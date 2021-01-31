A shooting victim at McDonald’s Saturday night was “pretty lucky” as he was not seriously injured when the bullet grazed his chest and got wrapped up in his shirt, according the Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow.
“He had no significant injury and, other than a scratch, the employee was not harmed. McDonald’s basically went into shutdown mode,” said Rangnow.
An ongoing altercation ended up at McDonald’s where several people came to engage in a fight with one of the employees, said Rangnow. Several vehicles, filled with people, came to the restaurant and after an exchange of words, a shot was fired at the McDonald’s employee as the vehicles were leaving.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no names were released at this time. One arrest for tampering with physical evidence was made while police were conducting interviews on site.
If you have any information you can call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 361-552-3788 or Calhoun County Crime Stoppers at 361-552-CASH. All Crime Stopper tips are anonymous.
“We would definitely welcome any information about the case,” said Rangnow.