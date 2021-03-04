Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott recently issued an executive order that lifts the mask mandate and opens the state up to 100 percent capacity.
For Calhoun County all this means is that businesses and restaurants can increase the number of customers as the county has not been under a mask mandate, said Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer during a Compare and Prepare workshop Thursday. The workshop was designed to bring all local entities together to discuss the good and the bad of the recent freeze.
Judge Meyer said it was a person’s choice to wear a mask if the wanted or if they did not and the same went for restaurants and businesses.
“It’s their choice if they want to still have requirements,” said Meyer.
However, hospitals and schools will remain under the same guidelines as before, said Sara Rubio, trauma and emergency preparedness coordinator for Memorial Medical Center.
“We are still required to follow the state health department’s guidelines,” she said.
This means people are still required to wear a mask, temperatures will still be taken and the number of people allowed inside is still reduced.
The county has had 3,288 people vaccinated in total and of that more than 1,200 have received their second shot included 200 more Thursday.
“Sen. (Lois) Kolkhust assures me that Calhoun County will receive more vaccine,” said Meyer.