother wants a playstation five so I wanna tell my mom to get him one even though he is mean to me and my other brother a nintendo switch. MARRY CHRISTMAS,
Kira Castillo
Dear Santa, How have you been?Something I want is a Phone.Something i need is running Shoes, and socks because it is getting cold.Something for someone is toys for my little brother. He likes cars,and a playhouse. I have been bad and good this year and my family said hi and we have twenty-four day until christmas Yay.
Sincerely, Kaylie Ramirez
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is money, more Youtooz figures,better desk, a chair, a tv, a Ninja Final Air 58 Mouse, Apex Pro Keyboard, and of course a gaming pc. I want new shoes for school or sweaters. My sister really likes the PS5 so could you get her the PS5? Sheís been really good, helpful to my mom, and very kind.Please and thank you.
Sincerely, Kevin Guerrero
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like to get a LED light. What I need is probably ripped jeans. Something I want to give to some would be some Sofia The First stuff. Iíve been really good this year except when my brother got on my nerves. Merry Christmas,
Zariyah Rivera-Parker
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to have one thing for Christmas are, another PS4 controller for me and my brother so we can play together on our favorite game. Next, is one thing I need, a new internet box for my room because my internet doesnít work. Lastly, I would like my brother Hunter to be specific, a PS4 and headphones that come with it because he doesnít have one, and he also needs it because it will keep content for during the day and nap time, so he doesnít need to borrow mine during the day. I hope you can get me and my brother these things, and also I have been a good boy. Hope you are doing well Santa.
Sincerely, Zayden Laine Fourtner
Dear Santa
I would like a guitar so I can sing for my family please, can I have a mic also I need some new pencils,pens and some markers so I can draw and do my work.
I would also want to give my step dad some of my drawing supplies to him. I need to give my mom some nice music so she can sleep. I would like to give my sis a nice purse and necklace for her.
Sincerely, Ethan Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa itís me Braelyn. Last year I wrote to you and you got me all the stuff I asked for. This is the same as last year, just that I am older. I am 10 now and I have been behaving and getting good grades. So what I need for Christmas is some more school supplies because I am running out. What I want for Christmas is some new hoodies, shoes, ipad, and a new phone. What I want for someone else is some jewelry.
Love, Braelyn Cabrales
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Are the reindeer doing alright? You must be really busy since Christmas is twenty-four days away. I was wondering if you could get me an electric scooter for Christmas. If not I would need some socks and shoes.Tell the elves I said hi.I have been behaving good but I do talkback sometimes but thatís when Iím really frustrated and annoyed,but I do help around the house alot and I help my brothers. So if you can get me some socks I would really appreciate it . If you could also get my brother an Xbox card. Heís really been good but he is very bad sometimes so if you could forgive him that is what he wants.He also needs some Under armour socks. He would like for you to get him a Playstation 5 but i told him that it was too much and to ask mom.
Sincerely, Jayden Saenz
Dear Santa,
How are you and I try to be as good as possible and how are the rander. I want a hoverboard,snake bots,dirt bike,apple watch. I need a new jacket and my sister wants a hoverboard, my brother wants a toy car, my mom wants to go to nursing school and my dad wants to get in to Formosa and have a good christmas.
Sinsirly, Landen Stricklin
Dear Santa
I want a xbox sres x and s and ps5 and my brother an xbox sres s
Sincerely, Braden Pennington
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Oh my,it has been the roughest year as youíve probably seen. I really hope you stay safe out there in the North Pole.I have been pretty decent this year,talking backÖ.well thatís just a program on children. I know this is going to sound kind of crazy coming from a child of course,all i want for Christmas is for my family and parents jobs,and everyone elseís to be ok from Covid 19. Plus,I hope they ALL stay safe and healthy. I know, I know,itís a lot to ask for but Christmas miracles happen everywhere any time.Maybe I could throw in a bearded dragon! But between me and you dont tell my parents about the bearded dragon. And for my Grandad I would like to get a picture cube filled with pictures of my Gammy. Hope your elves and reindeer stay safe! Say hi to Mrs.Clause for me please!
Sincerely, Makenzie Colleen Hermes
Dear Santa,
How have you and Mrs.claus been? This year I would really like a skateboard even though I have a skateboard. I want a new one because I want a nice purple and black skateboard,because my old one is not mest up yet but Iíd really like to ask you because my mom and dad are getting me a phone for Christmas, so please santa can i have a magenta and dark black skateboard. Hereís one thing I really need, some shoes, maybe some plain black Jordans. I know my parents might buy me some for next year but my Vans are already ripping up and of course I need shoes.Next year my parents are getting me shoes for middle school but Jordans are a lot of money,so if you can i would really like to see them under the tree this year. One last thing is something I would like for my best friend Rhylie. She is the most caring person on the earth except my parents and family members ,but anyways I would like you to get her a plain black hoodie with a sign that says that Iím the greatest best friend anyone can ask for.
Your milk and cookies provider, Jaezlyn Herrera
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad at the same time. But who i mostly need to do is be better in school, and do good and listen. Also what i need for christmas is clothes, and shoes, and jackets for the winter since it is cold in December. Also what i want for christmas is a BIG cozy blanket and also i really want my mom to get a new car, and also to get my dog a new friend he can play with and also what i really want is a big art set. Sincerely , Olivia Melendez
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. This year I have been trying to be good. If possible,I would like larger and higher reading level books. Books will help my education and help expand my vocabulary. I want to get my mother green jewelry because green is her favorite color. I need new clothes so I will not have to bother my mom for money for new items.
Thank you and Merry Christmas from Peyton Clark
Dear Santa,
Hi! I want in Christmas is a game card in a lot of toys and i been good and i want gave my brother a gift on christmas and i need a new watch too cause it broke cause it was to old and my brother is a new toy car that people can ride on.
From, Wah Na
Dear Santa,
I¥ve been acting good and bad I guess you can say,but Iím not that bad, if you looked over me youíd understand why.Anyways,how are you,Iím doing great,now onto one thing I want for Christmas.
I would like octoplush,that shows if I¥m mad or happy please.Next,for what I need is one very soft blanket (color:red or black). lastly,for my best friend I would like for you to get her an octoplush the same as mine please.
Your friend, Rhylie Davila
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a bag of coil and I need some t-shirts for the summer because itís too hot for the summers. I also need a football ticket for football because my brother loves football.
From,Eh Soe
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good this year so Iím going to list the things I want. I need some long sleeve shirts. I want the new nerf bolt action sniper. I want to get my older sister some new headphones.
By, Liam Key
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I have been a good boy this Christmas. For this Christmas I would like a hoodie from my hero academia. What I need for Christmas is some more baby food for my little brother. He is very hungry every time he wakes up. I will give someone what they really wanted for a really long time like a plushie,doll,a toy or any hoodie they want.Merry Christmas, Nikolas Seaton
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs.Claus doing? I have been a good student this year what i would like for christmas this is a hoverboard,Posters of My hero academia ,a new phone,and some random board game,but what i need is a new pair of shoes,and a jacket thatís all i need from you the rest i can buy at the store with my parents and siblings i really donít know what else i want or need from you,so i want to thank you for getting me this stuff.
Your friend,
Zoe Figueroa
Dear Santa,
Yes, yes ,yes, Christmas is almost here and I am so excited for you and Elfy to come and donít worry there will be milk and cookies! So about the presents department I would like an apple watch and need a new ripstik. Also please make sure all little boys and girls get all their toys to this year .Sincerely, Emma Dowell
Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I really want a Mini Australian Shepherd. Something that i need is some new clothes. I have been telling my mom that I really need some new clothes because I have outgrown so many of my shirts. Another thing that i want is an Apple Watch. Something that my little sister wants is a new phone or airpods.
Your friend, Mollie Strakos
Dear Santa,
I been acting good this year and for Christmas I would like some art supplies so that I can have fun doing some art and crafts with my family.I will also like hoodies so I can stay warm.Can I also have some fuzzy socks,becuase I like them and they will keep my feet warm.However I will also like some shoes,it will be helpful.I would also like to say Merry Christmas.
Your friend, Aracely Resendiz
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year! I want a lot of xbox games and V bucks so I can buy things on my games and different skin types. I also would like a four wheeler or a go cart. Most of all Santa if you can please find a cure for the Covid 19 that would be awesome! That is all and I will have the delicious cookies and cold milk waiting for you.
Sincerely, Clem Flores
Dear Santa,
IF i have been good this year i want a pc and airpods pro for christmas this year and pls get me a pc and airpods pro. Also my friend Clem wants jordans 12. Also i need a touch screen tv.
From, Jesse Baladez
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting to see you and Mrs. Claus all year long. I bet you are tired of checking the list for good and naughty kids. Iíve been good. I would like you to bring my sister some new rings. My step-dad has been wanting some new tools so he can fix the cars. My brother wants a new race car so he can race his friends. My mom wants a new set of pots and pans to cook. I would like a new hoverboard for Christmas and a new club house. I have been nice to everyone in Port Lavaca, Texas. I would love to say ho ho ho and Merry Christmas!
Sincerely, Maelah Martinez
Dear Santa Claus,
I have been waiting all year long to see you! I wonder how the elves are doing, and what are they up-to? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I bet Mrs. Claus is baking all of those yummy, warm, and jolly Christmas cookies! Iíve been waiting for this moment all year! For Christmas I want 12 oreos and a cozy and very soft blanket! I wonder how the reindeer are doing? I wish you a very merry Christmas!
Love from your friend,
Claire Carey
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting all year for you to come to my house! Me and my sister always love to set out cookies for you! How has the red nosed reindeer been? How is Mrs.Claus, and how have you been? I hope I am on the good list. I would love for you to bring me some storage for my room! How are the elves? Are they busy? I would like another elf on the shelf please! I am kind to others. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Elliette Strakos
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year long and I canít wait to see you! I hope you eat my delicious cookies with sprinkles and milk for the side oh and how are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Iím pretty sure you are very busy right now making toys for kids. What I want for Christmas is a new skateboard and a big Lego set so I can build it. I will do good deeds like wash the dishes and make my bed. I will also be kind to others. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jayden Soto
Dear Mr. Claus,
How have you and the elves been? Iíve been so excited to meet you! :) You and Mrs. Claus are probably tired from this pandemic. I hope you guys are safe from Covid-19. Are the reindeer okay? What type of cookies do you want? Do you want almond milk or chocolate milk? May I get a Nerf gun or an Avatar figure? Can my cats get a huge cat bed? Itís getting cold, so they need it. I hope you have an amazing Christmas Santa! :)
From,
Sraylung Sin
Dear Santa,
Iíve been so excited for you to visit me! How have my elves been? How are the reindeer? Iíve been trying to be a good kid. I would like a Todoroki Funko Pop and a Kirishima Funko Pop. I would also like Nike Air Force 1ís and Airpods. I would like you to get my sister a bunch of new toys and clothes. Have an amazing Christmas!
Your friend,
Londyn Gonzales
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting all year long to see you! How have you and your elves been? I have been a good kid, but Iíve been a little goofy. I have been nice to everyone. I want a PS5, an iphone, and a medium-sized TV. Most of all I want help with getting my dad out of jail in Georgia and some earrings for my mom, and a tablet for my brother, and also an iphone for my sister.
Love,
Gabriel Villarreal
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting all year long to see you! How have the reindeer been? What do the reindeer do when they are not working? For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch game. Itís called Paper Mario and Sonic Races. My brother wants a Paw Patrol truck. My little brother wants a Power Ranger toy for Christmas. I promise me and my brothers will do good deeds!
Your friend,
Julian Perez
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting for you all year long!!! How have the reindeer been? I bet they are all ready to go to town!! I have been trying to be good. Sometimes I will be bad but I try to calm myself down. I really want a new hoodie, a skateboard with a black helmet, and black boots. I also want a soft blanket for the winter. Will you please get my mom a new purse, earrings, and shoes? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Gabriella Aguilar
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have always wondered what you do in the North Pole with you and all your elves. My brothers, my mom, and everyone wants a gift, but all I want is a bike and shoes. What kind of shoes? Well, I would like Nike Air Forces, all blue. Thatís all I want for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Cesar Cano
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting a long time for December to come so my elf, Amber, can come this year. I love that every morning I wake up and go searching for Amber.Some things that I want for Christmas are a Nintendo Switch Lite, a Tony Hawk skateboard, and a puppy or a cat. Also, my mom bought Amber some clothes for her - a mermaid outfit, a ballerina outfit, and two christmas skirts. I canít wait for Christmas to come!
From,
Audianna Pineda
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting for Christmas all year long. How have you and Mrs. Claus been? Have your elves been good? I really want an elf, but I am not here at momís house every year. You probably know that because you watch me all the time to see if I am good or bad. For Christmas, my brother wants a little excavator he can ride outside. I donít know what my mom wants yet. My dad needs some new work pants for work. Last but not least me and my sister want new bikes and a little bit of scrunchies to keep at our momís house. Merry Christmas and have a good Christmas!
Love,
Niviah Raelle Esquivel
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting for you all year to see you! How have you and Mrs. Claus been doing? What are the reindeer doing at the North Pole? I have been good at school and at my house. I want a PS5 and the Miles Morales Spider-Man game. My dad wants a new tool box and he wants it black. My mom wants a Yoda doll. My sister wants a Tom Holland blanket. My other sister wants a new pair of rings. Iíve been so good this year. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Andres Sanchez
Dear Santa,
I have waited all year long to talk to you! Can I have a Nintendo Switch? Maybe a VR headset and a chalkboard? Iíd like a bunch of art supplies and presents for my teachers, too. For my grandma, could you give her very pretty flooring?
Sincerely,
Lilynn Adame
Dear Santa,
Iím so excited that Christmas is coming! How are the reindeer? I bet you are so busy making toys and packing them in your bag. Iíve been the best kid in Port Lavaca. I would like for you to bring my mom a new necklace and my dad materials to build. I would like you to bring me a hoverboard, a new Nintendo Switch, a VR headset, and a new Nintendo Switch controller.
Love,
Chayanne Moreno
Dear Santa,
Iíve been waiting all year long to see you. I have been a very good girl, and if you donít mind me asking howís Mrs. Claus? Iím sure that you get a lot of requests, but I would appreciate it if you can get me two Todoroki anime posters. I would be the happiest girl in the world! Thank you! Love your friend,
Sophie Finster
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting for Christmas all year! How are the reindeer doing? What have you and Mrs. Claus been doing? I hope yíall have been doing good getting ready for Christmas! This is what I want this year. I want a laptop and a new bike. My mom wants a laptop, and my dad wants a truck. Iím so excited for Christmas and I hope you are ready!
Love, Jonathan Cook
Dear Santa,
Santa, my man! How have you been? Howís my favorite reindeer, Vixen the playful trickster? I hope the elves are making gifts. Speaking of gifts, could I have a BMX scooter? Then I can ride in the bowl at the skate park and I wonít break my back. Also, could I have a speaker so I can jam out in my room?
Love,
Brance Nevarez
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting all year long to see you! How are you and the elves doing? What about Mrs.Claus, how she has been doing? Have you and the elves been busy making toys? I have been a behaving kid in Port Lavaca. I would like for you to bring my mom jewelry and earrings. My dad would love to have a PS5. How are your reindeer doing? I hope theyíre doing good because they go flying everywhere so you can deliver presents around the world. Iím not asking for anything for myself this year. I promise this will be an awesome Christmas!
Your friend,
Elliana Arriaga
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting all year long to see you! How are Ringo and the other elves? Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I bet you have been so busy making toys. I love all of the elves and Christmas lights. I would like you to bring my mom an art kit and my dad a blanket. My sister would like some candy, and my brother wants some cars. I would like a fuzzy blanket and some socks.
Love,
Lyrik Dominguez
Dear Santa,
I believe that youíre real because how do presents get under the tree? My favorite reindeer is Rudolph with his red glowing nose. What is your favorite kind of cookie? What I want for Christmas is a VR headset for a PS and a computer. I would also like a phone and a baby yoda plush. I know that my little brother wants nerf guns.
Love,
Ethan Graham
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs.Claus doing? Oh I did not forget - how are the elves and reindeer? My elf came back! He has been doing a lot of crazy things with food and he makes messes. What I want for Christmas is a small iphone, an apple watch, and a dog - a really fluffy one. Maybe even 2 dogs! I also want a skateboard and a charm bracelet. I will really enjoy it! I also want a watch named Toby. Both you and Mrs.Claus, the elves,and reindeer have a merry Christmas. Oh, and how is Rudolf the redn osed reindeer? How is he doing? Have a HAPPY CHRISTMAS!!;)
Love,
Abby Valenzuela
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting so long to see you! How have you been? Did Buddy get into a lot of trouble at the north pole? Does Buddy have a girlfriend? I bet you are probably busy making gifts and toys for kids. For Christmas I would
like an electric scooter.Another thing I would like is my own heat blanket.The last thing I really want for Christmas is for my mom to get better from cancer, and to feel better to celebrate with us on Christmas!
Love,
Emmie Falcon
Dear Santa,
Iíve been waiting for this jolly holiday with Christmas cookies and carolers! I have a question: do elves have to wear a mask? Or are they immune? What I want for Christmas is a PS5, an Oculus VR headset, and a pc/laptop. Iím not not asking for much this year. Also, are you, Ms. Claus, and the elves good or not? I hope you have a good Christmas bringing joy to millions with one sleigh!
Your friend,
Richard Castaneda
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, the reindeer, and the elves? Could I have an elf on the shelf? I want all kids with cancer to be healthy this year! This year I want a mega nerf gun and a hoodie for Christmas please. Please be careful for this year Santa!
Your friend,
Mia Barrera
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is an iPad Pro and an Apple pen because I have been wanting that for a long time. I will try my best to be good and help my mom with my baby brother. I will try to get good grades on my tests at school, and I will do what my mom tells me to do because I want an iPad Pro and an Apple pen so bad...no one UNDERSTANDS. And thatís all I want for Christmas!
Your dear friend,
Kyleigh Bryan
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting all year for Christmas. It is my favorite holiday. I question: how short are the elves? What do they eat and do they sleep? Now this is what my dad and mom want. There are two things: a business, and ranch with animals. Now this is the stuff I want. I want a PS5, a sugar glider, and fennec fox. That is all I want for Christmas. Love,
Alvaro Betancourt
Dear Santa,
I wish my siblings would be happy everyday. I wish I could get them a James Avery bracelet. For my mom, I wish I could get her a pair of earrings, and for my dad some cologne. For Christmas I would like a cross ring and to have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Leilah Garza
Dear Santa,
What I want to do for Christmas is have a good time with my family. I hope I get a gift from someone. Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year. What I would like for Christmas is a WWE man, a car, a hoverboard, a bike, an RC car, and a Roku. Can you please bring my mom a bed? Merry Christmas, Santa!
Your friend,
Messiah Shell
Dear Santa,
I hope youíre having fun at the North Pole making us toys and things we want for Christmas. By the way, you look handsome with your big fluffy, puffy beard. Make sure you wear a mask, so you donít get Corona. Iíve been very nice and good everyday by the way. This is what I want for Christmas. I want LOL dolls, squishies, fidget toys, a big box of slime at Walmart, and cute puppy outfits plz. Thatís all I want because Iím not a BIG SASSY BRAT.
Thank you Santa,
Ehler Too
11-19-20
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
2020 hasnít been the best, but we have to make it the best! Itís hard for us and you. We can make it the best Christmas of all time and power past Corona. If you didnít know my Grandma has cancer,and we canít hug and that makes me sad. I wish she could have a hug wall made of rubber that you can see through, and there are arm holes that you put your arms in and hug. Gunner loves stuff that his friends have at Traves. He wanted a RC car that goes 95 miles per hour, but now he wants airsoft guns.The RC car cost a lot of money but I want it so bad. My crocs are too little, so I want some new crocs, so I can put little toys on it like buttons.The best part is you Santa. You have done so much for the world and us. I hope you never stop giving presents to the world. Youíre the best Santa.
Love, Ty McCall
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you do not have the Corona! Also how is Mrs. Claus doing? I am doing fine as can be. For Christmas, I want hunting gear like camo beanies, camo gloves, Camo T-shirts, and camo pants. Also, can you please get my dad his own baitcaster rod for his real. AND can you also get my mom some airpods with a pink case?
Sincerely, Landon Burriss
Age: 10
P.S. Would you please get me 22 mag bullets,243 bullets, and Ar-15 bullets?
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope Mrs. Clause, the reindeer, and elves are doing well. This Christmas I Would like a ps4, jordans, and the new xbox series. I will like those things.
Love,
RICKY ARREDONDO
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I think you are doing fine, and I mean your Santa you have to be fine to deliver presents,but if you are not fine I will do anything to help you. My brother and sister would like some gifts. First my brother would like something like some rocks, and different kinds of rocks like shiney rocks, stone rocks, and rocks that are carved out like a rock. My sister would like a little house for all of her toys, and a truck to go with it. That is it for them. I would like a new soccer ball, a football, and a lava lamp.
Love, Bailer Blank
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope Mrs. Clos, and the deer, and the elves are doing well. This Christmas I would like a new pair of boots, a cowboy hat, and dog.
Love,
River Gilbert
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
I hope you, your elves, and reindeer have been staying safe, and I know it has been an unusual year, but we have to go through it and wear our masks. How is Mrs. Claus doing in the North Pole? Get ready to put your mask on and fly in the sky to quietly go in houses and put presents under the tree. I would love to get a Whataburger notebook. I really want an American Girl Doll kitchen and a bathtub for my American Girl Doll. I would love for you to get my mom a beautiful, shimmery necklace and bracelet . It would be really nice for you to get my dad a picture of my family and me for his work camper.
PS: Can you bring my sister a lol house and my brother cars?
Love, Kenley Sutherland
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
I hope that you and Mrs. Clause are doing great in the North Pole. It is probably coled up there, and I hope you stay warm. These are a few thangs I want for Christmas. My brother wants some airpods, my sister wants a soccer ball if hers bracks, my other sister wants a car, but I do not know what kind. My mom wants a laptop but she already got one and I hope everyone has a great Christmas. Oh I want a card so I can play a gamemode on a game. I have another thing I want is a new bike that is all I really wanted so I hope you have a great Christmas.
Love, Rey Jaramillo
age: 9
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing, and how is Rudoph? I know itís been a tough year, but we are there for each other because we are family but that doesnít mean we donít need social distance. But itís almost time for Christmas, so get your mask ready. My nanny is so sweet, and she loves air fresheners, so I want to get her some so if you can please get her some please.
Love, Logan Cowan
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
I was wondering how Mrs.Claws is doing and how the raindeer and the elves are doing? Also what kind of cookies would you like this year? For Christmas I would like to receive a few things this year. But first my sister Alissah really wants an iphone and Arianna wants Harry Potter toys. Also Aubrey is really not sure what she wants this year. Here is my list I want for Christmas, but can you please give them some of the items I put down. I want an ipad, pants, watch, some books, slime, squshies, and that will be it, but the most thing I want is an ipad please. Thank you for all of the presents, and itís a blessing to spend time with my family Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Love, Aalyiah Vazquez
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How are the elves? How is the North Pole? When you come to my house wear your mask and donít let it fall off on the way. I was wondering if you can get my grandma a new car. Herís is getting small because weíre growing. Can you give my sister Aalyiah an ipad? She really wants one. My other sister Alissah wants a new phone because hers is getting small. I really want Harry Potter wands because I only have one.
Love,
Arianna Vazquez
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope Mrs. Clause, the reindeer, and the elves are doing well. This Christmas I would like a phone, watch, pillow, LoLhouse, vip dog, and Barbies.
Love,
Mahayla Morah
Age: 9
Dear Santa ,
Iím going to tell you what I want . I would like an ipad. I really like when dad says I have a phone but then I want a phone case please . Next I want some shirts in a size medium . Then I will like some shorts . Now I will tell you what my baby brother wants because he does not know how to write, so he will like a lot of toys and get him a tramoleing a little one. Can I tell you what my mom and dad want? My dad wants a phone but he bought one so he does not need anything but I want some help with my baby brother but sometimes I donít. Iím not going to write what my sister wants so I can help her and she can write it so that it is Santa have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Kaydenze Salazar
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole?I hope yíall are having a great time! I would love to have a PS5 and a Diamondback bike plus a bb gun.Thanks for listening to my Christmas list Santa.
Sincerely,
Cayleb Resendez
Age: 11
Dear Santa,
Do you know if Noddle has the Corona? Santa, can you check on Po every time he is at the deerlease by himself? Can I have an American flag four wheeler, a bomba baseball bag, a new chain, and a fitbit like my old one. Thank you.
Love,
Tanner Amerson
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
I know Corona can be tough this year, but you need to give out presents to the kids. How is Mrs.Claus doing and the reindeers? Come by my house because I will make you some cookies and milk. I will try to get some carrots for Rudolph and all the other reindeer. Promise me you will come by my house.
Love,
Gavin Castillo
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
I know this year has been a tough one, but I am thankful that you can still give out presents. I would love for you to get my dad a new chain, and my mom would love
to have some new jewelry. I would like for you to get me a soccer ball, soccer net, and some pokemon cards.
Love,
Juan Jimenez Reyes
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope Mrs. Clause, the reindeer, and the elves are doing well. This Christmas I would like a ps5, hoverboard, and a Iphone.
Love,
Angel Barrientes
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
Hope you are doing well. How is your elfs. This Chrismtas want lego spiderman, iphone, hotwheels set, soinc toys, and a Dcset. You are so nice becade I enjoyed the patients. I canít wait to get the prients.
love,
Jeffery Blevins
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Jack are feeling good. I hope you will like the cookies that I will leave for you. This Chirstmas I want that kid watch, air pods, ps 5, I phone 12 pro, and a tiny car. Thank you for evry thaing you gave me. I canít wait till you and Jack come back.
Love,
Lauren Baldera
Dear Santa,
I hope you are dong well. Are you ready ot deling presnts? This Chrimstas I want iphone twele pro and game. Thinks you for give me toy.
Love,
Viet Nguyen
Dear Santa,
Hope you are doing well. Are you ready to deliver presents? I hope you are dong well and or els! This Christmas I want a hubrbord, lol, Dekupushe, papak, teteber, platow, cat, and a papy. thank you for your hord work. I canít want to see you and your els.
Love,
Natalie Garcia
Dear Santa,
are you doing good? Is my favet time of year. This Christmas i want a hudbord, LOL, Christmas socks, Christmas games, play doh, and a dook. thak you fore geting me and my stitr presents.
love,
Avery Escalante
Dear Santa, I hope your boing will. are you beer ready to fly? This Chrismas I want elf, Drone, dog, tv, book, shelf, 11 phone, house, tudles and vobues. thank you for the extra presents last year santa and elfs. friend, Santa.
Love,
Enrique Maldonado.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. Are you ready to deliver presents? This Christmas I want a cup for Mrs. Carey, scrunches, and two toy pupyís. Santa you are the best just like all my teacherís because you give me and everybody presents. I canít wait for you to eat my delishes cookieís and drink my delishes milk.
Love, Saylor Tompkins
Dear, Santa I hope you are not sike. Are you going to sind me a letter to me Agin? This christmas I want a charem braslet, puppys and a phaon. I want a panda sheald two puppys to. Thank you for giving me a evey Thanks and give me sum short shrats. I canít wait to see my preasints to. I Need sum mory undwer to
Love, Lillyana Padron
Dear Santa,
Hope you are doing well. are your randar ready! This Christmas I want games, skatebord, hocorbord, modarsickl, iphoe 12 pro, beegun. Thans for the gifts you gif me avay year Santa.
Love, Fernando Ovalle
Dear Santa,
Hope you are doing well. Are you ready to deiver presents? This Cristmas I want entendo swich, lols, babies, animal croosing game, nedes, ring, braclet, whiteboard, and marcer please Santa and thank you for the otheir priesents Santa.
Love Julieta villalobos
Dear Santa,
Hope you are donig well. I hope youír raindeer are ready to pull the slay. This Christmas I want a iphone 11 prowmax, hububord, sgril, a lot of scrhanches, applewatch, and a xboxks. Thank you for cameing to my house. I appitreat you. I canít wait for you to come!
LOVE,
Adalyn Frankson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing how is Sparckol? I hope you and Sparckol arnt sick. This Christmas please can I get presents this year. This year if I am on the good list I wood want some LOL dolls, Barbes, Ever after high dolls, JoJo siwa dolls, JoJo siwa wach, Disney prinse dolls,, Barbey dream house, slime, monster high dolls, and pick me pops. Thank you for dlivering presnts averey year. I canít wait for Christmas.
Love your faveret kid
Adalynn Larson
Dear Santa,
I hope You are doig go. Are your rainederse doig good this Christmas I want
A Barde Draem heos, Baby alive Butcfly, ArtSott aBarde happy Christmas thak you for erethag
Love: Gabriella Venegas
Dear, Santa
Holfe you are not sick. Is sparkles gana go to my house this year? This Christmas I want a havaboard, canetcsand, scrancheses, lol dolls, hamsters, bick with no training weels, rob ax and a ipone 12 pro. Thank you for my presents last year. I canít wait for my elf to come to my house.
Love, Evelyn Ruiz
Dear Santa,
Is Antonio doing well? What kind of cookies are you going to eat this Christmas? This Christmas I want another elf for Christmas for Antonio I feel like heís lonly. I want a iphone 11. Thank you for the presentís that you give me every year. I canít wait to hear your clacky boots agian.
Love, Briana Gutman
Dear Santa,
I hope your elfís are working heard on gifís and presinís. Santa, I hope you are doing good today and I hope you are rededy to go aroon the world. This christmas I rilly rilly want a skate board, grum set, chatr books, real puppy, and a scuche. Thak you for all the presinís you gave me. I canít wait for Christmas this year.
Love,
Alexis mood,
Dear Santa,
Hope you are doing well. Are you ready to deliver presents the weekend. This Chistmas I want games, socks, Rotbot, books, and gunsThank you for the presents all year
I canít wait for Chistmas
Love
Jaxon Aleman
Dear Santa,
Hope you are doing well. I will make some very good cookies. This christmas I want a nintendo swich, for wiler, iphone 12, and lago set. Thank you for my presents last year. I canít wait for you to try my nice cookies.
Love,
Cayson Matula
Dear Santa,
I Hope you are doing well. Hw bo you in goy the cockes. This Crristmas I want a PS5, nifgun, rmot, and bokegon Thak you for the gets tis yer. I canít wait.
Love,
Nathan Grimaldo
Mrs. Etzler
HJM
1st Grade
Dear Santa, hi how are you doing? I was good all day. I well like a slime and a toy helluckidey. mrey christmas
love, July Paw
dear Santa, hi, how are you doing? I been good all year. how is your christmas. can I have a pet pink butterfly and and pet penguin and games. Gabriel Ramirez
Dear santa, Hi, how are you doing? This year I hav ben good. I will like an electric scootr and a tablet chance Flanagan
Dear Santa hi how are you doing? I have been good this Year. this chrismas is this best day uv my lif. I wut a pet fish and legls ples. Love Miguel Resendiz
Dear Santea, Hi how are doing? I have bin good. I whut a pet fish and I what scarf. Joshua Doh
Dear Santa, Hi, how are you doing? I have bin good this year. I wut lagos sienc stuf. Johnas Carrera
Dear Santa Hi how are you doing. Im haf bi good. I wut a huvrbord and nintendo swich. Zaliyah Padron
Dear Santa, hi how are you doing? I have been good this year. i would like a pet fish and a PS4 game. the name is call of duty. Laken Garcia
Dear Santa, Hi, how you? I have been good. I would like a skateboard. Fabian DeLaCruz
Dear Santa, hi how are you doing. Do you have a grate day. Santa I want a big taey ber and I want a toy for my sister plse and happy christmas. Raisa Wah
Dear Santa, Hi how are you? I have been good this year. Can I have a baby alive and a dream house. Isabella Venegas
Dear Santa, Hi, how are you doing? How is your Christmas? Can I have a turtle and a uonucon soocase. How is Roodof? Love, Anahi Hernandez
Dear Santa, Hi, how are you doing? How is the elf? I have bin good this year. I winta pet fish ples for me. I wint a conpwer and I wint a pet turtle ples. Carolina Gallegos
Dear Santa, Hi how are youdoing. This christmas I woude like min craft dungens and a xbox one. Merry christmas MIcah Calzada
Dear Santa, Hi how are you doing? I have been good. I want a swiming pool and alarm pls. Love Esther Tha
Dear Santa, Hi how are you doing? I heve bin good. For christmas I what a huvbod. Serenity Butler
Dear Santa, hi how are you doing? All year I bin good. This christmas I wuod like a electric scoodr and a tablit. Love Rylee Baldera
Dear Santa, hi how are you doing? I wat grass barnacle and god of war and i want the batman and a phone. Eddie Camacho
Dear santa, Hi how are you doing? I have been good all year. can you plees give me a littel pup for me and jrasick wold play set for me and have a good christmas for you. Love Ethyn Aviles
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Olivia Castro and I am 7 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Vans Show
#2 shrts
#3 Baby Alive
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Olivia Castro
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Eli Guerrero and I am 7 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Fotnite Guis2
#2 Air Pods
#3 Fot Nite VR
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Eli Guerrero
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Martin Hysquierdo and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Apple Air Pods
#2 Biey blades
#3 Apple Watch
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Martin Hysquierdo
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Logan James and I am 7 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 a remote control helicopter
#2 a remote control submerin
#3 a Rally Racer
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Logan James
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ashten Lopez and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 sma art wtatcn
#2 Pikacnu
#3 bow senly
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Ashten Lopez
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Brayden Mendez and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 rke
#2 whoch
#3 4 Whilr
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Brayden Mendez
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Sophia Obregon and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 quippy suffe
#2 LoL
#3 crayo 4
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Sophia Obregon
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Michael Pecena and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 vase snok
#2 s3of5
#3 Ivza QRi
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Michael Pecena
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ayanna Perez and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Black Hoodie
#2 Christmas Dressis
#3 Tomboy Hoodie
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Ayanna Perez
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Azavion Reyes and I am 7 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 cles
#2 Xbo seriesy
#3 Rolex
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Azavion Reyes
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Mikela Roberts and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Explore
#2 LoL suirprise
#3 LoL surprise 1
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Mikela Roberts
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Allyson Romero and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas.
I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Omg dolls
#2 Lorsten
#3 shopkis
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Allyson Romero
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Cami Ruddick and I am 7 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Charizard Vr
#2 Blu Gq Pro
#3 Charizard Nintendo Switch
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Cami Ruddick
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Natalie Sanchez and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Barbie doll
#2 My Life as 18
#3 LOL Surgui Lol
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Natalie Sanchez
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ryden Ware and I am 6 years old. I live in Port Lavaca, Texas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 TOYS
#2 boum
#3 Christmas Tee
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Ryden Ware