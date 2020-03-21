All this information is subject to change. We will continually update this information.
CALL IN/CARRY OUT/CURBSIDE
El Patio
La Antiqua
Carry out and curb side only 6am-8pm. Delivery 8am-8pm. Margaritas, beer & wine also for carry out or delivery must be with food order
Don Julio’s
Carry out only
Mexico Tipico
Casa Jalisco
Carry Out & Drive thru only 6am-8pm. Delivery 8am-2pm
Scully’s
Take-out and delivery only Tue-Sun 11 am -2pm & 5pm-9pm
Linnville Drive Thru
7am-9pm & delivery 8am-7pm Call Ahead
Lavaca BBQ
La Finca
Bayside Seafood
To Go & Curb Side pickup Mon-Thur. 11am-8:30pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9:30pm, Sun. 11am-8pm
Taiyo Fusion
To Go & Curb Side pickup Mon-Thur 11am-2:45 5pm-8:45pm, Fri-Sat. 11am-2:45pm 5pm-9pm, Sun. Noon-2:45pm, 5pm-8:45pm.
Wagon Train
Call in orders by 10am 5 or more plates will deliver at 11:30 or 1:30. Evening call in large orders by 4pm for 6:30 delivery. Day to Day basis
Mon-Fri. 10am-7pm for carry out orders
Sat. Closed
Green Iguana Grill
HOURS WILL BE 11am-2pm Mon.-Fri. • We are carry out only no dine in. Will deliver to Businesses and the Plants if orders are more than 5. ALL LARGE ORDERS MUST BE PLACED BEFORE 10AM.
Skillet’s
Carry out 6am-9pm
The Pantry
Green Iguana
Texas Traditions
Mon-Sat. 11am -2pm Carry out and delivery . Delivery must be $50.00 or more
The Donut Palace
On Virginia - Drive thru only Mon-Sat. 4am-1pm
Pit Devil BBQ
Carry out or curb side only Mon-Fri 11am-2pm
Red Barn
Closed
Los Rio’s
Hard Hat Café Point Comfort
Cathy’s POC
Carry out ONLY
Josie’s POC
Carry out only Thurs 11am-7pm, Fri-Sat. 8am-7pm, Breakfast tacos only 8am-10:30am
La Tarreza Seadrift
Bubba’s Seadrift
Subway in Walmart
Carry out ONLY
Luby’s in MMC
Carry out ONLY