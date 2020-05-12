One lucky Calhoun County Veteran got a birthday celebration that he’ll never forget.
Liborio Benavides, a U.S. Army and Korean War Veteran, celebrated his 90th birthday early on Sunday, April 26.
Benavides had to celebrate his birthday in a different way with COVID-19 around, so his daughter Carmen Benavides contacted some local veterans to help.
“I tried to keep it a surprise until the very end, and I wanted him to wear his veteran’s gear,” Carmen said. “So I thought, ‘I need to tell him, so he can get dressed up’. He put on medals, his vests, and his [Korean War] cap.”
Carmen talked about how important it was to have this celebration for her father, especially during the pandemic.
“I felt like, man, he’s going to be 90 years old, and there is no way for us to have a big celebration because of the virus,” Carmen said. “So I thought, ‘I’ve heard other people doing the drive-bys, and that would be nice for my dad’.”
Carmen contacted Jerry McClendon, a member of the American Legion Post 167, to see if he could gather some veterans for a drive-by parade to celebrate her father’s birthday.
“I sent out an email to all the American Legion people, which includes some of the VFW members,” McClendon said.
McClendon added Manny Perez, of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4408, called him, and he was going to get veterans to come too.
McClendon and five others paraded with Harley motorcycles, and he had the Unites States and Texas flags attached to his bike.
Four of the five bikers were veterans, McClendon said, and he added that there were six to eight veterans in their vehicles.
Originally McClendon wanted to have Liborio’s family go first in the parade, but Carmen wanted the veterans to go first.
“We went by, and everybody was honking and hollering at him, and he was sitting out there with his vest and hat on,” McClendon said.
McClendon talked about the importance of celebrating a fellow veteran’s birthday in the midst of the pandemic.
He said it was good to do that, and McClendon said some veterans wore masks and some didn’t, “even when they were riding” their bikes.
“We try to keep our distance, the motorcycle riders did…and anybody that walked up to us, we said ‘please, six feet.” McClendon said. “But it was a good way to celebrate.”
The veterans stopped by the driveway and sang Benavides happy birthday, Carmen said, and later they circled back around with the family behind the veterans, she added.
Liborio was surprised by the turn-out and what his family did for him to bring in the veterans to do a parade for him.
“It was a surprise for me. Carmen told me to get ready, and she said somebody is going to come pass by, but I didn’t know it was that many people,” Liborio said.
Liborio said he wanted to thank the VFW, the American Legion, and everybody that passed by. He added it was wonderful.