Timing and Overview:
A surge of cold air continues to enter South Texas this afternoon. Another surge of arctic air is expected to arrive Sunday. Temperatures will remain well-below normal with freezing temperatures expected during the morning hours Sunday through Tuesday. There is a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. As the colder air arrives, a window for freezing rain and sleet will develop, mainly Sunday through Monday, with the potential for ice accumulation. As of now, confidence is moderate that wintry precipitation will occur. This developing event will be monitored and updates regarding the timing and type of wintry precipitation, will be sent as confidence changes. Very cold temperatures are forecast Monday night through Tuesday morning, with minimum temperatures ranging from the upper teens across the northern Coastal Bend and Brush County to the lower to middle 20s along the coast. This would result in a hard freeze across the region. Dangerous wind chills of 5 to 20 degrees are also expected.
South Texas Impacts:
Expected Accumulations: At this time, uncertainty remains too great to forecast specific ice accumulation amounts for the Sunday night through Monday period. However, confidence in specific amounts will increase during the next several days.
Impacts:
• A hard freeze will have a significant impact on sensitive plants and pets. Elderly persons or children could suffer hypothermia if exposed to extremely cold temperatures for long durations. Exposed water pipes could break.
• Periods of sleet and freezing rain are possible Sunday through Monday. Some ice or sleet accumulations are possible. Elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses may become slick and dangerous. Small tree branches may become ice covered and break causing isolated power outages.
Wind chill values from 5-20º Saturday night through Tuesday morning.