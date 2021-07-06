Keep her colors ever floating, sing her praises due.
Hail to thee our Alma Mater, Hail the gold and blue.
– Lyrics from the Howard Payne University alma mater
The late Theresa Hall-Hosey, of Port Lavaca, was no stranger to “firsts.”
Hosey was one of the first black Calhoun High School cheerleaders. She also was Howard Payne University’s first black homecoming queen and among HPU’s early female, African-American graduates.
Hosey will be memorialized with a bench and plaque dedication in her name at the 35th anniversary of the HPU African-American Alumni Association reunion July 9-11. Both the plaque and the bench will remain on campus. Covid-19 delayed the ceremony for a year.
Hosey grew up with segregation. She attended the all black Alice O. Wilkins Elementary School in Port Lavaca. She worshipped at the all black Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church with her grandmother. One of her early experiences with integration came when her church building was condemned and the congregation was invited to join the First United Methodist Church.
“We were like a village,” according to Hosey’s younger sister Jeanne Hall, of Fresno, recalling the family atmosphere created by Port Lavaca’s black community and its educators. “We took care of each other. Teachers were like parents when we were away from home. My mother and father went to that school as children. My sisters and brothers went except for me.”
By the time Hall was supposed to enter Alice O. Wilkins, it closed once Calhoun schools fully integrated.
A diligent student, Hosey also excelled in basketball and ran track at the desegregated Travis Junior High and CHS. Hosey was also a member, an officer and a sweetheart of the Sunlight Girls, founded in 1960 by local educator Naomi Chase to assist young, black females with integration, prevent dropouts and mold its members into women. Pursuing a higher education was the goal of a Sunlight Girl. Upon graduation, each young lady was given a set of luggage and a small scholarship from Chase. In 1969, Hosey packed her bags and set her sights on Howard Payne University to major in physical education.
Hall said an education and educating youth were of the “utmost importance” to Hosey.
“Teaching PE and health is what she longed to do, and she did that until she was not able to. She went to the games, and drove the bus. She loved it. Her students loved her.”
Breaking barriers
School segregation declined rapidly during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Hosey attended Howard Payne at a time when the country’s colleges and universities continued with integration or desegregation, broadening their admittance policies to include African-American students.
Prior to Hosey’s high school graduation, HPU admitted black male students first, and then began recruiting black female students in 1966, according to Gladys Murray, of Austin, who is secretary for the HPU African-American Alumni chapter.
“Theresa was recruited in the second round of recruits in 1969,” Murray said.
Classrooms may have been integrated, but dormitories were not, Murray said.
“Black females had to room with their own race or be put in a private room.”
That did not keep Hosey from getting to know the rest of the student body, and they from knowing her. Popular and a leader on campus, Hosey became HPU’s first black Lasso Beauty Queen.
Murray, 1980 alumni, was a senior in high school when she first met Hosey during a church mission trip. She met Hosey again in 1973 the year she started HPU and Hosey graduated.
“She was an excellent role model, She loved young people. She was creative in education, always coming up with new ideas,” Murray said.
Hosey remained a leader after graduation. It was her idea along with other alumni to have a reunion, Murray said.
“Theresa was a loyal alumni. After she graduated, she had a teaching job in San Antonio. Since the alumni were all over the state, she wanted to keep the group together. We had our first reunion in San Antonio.”
Murray feels that she and Hosey attended HPU at a historic time.
“It was an experience to be able to go to campus and have mixed relationships on campus. At some points it was overwhelming, but we blended in,” she said.
Murray never struggled because of segregation, but she knows of older students who did. “There was a lot of struggle, but when it broke, and the campus opened up its doors I think it was the perfect timing.”
Integration encouraged different groups to form on campus, it diversified the cheer squad, and boosted the number of graduates from certain departments, including music. Integration created lasting relationships, Murray said.
“It was a bonding experience. We bonded with other races, pulling together different departments and clubs. Today, we females participate in our communities and churches, built around our love for Christianity. Without God, none of it would have happened.
“We were able to reach out to the community of Brownwood and to the school, and make new lifetime friendships, interracial friendships and marriages occur. They have come through it all, and are still together.”
Homecoming
Hosey moved back to Port Lavaca to be near family. She met and married Ernest Hosey, Jr. of Victoria. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church and of the Calhoun County Library Board. After also teaching in Corpus Christi and Sealy, Hosey left education to work for Brown & Root Union Carbide as a secretary in the Environmental Protection Department.
Tragedy struck on March 21, 1989, when Hosey, her mother and two of her nieces were traveling home from Victoria when a car swerved into her lane, striking their car in a head on collision. Hosey suffered severe head and chest injuries and later died.
Hall wants her sister to be remembered for her many “firsts.”
“Firsts are always something that should be recognized because that means you are strong and a leader.”
Hall feels Hosey would be surprised by this weekend’s ceremony.
“She would feel honored, and she would feel like she didn’t deserve all that. She was a very humble person, and I don’t think she realized she was leading, but that was her nature.”
To donate to the Theresa Hall-Hosey Endowment go to the following link: https://www.hputx.edu/alumni/alumni-association/african-american-chapter-reunion.