One person was arrested after a child was killed in the 800 block of West George Street Tuesday night.
Noe Rodriguez Paez, 52, of Corpus Christi, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Paez is in Calhoun County Jail under a $1 million bond set by Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Calvin Anderle.
Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow said the child was playing in the driveway and was not out in the roadway when the incident occurred around 8 p.m. He noted the 800 block of West George has several shops for rent with driveways, and that is where the child was playing.
The 3-year-old was transported to Memorial Medical Center by Calhoun County EMS, where the child was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled in Travis County.