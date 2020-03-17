Small communities such as Calhoun County depend on retail and grocery stores like H-E-B and Walmart to supply their everyday needs. Grocery items from milk, bread, eggs and bottled water to toiletries and gasoline are just a few miles away to most residents. The spread of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, in other areas has called for modifications in the major conveniences many are so used to having.
To increase product availability, Port Lavaca H-E-B and Walmart will operate under temporarily reduced hours. The stores’ personnel are working around the clock to restock and replenish shelves.
Limiting product purchases and modifying operating hours will ensure the best service and product availability for all customers. For a complete listing of store limits, visit https://newsroom.heb.com/product-purchasing-limits/.
H-E-B will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Curbside pickup will also operate during these hours. Pharmacy hours will remain from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Customers are searching for the main essentials such as bread, milk, eggs, and toilet paper, among other things,” said H-E-B Store Leader Mario Chavana. “We are getting what we can from the warehouse.”
H-E-B is limiting some essentials because of customer hoarding and product availability. However, shipments are arriving daily.
“You have to understand this is happening worldwide. We can’t call another store. This is happening everywhere. Not like the Hurricane Harvey scare. People should always be prepared. Stop overbuying,” said Chavana.
According to H-E-B’s website, the stores are going above and beyond already-strict protocols to sanitize and create a safer shopping experience. Sanitation of stores and hard surfaces will be more frequent, and customers can find hand sanitizer available throughout stores, as well as basket wipes at every entrance. Also, H-E-B will be conducting training for H-E-B partners to reinforce an already enhanced hygiene and personal wellness measure.
So far, the store has had no issues with overly aggressive shoppers. However, Chavana said they do have security located in the store to maintain a safe environment. H-E-B is also working with an agency to assist the elderly and the physically-challenged with their shopping needs.
To better serve its associates and customers, Walmart in Port Lavaca will temporarily be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.