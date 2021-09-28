Believe Behavioral Health, located at 402 Broadway St. in Port Lavaca, is now offering services in Calhoun County. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“Believe Behavioral Health provides personalized treatment to children, adolescents, and adults through case-management, rehabilitative skills training, and psychotherapy,” said owner and co-founder Justin Alexander. “With our services, family units and educators should see a decrease in combative/explosive behaviors, truancy, and poor situational navigation. Our services increase an individual’s ability to function in challenging emotional and work environments.”
Psychotherapy is available for individuals, couples, and families. Psychotherapy is a powerful personal process that can help children, teenagers, and adults work through difficult emotional experiences, a variety of mental health issues, and the challenging conditions faced in life.
“Our care is provided by Licensed Professional Counselors (LPC) or Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW). Often misunderstood, psychotherapy does not involve simply providing advice or telling our clients how to live. Rather, psychotherapy is an endeavor that can invoke positive changes in the way you view and interact with yourself, others, and your existence. Therapy is available for individuals, couples, and families,” said Alexander.
Care starts with an initial evaluation to explore current problems, stressors, and symptoms along with the unique biological, psychological, and social factors that led to your appointment. This initial visit is also the foundation from which the therapeutic relationship will serve as a vehicle for your growth.
Empowered with the information from this evaluation, you and your therapist will collaborate to develop a personalized care plan that will include your goals for therapy and strategies to help you achieve the desired outcomes. The frequency of visits with your therapist will depend on your individualized needs and are typically completed in-office; however, home visits may be available for certain situations.
BBH therapists are fully credentialed as LCSWs and LPCs in the state of Texas and may infuse components of a variety of treatment methods into your care, such as:
Emotion-Focused Therapy
Dynamic Supportive Therapy
Attachment-Based Therapy
Interpersonal Therapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy
Dialectical Behavior Therapy
Cognitive Process Therapy
Prolonged Exposure Therapy
Existential-Humanistic Integrated Therapy
Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Narrative Therapy
Mind-body practices (spirituality, meditation, relaxation, etc.)
Case-management and rehabilitative skills training are implemented with children, adolescents, and adults for a variety of emotional and behavioral challenges that interfere with an individual’s ability to function at school, home, work, and within interpersonal relationships. Qualified Mental Health Professionals (QMHP) may deliver CM and ST in an office, school, home, and/or community setting. The helping process is initiated with an assessment to explore current problems and assets using the Child and Adolescent Needs & Strengths (CANS) tool or the Adult Needs and Strengths Assessment (ANSA). Using these instruments, the QMHP and the client construct an integrated care plan to address the needs and utilize the strengths discovered in the assessment phase. QMHPs work closely with the individual, family, schools, and the community to help our clients reach their individual and family goals. QMHPs also assist our clients in navigating environments and advocate on their behalf at school meetings, teacher conferences, medical appointments, and/or in accessing a variety of community resources. QMHPs hold at least a bachelor’s and/or master’s degree in a human services field. In addition, QMHPs are trained in rehabilitative services, must pass certifications to complete assessments, and are clinically supervised by licensed staff.
Clinical assessments include a diagnostic evaluation, bio-psycho-social factors and history, and the use of specialized strengths and needs exploration tools. Your initial visit at Believe will be with a licensed member of our team who will complete a full diagnostic evaluation that includes current problems, recent stressors, functional difficulties, and strengths. During this initial visit, we will also review biological, psychological, and social factors contributing to your unique challenges. Based upon these initial assessments our clinicians may recommend targeted case management, rehabilitative skills training, psychotherapy, and/or link you to other helpful resources such as psychiatric care.
“If targeted case-management and rehabilitative skills training is recommended from this initial assessment, a Qualified Mental Health Professional (QMHP) will be assigned to work with you and will use an evidenced-based tool to specifically address your needs and strengths. Using the data gleaned from these tools and the initial assessment, you will partner with the QMHP to develop an individualized care plan,” said Alexander. “If psychotherapy is recommended from this initial assessment, you and your therapist will begin to develop initial therapy goals and plans to reach them with a care plan. While care plans may seem as if they are simply another step in the treatment process, the act of doing so enables us to be heard, assemble and deepen emotions, clarify hopes and dreams, and be known by another. We accept referrals from psychologists, CPS (Child Protective Services), and other registries.”
BBH serves all patients and will not deny services based on a person’s race, age, color, national origin, disability, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or inability to pay. Most major insurances, including Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and private insurances are accepted. The center currently serves more than 100 patients with Calhoun County Juvenile Probation cases fluctuating monthly.