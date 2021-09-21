You remember you need to get something out of the kitchen.
You walk down the hallway and into the kitchen, then stop short.
You stand looking around, asking yourself, “What did I come in here for, and how could I forget from there to here?”
The Calhoun County Extension Service is offering a six-session weekly series called Master of Memory, designed to give you tools to boost your memory. Master of Memory will start at 10 a.m. Friday in the Port O’Connor Library. To sign up, call Karen Lyssy at 361-552-9747 or email karen.lyssy@ag.tamu.edu to preregister.
Many people believe that memory loss and aging go hand-in-hand. As a person gets older his or her memory begins to fail. While some change may be expected as you age, that doesn’t mean you can’t do something about it. In the absence of brain disease such as Alzheimer’s, you can be proactive in using some strategies and lifestyle adaptations, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension press release on the series.
“I was talking with Michelle at the Calhoun County Library in Port O’Connor, and she and I were discussing programs that her patrons might possibly enjoy, and this one seemed like it might be a good fit,” said Karen Lyssy, Calhoun County Family and Community Health Extension Agent, who will be conducting the series.
The series covers how memory works and what can affect memory, from medical conditions to diet and exercise. It will also offer ways to identify and use strategies to improve memory function.
While memory loss may be a factor of aging, Michelle Stravinsky, Memory Care Director for Trinity Shores, said you can hold it off.
“I believe it is something that is just going to happen,” she said, “and while there is nothing that really can be done to prevent it, you can hold it off a bit longer.”
Part of that is making the brain work.
“In addition to memory strategies to help you remember, your brain can exercise. Exercise for your mind builds mental muscle, just like exercise for your body builds muscles. Try new and different learning methods; solve riddles and word puzzles; have stimulating conversations with others, and do anything else that makes your brain work,” said Lyssy.
The series will cover:
Lesson 1: Your memory is only as good as the information that your brain takes in. If you don’t learn it to begin with, you will never remember it. In the first lesson of the Master of Memory series, you will explore how your brain takes in new information and processes it. You will discover that there are several different ways to learn new things and may be surprised at how you learn new information.
Lesson 2: Whether you make a shopping list for the grocery store or make a mnemonic to remember how to spell “success,” you are employing a strategy to help your memory. Memory strategies are very healthy and should be used anytime you are uncertain about your ability to remember. You will learn different memory strategies and see which one or which combination fits you best. You will see that with a little effort to employ a memory strategy, you may be able to remember like never before.
Lesson 3: Food: you cannot live without it. Did you know that what you eat may play a role in your memory function? Things like salt, fat, and cholesterol, as well as water intake, may affect how well your brain works and how well you can remember information. You will learn how different foods and nutrients may affect your brain’s function and your ability to remember.
Lesson 4: Older adults take more than 40 percent of prescribed medications in the United States. Would it surprise you to know that your prescription and over-the-counter medications may be affecting your memory? Whether memory decline is a direct effect of the medication or a side effect is unimportant. What is important is that you know to recognize it and know what to do about it. You will learn what types of medications may affect your memory and when to talk to your health provider. You will also learn about so-called “memory drugs” that advertise memory improvement if they are taken.
Lesson 5: Alzheimer’s disease is a diagnosis that no one wants to receive. In many cases, memory problems are attributed to Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of dementia when they are a result of some other illness. You will learn about medical conditions that may affect your memory but are partially or completely reversible. This lesson will also discuss how grief, depression, stress, lack of sleep, and other disorders may affect your ability to learn and remember things.
Lesson 6: Exercise is important to keep your body healthy, but it is also important for your mind. The brain needs exercises and challenges, so it can remain active and keep up with your daily life. You will learn how exercise benefits your body and mind. You will also review all the main points that were highlighted in the first five lessons.
Residents still have time to sign up for the course.
“Unfortunately, no one has contacted me saying they are planning on coming,” said Lyssy. “Although, when I talk to people about it, they seem interested and tell me it is something they might benefit from, but I am hopeful.”
The series is being offered virtually as well as in-person for people interested but concerned about the pandemic.
“I did this program statewide at the beginning of the pandemic completely virtually with other agents and specialists. If you are worried about getting out in public, I can and plan to have a link where people can participate with us live,” said Lyssy. “Even if you are not used to participating in virtual classes, it is never too late to learn. I am still trying to get my mother to join this class with me.”