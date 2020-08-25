Indianola Fishing Marina has begun to reopen in phases, according to owner Brenda Hanselka.
“The first phase began Friday at 6 p.m. for night fishing,” she said. “We have also added green bulbs to the pier for fishing. A temporary store is now open for snacks, drinks, regular bait, and live bait. A food truck serving breakfast and hamburgers was open to the public as of Tuesday, Aug. 25.”
An electrical fire caused by floodwaters stemming from the storm surge of Hurricane Hanna in late July damaged the marina’s roof and bait room.
Current business hours are 5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. during the week and 5:30 a.m. - midnight on weekends. The fishing pier is open 24 hours a day. The fee to fish is $5 per person, and spectators are free.
The Marina offers free fishing to veterans and active military personnel every Monday. Senior citizens 55 and older are free to fish every Tuesday.
For more information, call 361-552-5350.