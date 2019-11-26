The Student Council of Travis Middle School held a fundraiser to raise money to feed families on Thanksgiving.
The school held a Turkey Door contest where the students sold feathers to put on any of the classroom doors inside the building.
According to Eighth Grade Science Teacher and Travis Student Council Advisor Lorie Becker, the winner of the door contest will have a Thanksgiving meal donated in their name to a family that may not have a thanksgiving meal.
This is the first year that the student council held a contest like this, and Becker and Travis Principal Jim Sides talked about the importance of students helping out in the community.
“At first, when I told the kids and the student council, they were so excited,” Becker said. “They were ready, and this was back in October. They were ready to start getting things cut and everything else.”
The goal was to feed four families on Thanksgiving, according to Becker, but she said the students raised in excess of $550 to feed eight families. And according to Becker, HEB has donated money towards the turkeys for the meals.
Sides said Travis is fortunate to have students in the community with “compassionate hearts”, and he added last year students approached him and asked about what different activities that they could do to help raise money to help feed families during the holidays.
The students even threw in some ideas, Sides said, including collecting blankets and hosting a coat drive for kids and families.
“They asked in what ways could they volunteer to do things or to help people because a lot of people need help,” Sides said.
Becker said so many students want to help, but she added that there is no place where a student can say that they want to help.
Becker added someone approached her and told her that these feathers are helping people, and that is why the students are getting involved.
“And that to me, is more important than anything, it’s to go help others,” Becker said. “It’s not to help us, it’s not to help Travis, it’s to help out others.”
Sides praised teachers like Becker and students, and he said that it makes his job fun seeing the teachers and students care about other people.
He added seeing students coming up with that “mentality” gives a lot of hope in the future to “not only the town, the county, but also the state and the country.”
“Seeing that we have young people like this growing up, and their parents have brought them up this way, and teachers are helping.” Sides said.