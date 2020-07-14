Local Doctor Tim McFarland has been vocal in his podcast and on Facebook regarding all aspects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
From the beginning of the pandemic to its current state, the virus, at its basic level, has stayed the same. It is a respiratory virus.
“Respiratory viruses are spread mostly through droplets. Either the droplets are inhaled, or droplets may be on surfaces, and you touch the surface and the droplet gets on your hand, and you touch your nose or eyes,” McFarland said.
McFarland has a unique but articulate way of explaining the benefits of wearing a facemask to help slow the spread of the virus.
“We are not looking for 100% capture of the spread of the virus. If we could do that, only one person would have gotten sick in the world. We would have all put on masks and that would have been the end of COVID,” McFarland stated. “Everyone should wear a mask at the recommended times.”
McFarland explained that doctors try not to use nebulizers on COVID-19 patients because when liquid medicine is put into them, the mist is aerosolized, and the patients breathe deeply into their lungs, which is exactly what they didn’t want the patients to do.
If a patient has COVID and they cough infected material into the nebulizer, and it disperses the virus into the room In a fine mist, the N95 mask can’t stop all the particles that size. An N95 mask, that most health workers wear, filters out 95 percent of the particles that it has the hardest time filtering out.
McFarland said that he worked in an emergency room last week, where he saw eight patients, which is why he wears full personal protective equipment (PPE) in the hospital. He stated people with symptoms or strong exposure to the virus need to stay home and self-quarantine.
If people do that, he said people can go out and about and do fine with a cloth mask.
“Physicians and scientists know that masks help. To say otherwise is to deny that gravity drives the tides. Someone might say that tides go up when their grandmother farts and goes down when she burps. Just because you do not believe the science of gravity, does not mean it doesn’t exist,” McFarland said.
He further stated that the economy cannot close for an extended period of time. He said that is why masks and social distancing are so important.
“People will get COVID. You can’t stop it. But you have to work with the math. Going from one to seven cases in two months is bearable. Going from one to over 65,000 cases in the same time(frame) is not,” McFarland said. “You have to flatten the curve so that hospitals, but particularly ICUs, can handle the load.”
Herd immunity has been a polarizing topic when it comes to how we should handle the virus. McFarland used simple math as to how herd immunity works against a new virus.
He said since it is a new virus, no one is immune. If one person brings a new virus into a community, then it spreads to four more people, and you have the outbreak mentioned before with tens of thousands of cases within a month’s time.
The following example helps explain how an old virus is eliminated due to herd immunity. Three out of four people are immune to the virus. One person brings the old virus into a community, it spreads to four more people, but three of those four people are immune, so one person gets it. Then, on the next cycle, it goes from one person to four people, but those four people are immune, so the infection stops in that community.
“Traditionally, it takes two years for herd immunity. (H1N1 in 2009). I am slightly optimistic that COVID is so contagious that it is killing itself out by making 75 percent of community immune in six months,” McFarland said. “H1N1 was hyped almost like COVID in 2009 and for good reason. It is now part of your Flu A swab and is almost forgotten. Once we get herd immunity, COVID 19 will be old news. You can’t be novel forever.”
McFarland believes that a vaccine will be available in Spring 2021.
“I initially thought that we would have a vaccine in three months. I thought this because we can get a new “flu” vaccine in 3 months. But we have never developed a vaccine and done a mass vaccination against a coronavirus. This is a complicated task and has taken four or more years in the past,” McFarland said.
“COVID is here to stay. But its significance will essentially disappear after 2022,” McFarland stated.