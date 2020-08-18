The words have changed, but the intent remains the same for the 2020 state tax law as cities, counties and other taxing entities prepare their fiscal year 2020-2021 budgets and set tax rates.
The Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 2, known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act, in 2019, and it went into effect in January.
Chief among the changes is a cap of 3.5 percent for the maintenance and operations budget before getting into the voter-approval tax rate, formerly known as the rollback rate.
As well, terminology most are familiar with has been changed:
* No-new-revenue tax rate and no-new-revenue maintenance and operations tax rate, formerly known as the effective tax rate and effective maintenance and operations tax rate, is the rate that allows an entity to garner about the same amount of revenue as the previous year.
“As property values increase, the no-new-revenue rate will go down, and as property values decrease, the rate will go up,” explained Jesse Hubbell, chief appraiser for the Calhoun County Appraisal District in response to email questions.
* Voter-approval tax rate, previously referred to as the rollback rate, is the tax rate increase that triggers an election to roll the rate back to the effective rate.
“(The election) used to be optional, but now it is not,” Hubbell told the Point Comfort City Council during a recent budget workshop. “It used to be by petition, but the legislature came in and made it mandatory if you go above the voter-approval rate.”
The rate to trigger the election was decreased from 8 percent to 3.5 percent.
An exception to this is if any part of the taxing entity is in an area declared a disaster by the governor or U.S. President, then the entity can instruct the district to calculate its rate as if it were a special taxing entity, which would allow it to increase tax revenues by 8 percent without voter approval, Hubbell explained in response to email questions.
* De minimis tax rate is a new rate in SB2. This rate is equal to the total of no-new-revenue’s maintenance and operation tax rate plus a rate that’s applied to the current total taxable value to generate a levy of $500,000 plus the current debt rate for the taxing entity.
“This tax rate is not utilized by all taxing units. If a taxing unit exceeds the VAR, but not the de minimis rate, the taxing unit is subject to a petition for an election by the voters of the taxing unit,” explained Hubbell.
CHALLENGING 2020
Hubble explained to the Point Comfort council that the appraisals were completed in January as the entire district is revalued each year as of Jan. 1.
And while the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t made itself felt in the United States in January when appraisals were done, Hubbell said the pandemic has made the year especially challenging.
“I’ve been involved in this profession for many years, and this has been the most challenging,” he said in an email.
The office had to be closed to the public twice during the pandemic, which “limited our ability to hold face-to-face informal hearings during the protest season,” he stated.
The deadline to file a protest has passed, and as of Aug. 7, the district had more than 1,500 protests to resolve.
“This year, we have had more formal protests filed and less time to meet with taxpayers to informally resolve their protests,” stated Hubbell in the email.
Many of the protests can be resolved informally by contacting the appraiser or over the phone or by email, stated Hubbell.
“We can also meet with taxpayers on a limited basis face-to-face in the office,” said Hubbell.
He also noted that the Appraisal Review Board meets face-to-face with the taxpayer but can also hold a formal hearing by phone if needed.
Hubbell and his staff have had to adapt to the changes required by the pandemic in order to complete their work.
“Much of the staff has had to work overtime, including evenings and some weekends, to complete our duties as timely as possible,” he stated in the email. “Everyone has had to pull together under adverse conditions and at times with limited staff. We have learned to be very flexible and adapt to changing conditions on short notice.”
And as with most things COVID-19 related, it is “wait and see” on how and what is impacted and by how much. Sales tax revenue has been a concern for local taxing entities this year due to the lockdown, but appraised values remained pretty much stable.
“In my opinion, next year may have more of an impact on values because of the pandemic, but that remains to be seen,” said Hubbell.