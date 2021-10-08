Memorial Medical Center board of managers accepted the resignation of CEO Jason Anglin during a special called meeting Thursday afternoon.
Board Chairman Rolando Reyes said he was not expecting the resignation but accepted it with regret. He added that he appreciated the work Anglin did to bring money into the hospital through various state and federal programs.
Anglin, who has been at MMC for more than 11 years, said he was moving to a slightly larger 70-bed hospital in Missouri, where he could be closer to his family.
“I have a small family and we’re from the Texas Panhandle. My parents have been gone for 10 years and with the move to Missouri I will be about three hours from my sister,” said Anglin.
Trustee Jack Wu made the motion to accept the resignation and added that he did so with regret. Trustee Reynaldo D. Tuazon seconded the motion, which was approved by the board.
“It has been 11 plus years – time has flown,” said Anglin. “I will miss the community and the hospital. I have nothing but precious memories.”