Calhoun High School Marching Band Drum Majors for the 2023-24 school year are Christina McDonald and Troy Sonsel.
“This past year, the Calhoun Sandcrab Band advanced to Area Finals, [which is] a huge accomplishment and a big leap toward State achievement in years. This was only made possible by our hardworking students who dedicated countless hours practicing and rerunning the show in the blazing Texas heat until complete perfection,” said McDonald. “In order for us to take that final step to State placement, we must be focused and ready to work more than ever before. As Drum Majors for the 2023-24 year, Troy and I will take every step possible to prepare our band for a place in State.”
McDonald, 16, is the daughter of Crystal McDonald and Frank Lara. She is a junior at CHS and volunteers at the Port Lavaca Church of Christ.
Sonsel, 17, is the son of Robin and Debra Sonsel. He is a CHS senior and a commanding officer of ROTC. He is also a member of National Honor Society, varsity soccer and varsity tennis.
“I am very excited to represent the Calhoun Band as a drum major this year.