COVID-19

All this information is subject to change. We will continually update this information. 

CALL IN/CARRY OUT/CURBSIDE

El Patio

La Antiqua

Carry out and curb side only 6am-8pm. Delivery 8am-8pm. Margaritas, beer & wine also for carry out or delivery must be with food order

Don Julio’s

Carry out only

Mexico Tipico 

Casa Jalisco

Carry Out & Drive thru only 6am-8pm. Delivery 8am-2pm

Scully’s  

Take-out and delivery only Tue-Sun 11 am -2pm & 5pm-9pm

 

Linnville Drive Thru

7am-9pm & delivery 8am-7pm Call Ahead

 

Lavaca BBQ

 

La Finca

Bayside Seafood

To Go & Curb Side pickup Mon-Thur. 11am-8:30pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9:30pm, Sun. 11am-8pm

Taiyo Fusion

To Go & Curb Side pickup Mon-Thur 11am-2:45 5pm-8:45pm, Fri-Sat. 11am-2:45pm 5pm-9pm, Sun. Noon-2:45pm, 5pm-8:45pm.

Wagon Train

Call in orders by 10am 5 or more plates will deliver at 11:30 or 1:30. Evening call in large orders by 4pm for 6:30 delivery. Day to Day basis

Mon-Fri. 10am-7pm for carry out orders

Sat. Closed

Green Iguana Grill

HOURS WILL BE 11am-2pm Mon.-Fri. •      We are carry out only no dine in. Will deliver to Businesses and the Plants if orders are more than 5.  ALL LARGE ORDERS MUST BE PLACED BEFORE 10AM.

Skillet’s

Carry out 6am-9pm

The Pantry

Green Iguana

Texas Traditions

Mon-Sat. 11am -2pm Carry out and delivery . Delivery must be $50.00 or more

The Donut Palace

On Virginia - Drive thru only Mon-Sat. 4am-1pm 

Pit Devil BBQ

Carry out or curb side only Mon-Fri 11am-2pm

Red Barn

Closed

Los Rio’s

Hard Hat Café Point Comfort 

Cathy’s POC

Carry out ONLY

Josie’s POC  

Carry out only Thurs 11am-7pm, Fri-Sat. 8am-7pm, Breakfast tacos only 8am-10:30am

La Tarreza Seadrift 

 

Bubba’s Seadrift 

Subway in Walmart

Carry out ONLY

Luby’s in MMC  

Carry out ONLY

