Whether it’s pools, creeks, bayous or the ocean itself, water is never far away when living on the coast — which increases the danger of drowning, especially for younger children. That’s why Infant Aquatics Swim Instructor Madison Marchegiano has traveled from Austin to Port Lavaca to offer swim lessons for kids.
Starting her next session of classes on July 10, Marchegiano is accepting students from ages 6 months to 6 years old, with the goal of giving them essential survival skills while in the water. Consisting of four private 10-minute lessons a week over the course of a six week period, younger children will learn how to roll onto their backs and float, while older children will be able to learn the float-swim-float method to save themselves.
“We take this very seriously. That’s why when we get children in, we take a slow approach to try and get them used to it. We take them underwater a few times, getting their face used to it and we then build breath control. That is the most important part, because if they don’t have good breath control, then there’s no way they’re going to sit there and be able to float and swim without taking in water,” Marchegiano said. “We are trained to make sure that children are not taking in so much water. Yes, it can happen, and it happens to adults. We swallow water when swimming. But we are trained to make sure that your child is learning and safe.”
According to the World Health Organization, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury and death worldwide, accounting for 7% of all injury-related deaths, and in a report published by the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of children ages 1 through 4. By teaching children how to float, Marchegiano says, they can buy adults precious time for adults to save them.
“They learn the life-saving skills they need to survive in the water if they fall into it alone,” Marchegiano. “Infant Aquatics is the second largest survival swim program in the world, and we have instructors all over the world, from Japan to Australia.
Children enrolled in the class will also experience multiple different scenarios, designed to teach them life-preservation skills that work across all seasons. Some lessons will require them to float with winter coats on, while others may simulate falling into the water from an inflatable tube or boat. This is important, as even articles of clothing like diapers can add weight once fully wet.
“Most children that do fall in usually fall in fully clothed, so they need to be trained on how to recover from that,” Marchegiano said. “Then you have the weight of the clothes and the shoes when they get wet. I had one of my swim moms bring one of the wet diapers home and weigh it, and it came in at around 5 pounds, diaper alone.”
While lessons are one-on-one between the student and the instructor, parents are required to stay near the water and may be asked to enter the pool themselves if it helps calm their child.
Marchegiano, who has more than 100 hours of training in the water herself and passed through the Infant Aquatics training course, says that building foundational skills of swimming not only can help save the life of the child, but also build a long-lasting love for swimming and respect for the water.
“It can be scary for parents. It’s hard to watch sometimes because they see their child crying for help, and the parents want to help, but I promise it’s the best thing you can do for your child,” Marchegiano. “Eventually, they love swimming. The older they get, the more they realize. These lessons teach children to learn to respect the water, and not just go in and jump in.”
For those interested in learning more about infant aquatics or enrolling their students into one of the upcoming classes, Marchegiano recommends visiting Infantaquatics.com, or emailing her at coltslegacyinfantaquatics@gmail.com.