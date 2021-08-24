What started as a final project for a group of 12 mechanical engineers has morphed into a business to remove microplastics from the environment.
“With the growing issue of plastic and microplastics in the environment, our goal is to provide innovative technologies to help solve the issue. We hope to provide machines to people and communities in need all around the world to keep their beaches clean and healthy,” said Anne-Sophie Lapointe, chief development officer for Hoola One Technologies, in an email interview.
The company was in Port Lavaca recently, testing the machine at various sites in Calhoun County.
“The Hoola One machine that we were demonstrating is the V2 of the technology. It collects microplastics from five microns to 75 millimeters. It can work on dry or wet sand, even in water if needed. It can also work around rocks, logs, rack lines, and more because of its precise vacuum end. The machine is designed to treat about 12 gallons of matter per minute,” said Lapointe.
The V2 is the company’s demonstration unit, and a V3, which it plans to bring to market, will be the most updated version of the technology to reduce its size and make it easier to use, explained Lapointe.
BEGINNINGS
The machine was an end-of-university project for 12 mechanical engineering students at the University of Sherbrooke in Quebec, Canada. The project’s success led to the formation of the company in 2019.
Jean-David Lantagne and Jean-Felix Tremblay are the co-owners of the company. Lapointe joined in 2019, and there are two employees, Alexandre Winter and Hermel Côté, and one intern, Ulys Tessier.
Hoola One Technologies has demonstrated the V2 in Canada and Port Lavaca with other demonstrations in Canada and the United States planned.
The company’s first demonstrated the product in Hawaii, from which its name was derived.
“Hoola One came from Ho’la One, which means giving life back to the sand in the Hawaiian language. The pronunciation became a bit different with time, but we love the name,” Lapointe said.
THE FUTURE
The company is currently developing a technology to filter microplastic particles from wastewater, which is more on the prevention side of things, said Lapointe.
Until it is ready, the V2 will be used to demonstrate how microplastics can be removed from beaches and other sites.
“We are hoping to come back and help more with the microplastics on your beaches,” said Lapointe. “Another option will be to provide your city with machines when the V3 is ready, which should be by mid-2022.”
For more information about Hoola One, visit their website at https://hoolaone.com/home/.