As Calhoun County Commissioners were in the midst of one meeting, participants for another briefing started filtering in.
Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon, a doctor of internal medicine with Port Lavaca Clinic Associates and Memorial Medical Center’s Chief of Staff, was among those, and she was roped into answering a few questions on the coronavirus before her meeting began.
She cautioned people to follow the guidelines – hand washing for 20 seconds, social-distancing of at least six feet, and not touching your face with unwashed hands – because of the incubation period of this virus.
“It has a long incubation, and someone who is highly contagious can be feeling good before they get sick,” she explained. “With the long incubation, we don’t have the luxury of Dustin Hoffman in ‘Outbreak.’ His was 24-hours, and this one is a long incubation, which makes it difficult to track.”
Commissioner Vern Lyssy asked about testing, and Falcon said they were getting test results back in 24 to 48 hours, but some of the delay is due to a courier for the lab having to pick up the kit, and “if it has already come, then they won’t come back until the next day, which delays things, and then it depends on how many are queued up before yours,” said Falcon, noting the test only took a couple of hours to complete.
She added that there are not enough kits to test everyone, but more are promised. Falcon said the preliminary work for drive-through testing is complete. When the kits arrive, the tests can be performed, and recipients will be sent home or hospitalized if needed.
Calhoun County Treasurer Rhonda Kokena said you can be a carrier and never show any symptoms, and Falcon agreed, noting that children can catch it and not get sick becoming silent carriers for spreading the disease.
“That’s why we encourage people to keep their children away from older folks because they can not look sick but still easily pass it on,” said Falcon.
The doctor said they were trying to be proactive and slow the spread of the coronavirus. “No system is foolproof. We are trying to be proactive and slow the spread down. That is why it is so important to social distance because if you have a party and then get sick later, all the party could get sick.”